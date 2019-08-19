Cogeco Peer 1 Muda o Nome para Aptum Technologies; Acrescenta Novos Serviços para Aperfeiçoar e Expandir as Ofertas de Nuvem Híbrida

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|August 19, 2019 08:02 AM EDT
A Cogeco Peer 1, uma provedora de hospedagem gerenciada e serviços em nuvem, anunciou hoje que mudou seu nome para Aptum Technologies. O movimento segue-se a aquisição da Cogeco Peer 1 pela Digital Colonya em abril de 2019, uma empresa de investimento mundial dedicada a oportunidades estratégicas em infraestrutura digital.
Este comunicado de imprensa inclui multimédia. Veja o comunicado completo aqui: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190819005126/pt/
Susan Bowen, CEO of Aptum (Photo: Business Wire)
"Aptum significa 'adaptabilidade' e reflete nossa herança e visão quanto ao futuro", disse Susan Bowen, diretora executiva da Aptum. "À medida que as empresas enfrentam volumes de informação em expansão exponencial e os dados se tornam componente de sua infraestrutura, as plataformas de tecnologia devem adaptar e aproveitar o poder dos dados a fim de possibilitar melhor tomada de decisões, avaliação de riscos e envolvimento do cliente. Ajudamos as organizações a liberar o potencial de seus dados, fornecendo uma infraestrutura robusta que permite aos clientes resolver desafios complexos e maximizar o potencial de seus negócios."
Com sede em Toronto, a Aptum irá operar com duas unidades de negócios de foco - Centro de Dados e Fibra. O negócio da Centro de Dados irá se concentrar na habilitação de serviços em nuvem múltipla para empresas. O negócio da Fibra será como primeiro fornecedor independente de hospedagem neutra de pequenas células e infraestrutura 5G bem como conectividade empresarial e de fibra por atacado com uma ampla rede de fibra metropolitana na região metropolitana de Toronto e Montreal.
Com uma herança de 20 anos ajudando os clientes a maximizar as tecnologias para armazenar, gerenciar, mover e proteger seus dados cruciais, a Aptum faz parte de um grupo seleto de empresas capazes de oferecer verdadeiras soluções de infraestrutura híbrida com centro de dados seguro, nuvem, conectividade e serviços gerenciados na América do Norte e Central, Europa, Oriente Médio e África.
A Aptum é conduzida por uma equipe executiva experiente que inclui:
- Susan Bowen, Diretora Executiva
- Shenif Visram, Diretor de Finanças
- Sanjay Sachdev, Presidente e Chefe de Fibra
- Leighton Plumley, Diretor de Receitas (Unidade de Negócios de Centro de Dados)
- Cindy Jordan-Ford, Vice-Presidente Executiva de Contas e Alianças Globais Estratégicas
- Jeremy Pease, Diretor de Operações
- Scott Davis, Diretor Interino de Infraestrutura
- Paul Dyck, Vice-Presidente de Recursos Humanos
Simultaneamente com a mudança de marca, a Aptum lançou duas novas ofertas que expandem e aperfeiçoam as opções de nuvem híbrida de seus clientes:
- Amazon Web Services (AWS) Gerenciada – reforçar o compromisso da Aptum com a nuvem múltipla deste novo conjunto de serviços da AWS complementa as ofertas existentes do Managed Azure e Managed Private Cloud da Aptum. Os serviços gerenciados da AWS incluem consulta; arquitetura / design; construção e configuração da solução; migração; gerenciamento de projetos; gerenciamento e otimização de serviços contínuos; e suporte especializado 24/7. O AWS gerenciado está disponível no Canadá, EUA e Reino Unido.
- Nova Disponibilidade Cloud Connect – expansão do Cloud Connect, que oferece uma conexão direta, dedicada e segura a serviços em nuvem. O Cloud Connect agora está disponível para o AWS Direct Connect, o Google Cloud Platform, o ServiceNow, o Salesforce, o SAP e o Oracle, além do Microsoft ExpressRoute. A expansão do Cloud Connect está disponível em todas as regiões.
"A adição destes novos serviços em nuvem é um exemplo perfeito de como a Aptum está evoluindo continuamente para atender às necessidades em constante mudança de nossos clientes", disse Bowen. "Toda empresa tem considerações, restrições e objetivos únicos que serão atendidos por diferentes soluções. Ajudar os clientes a determinar a plataforma correta para seus requisitos exclusivos e, a seguir, oferecer implementação especializada que é a razão pela qual as empresas recorrem à Aptum."
