Cogeco Peer 1 cambia el nombre a Aptum Technologies; agrega nuevos servicios para mejorar y ampliar las ofertas de nube híbrida

August 19, 2019
Cogeco Peer 1, proveedor de servicios en la nube y hosting gestionado, anunció hoy que ha cambiado su nombre a Aptum Technologies. Esta iniciativa se lleva a cabo tras la adquisición que tuvo lugar en abril de 2019 de Cogeco Peer 1 por parte de Digital Colony, una empresa de inversión global especializada en oportunidades estratégicas de infraestructura digital.
Este comunicado de prensa trata sobre multimedia. Ver la noticia completa aquí: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190819005127/es/
Susan Bowen, CEO of Aptum (Photo: Business Wire)
“Aptum significa ‘adaptabilidad’ y refleja nuestra herencia y visión para el futuro”, manifestó Susan Bowen, presidenta y directora ejecutiva de Aptum. “A medida que las empresas se enfrentan con una cantidad de información en aumento exponencial, y los datos se tornan una parte integral de su infraestructura, la plataforma de tecnología debe adaptarse y aprovechar el poder de los datos para permitir una mejor toma de decisiones, evaluación del riesgo y participación del cliente. Ayudamos a las organizaciones a desbloquear el potencial de sus datos ofreciéndoles una infraestructura sólida que permita a los clientes resolver desafíos complejos y maximizar el potencial de sus empresas”.
Aptum, con sede en Toronto, operará con dos unidades de negocio específicas: Centro de datos y Fibra. El negocio de Centro de datos se concentrará en ofrecer servicios de nubes múltiples para empresas. El negocio de Fibra será el primer proveedor independiente de host neutral de Canadá de infraestructura 5G y de células pequeñas, así como de conectividad por fibra, a nivel empresa y al por mayor, con una extensiva red de fibra óptica metropolitana en todo el Gran Toronto y Montreal.
Aptum, con una trayectoria de 20 años dedicada a ayudar a los clientes a maximizar tecnologías para almacenar, gestionar, trasladar y asegurar sus datos críticos, forma parte de un grupo selecto de empresas que puede ofrecer verdaderas soluciones de infraestructura híbrida con centros de datos seguros, nube, conectividad y servicios gestionados en toda América Central y del Norte, Europa, Oriente Medio y África.
Aptum está liderada por un equipo ejecutivo experimentado que incluye:
- Susan Bowen, presidenta y directora ejecutiva
- Shenif Visram, director financiero
- Sanjay Sachdev, presidente y director de Fibra
- Leighton Plumley, director de recaudación (Unidad de Negocio de Centro de Datos)
- Cindy Jordan-Ford, vicepresidenta ejecutiva de alianzas y cuentas globales estratégicas
- Jeremy Pease, director de operaciones
- Scott Davis, director interino de infraestructura
- Paul Dyck, vicepresidente de Recursos Humanos
Aptum ha lanzado, de manera simultánea con la nueva imagen, dos nuevas ofertas que amplían y mejoran las opciones en la nube híbrida de sus clientes:
- Amazon Web Services (AWS) gestionados: reforzando el compromiso de Aptum respecto de nubes múltiples este nuevo paquete de servicios AWS complementa las ofertas existentes de Managed Azure y Nube Gestionada Privada. Los servicios AWS gestionados incluyen consulta; arquitectura/diseño; desarrollo y configuración de soluciones; migración; gestión de proyectos; gestión y optimización permanente de servicios; y soporte experto las 24 horas, los 7 días de la semana. Los AWS gestionados están disponibles en el Canadá, los Estados Unidos y el Reino Unido.
- Nueva disponibilidad de Cloud Connect: expansión de Cloud Connect, que ofrece una conexión directa, dedicada y segura a los servicios en la nube. Cloud Connect ahora está disponible para AWS Direct Connect, Google Cloud Platform, ServiceNow, Salesforce, SAP y Oracle además de Microsoft ExpressRoute. La expansión de Cloud Connect está disponible en todas las regiones.
“El agregado de estos nuevos servicios en la nube es un ejemplo perfecto de cómo Aptum evoluciona de manera permanente para cumplir con las necesidades cambiantes de nuestros clientes”, expresó Bowen. “Cada empresa tiene razones, obstáculos y objetivos únicos que serán abordados por las diferentes soluciones. Ayudar a los clientes a determinar la plataforma correcta para sus requisitos exclusivos y después proporcionar la implementación experta son los motivos por los que las empresas se acercan a Aptum”.
“Como una empresa de productos de IA con rápido crecimiento, Element AI necesitaba un verdadero colaborador que pudiera ayudarnos a concentrar en el crecimiento de nuestra empresa, en lugar de preocuparnos por la infraestructura del centro de datos. Durante los dos últimos años, Cogeco Peer 1 ha cumplido de manera uniforme”, opinó Ludwig Gamache, director de TI de Element AI. “Nuestros requisitos son diferentes a los de la mayoría de las empresas, dada la naturaleza informática exigente del aprendizaje automático y los algoritmos de IA, que generan más calor para disipar y mayores demandas de energía que los clientes promedio. En la actualidad, Element AI es 35 veces más grande que cuando lanzamos en 2016, y Cogeco Peer 1 ha podido adaptarse para resolver nuestros desafíos únicos. Esperamos poder seguir haciendo evolucionar nuestra infraestructura de TI, junto con Aptum, a medida que seguimos creciendo”.
Recursos:
- Artículo de blog: https://aptum.com/blog/welcome-to-aptum
- Más información sobre el equipo: https://aptum.com/company/leadership-team/
- Activos adicionales: Logotipo y fotos de los ejecutivos
Acerca de Aptum Technologies
Aptum Technologies permite a los clientes desbloquear el potencial de la infraestructura de sus datos para impulsar resultados comerciales tangibles y maximizar el valor de sus inversiones de tecnología. El centro de datos, la nube, las soluciones de hosting y conectividad de Aptum -respaldados por los expertos servicios profesionales y gestionados- ofrecen una elección genuina y adaptabilidad combinadas con el alcance internacional en toda América del Norte, América Latina y Europa. En Canadá, Aptum, a través de su negocio de Fibra, es el primer proveedor de host neutral de conectividad llave en mano de células pequeñas, que amplía una extensiva red metropolitana en Toronto y Montreal. Aptum es una compañía de la cartera de Digital Colony, una empresa de inversión global especializada en oportunidades estratégicas de infraestructura digital. Para obtener más información, visite www.aptum.com.
El texto original en el idioma fuente de este comunicado es la versión oficial autorizada. Las traducciones solo se suministran como adaptación y deben cotejarse con el texto en el idioma fuente, que es la única versión del texto que tendrá un efecto legal.