"Como uma empresa de produtos de IA em rápido crescimento, a Element AI precisava de uma parceria de fato que pudesse nos ajudar a focar no crescimento de nossos negócios em vez de nossa preocupação com a infraestrutura de nosso centro de dados. Nos últimos dois anos, o Cogeco Peer 1 foi entregue de modo consistente", disse Ludwig Gamache, Diretor de TI da Element AI. "Nossos requisitos são diferentes da maioria das empresas devido à natureza de computação intensiva de aprendizagem automática e algoritmos de IA - que geram mais calor a dissipar e demandas de energia mais altas do que os clientes médios. A Element AI é agora 35 vezes maior do que quando lançamos em 2016, e a Cogeco Peer 1 conseguiu se adaptar para resolver nossos desafios exclusivos. Estamos ansiosos em continuar a desenvolver nossa infraestrutura de TI com a Aptum à medida que crescemos."
Recursos:
- Blog post: https://aptum.com/blog/welcome-to-aptum
- More about the executive team: https://aptum.com/company/leadership-team/
- Ativos adicionais: Logotipo e headshots executivos
Sobre a Aptum Technologies
A Aptum Technologies permite que os clientes liberem o potencial de sua infraestrutura de dados a fim de gerar resultados de negócios tangíveis e maximizar o valor de seus investimentos em tecnologia. As soluções de Centro de Dados, Nuvem, Hospedagem e Conectividade da Aptum, apoiadas por serviços profissionais e gerenciados de modo especializado, oferecem opções e adaptabilidade genuínas, combinadas com alcance internacional na América do Norte, América Latina e Europa. No Canadá, através de seu negócio de Fibra, a Aptum é o primeiro provedor de hospedagem neutra de conectividade de pequenas células, aumentando uma ampla rede de metrô em Toronto e Montreal. A Aptum é uma empresa de portfólio da Digital Colony, uma empresa mundial de investimentos dedicada a oportunidades estratégicas em infraestrutura digital. Para mais informações, acesse www.aptum.com.
O texto no idioma original deste anúncio é a versão oficial autorizada. As traduções são fornecidas apenas como uma facilidade e devem se referir ao texto no idioma original, que é a única versão do texto que tem efeito legal.
Ver a versão original em businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190819005126/pt/
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT
In his general session at 21st Cloud Expo, Greg Dumas, Calligo’s Vice President and G.M. of US operations, discussed the new Global Data Protection Regulation and how Calligo can help business stay compliant in digitally globalized world. Greg Dumas is Calligo's Vice President and G.M. of US operations. Calligo is an established service provider that provides an innovative platform for trusted cloud solutions. Calligo’s customers are typically most concerned about GDPR compliance, application p...
Jun. 16, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 5,566
Modern software design has fundamentally changed how we manage applications, causing many to turn to containers as the new virtual machine for resource management. As container adoption grows beyond stateless applications to stateful workloads, the need for persistent storage is foundational - something customers routinely cite as a top pain point. In his session at @DevOpsSummit at 21st Cloud Expo, Bill Borsari, Head of Systems Engineering at Datera, explored how organizations can reap the bene...
Jun. 16, 2019 06:00 PM EDT Reads: 4,361
"NetApp's vision is how we help organizations manage data - delivering the right data in the right place, in the right time, to the people who need it, and doing it agnostic to what the platform is," explained Josh Atwell, Developer Advocate for NetApp, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 20th Cloud Expo, held June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY.
Jun. 16, 2019 04:15 PM EDT Reads: 7,166
Druva is the global leader in Cloud Data Protection and Management, delivering the industry's first data management-as-a-service solution that aggregates data from endpoints, servers and cloud applications and leverages the public cloud to offer a single pane of glass to enable data protection, governance and intelligence-dramatically increasing the availability and visibility of business critical information, while reducing the risk, cost and complexity of managing and protecting it. Druva's...
Jun. 15, 2019 08:15 PM EDT
Kubernetes as a Container Platform is becoming a de facto for every enterprise. In my interactions with enterprises adopting container platform, I come across common questions: - How does application security work on this platform? What all do I need to secure? - How do I implement security in pipelines? - What about vulnerabilities discovered at a later point in time? - What are newer technologies like Istio Service Mesh bring to table?In this session, I will be addressing these commonly asked ...
Jun. 15, 2019 08:00 PM EDT
BMC has unmatched experience in IT management, supporting 92 of the Forbes Global 100, and earning recognition as an ITSM Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for five years running. Our solutions offer speed, agility, and efficiency to tackle business challenges in the areas of service management, automation, operations, and the mainframe.
Jun. 15, 2019 01:00 PM EDT