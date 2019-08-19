Pivotal Announces KLDiscovery’s Record Second Quarter Results

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|August 19, 2019 08:03 AM EDT
Pivotal Acquisition Corp (NYSE: PVT) (“Pivotal”), a special purpose acquisition corporation, announced 2019 second quarter results of KLDiscovery (“KLD”), a leading global provider of electronic discovery, information governance and data recovery services.
Highlights for the Second Quarter of 2019
KLD achieved its highest ever quarterly revenues and EBITDA for the quarter ended June 30, 2019. Total revenue of $78.3 million for the quarter produced adjusted EBITDA of $19.1 million, a 22% increase over the prior year period’s adjusted EBITDA of $15.7 million. Net loss for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 was $11.9 million, an improvement of 21% over the prior year period’s net loss of $15.1 million.
Revenues for the first six months of 2019 ended June 30, 2019 totaled $153.4 million while adjusted EBITDA for the first six months of 2019 ended June 30, 2019 was $34.2 million, representing a 22% increase over the prior six month period’s adjusted EBITDA of $28.0 million. Net loss for the first six months of 2019 ended June 30, 2019 was $25.5 million, an improvement of 23% over the prior year period’s net loss of $33.2 million.
“We are pleased with our record second quarter of strong growth and the continued momentum our business is enjoying in the third quarter,” said Chris Weiler, Chief Executive Officer of KLDiscovery. “We are expanding our relationships with existing clients, targeting new clients and expanding into new verticals both organically and through strategic acquisitions,” said Mr. Weiler.
In July, KLD completed two accretive acquisitions, Strategic Legal Solutions and Compiled, which expand KLD’s global customer base and information governance and eDiscovery software offerings.
“The recently completed acquisitions of both Strategic Legal Solutions and Compiled last month have already led to additional clients who now can utilize KLD’s full range of products and services,” said Jonathan Ledecky, Pivotal’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “Pivotal’s management team is already in the marketplace introducing KLD’s senior management team to a broad group of potential new customers who can utilize their services,” said Mr. Ledecky.
2019 Outlook Reaffirmed
Pivotal also reaffirms KLD’s full-year 2019 outlook of revenue of $310 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $75 million.
Further information about the Company is provided in the investor presentation related to the merger with KLD filed on May 21, 2019. This guidance is subject to the risks and uncertainties described in the “Forward Looking Statements” below.
Additional Information and Where to Find It
Pivotal has filed a Registration Statement on Form S-4, including a proxy statement/prospectus, with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) to be used in connection with its meeting of stockholders to approve the proposed transaction with KLD. The proxy statement/prospectus will be mailed to stockholders as of a record date to be established for voting on the proposed business combination. INVESTORS AND SECURITY HOLDERS OF PIVOTAL ARE URGED TO READ THE PROXY STATEMENT, PROSPECTUS AND OTHER RELEVANT DOCUMENTS THAT WILL BE FILED WITH THE SEC CAREFULLY AND IN THEIR ENTIRETY WHEN THEY BECOME AVAILABLE BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT THE PROPOSED BUSINESS COMBINATION. Investors and security holders will be able to obtain free copies of the proxy statement/prospectus and other documents containing important information about Pivotal and KLD once such documents are filed with the SEC, through the website maintained by the SEC at http://www.sec.gov. Copies of the documents filed with the SEC by Pivotal when and if available, can be obtained free of charge on Pivotal’s website at www.pivotalac.com or by directing a written request to Pivotal Acquisition Corp., c/o Graubard Miller, The Chrysler Building, 405 Lexington Avenue, 11th Floor, New York, New York 10174.
Participants in the Solicitation
Pivotal and KLD and their respective directors and executive officers, under SEC rules, may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies of Pivotal’s stockholders in connection with the proposed transaction. Investors and security holders may obtain more detailed information regarding the names and interests in the proposed transaction of Pivotal’s directors and officers in Pivotal’s filings with the SEC, including Pivotal’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018, which was filed with the SEC on April 1, 2019. Information regarding the persons who may, under SEC rules, be deemed participants in the solicitation of proxies to Pivotal’s stockholders in connection with the proposed business combination will be set forth in the proxy statement/prospectus.
No Offer or Solicitation
This communication shall neither constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which the offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
KLD prepares audited financial statements in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). KLD also discloses and discusses non-GAAP financial measures such as adjusted EBITDA. KLD believes that these measures are relevant and provide useful information to investors by providing a baseline for evaluation and comparing its operating performance against that of other companies in KLD’s industry.
The non-GAAP financial measures that KLD uses may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Also, in the future, KLD may disclose different non-GAAP financial measures in order to help its investors meaningfully evaluate and compare its results of operations to its previously reported results of operations or to those of other companies in KLD’s industry. KLD also believes the use of non-GAAP financial measures reflects its ongoing operating performance because the isolation of non-cash charges, such as amortization and depreciation, and other items, such as interest, income taxes, management fees and equity compensation, acquisition and transaction costs, restructuring costs, systems establishment, and costs associated with strategic initiatives which are incurred outside the ordinary course of business, and provide information about KLD’s cost structure, that helps track its operating progress. In addition, KLD urges investors and potential investors to carefully review the GAAP financial information and compare with its adjusted EBITDA.
Adjusted EBITDA
KLD views adjusted EBITDA as an operating performance measure and as such, it believes that the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is net loss. In calculating adjusted EBITDA, KLD excludes from net loss certain items that it believes are not reflective of KLD’s ongoing business and exclusion of these items allows KLD to provide additional analysis of the financial components of the day-to-day operation of its business. KLD has outlined below the type and scope of these exclusions.
About KLDiscovery
KLDiscovery provides technology-enabled services and software to help law firms, corporations, government agencies and consumers solve complex data challenges. The company, with offices in 40+ locations across 20 countries, is a global leader in delivering best-in-class eDiscovery, information governance and data recovery solutions to support the litigation, regulatory compliance, internal investigation and data recovery and management needs of our clients. Serving clients for over 30 years, KLDiscovery offers data collection and forensic investigation, early case assessment, electronic discovery and data processing, application software and data hosting for web-based document reviews, and managed document review services. In addition, through its global Ontrack Data Recovery business, KLDiscovery delivers world-class data recovery, email extraction and restoration, data destruction and tape management. KLDiscovery has been recognized as one of the fastest growing companies in North America by both Inc. Magazine (Inc. 5000) and Deloitte (Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500) and CEO Chris Weiler was recognized as a 2014 Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year™. Additionally, KLDiscovery is a Relativity Certified Partner and maintains ISO/IEC 27001 Certified data centers around the world. For more information, please email [email protected] or visit www.kldiscovery.com.
About Pivotal Acquisition Corp.
Pivotal Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: PVT), a public investment vehicle, is a blank check company organized for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Pivotal’s securities are quoted on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbols PVT, PVT WS and PVT.U. For more information, visit www.pivotalac.com.
Forward Looking Statements
This press release includes “forward looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical facts, including, without limitation, statements regarding KLD’s future financial and business performance for the full-year 2019, attractiveness of KLD’s product offerings and platform and the value proposition of KLD’s products, are forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, the words “estimates,” “projected,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “forecasts,” “plans,” “intends,” “believes,” “seeks,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “future,” “propose” and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside Pivotal’s or KLD’s management’s control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Important factors, among others, that may affect actual results or outcomes include: the inability to complete the transactions contemplated by the proposed business combination; the inability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the proposed business combination, which may be affected by, among other things, the amount of cash available following any redemptions by Pivotal stockholders; the ability to meet the NYSE’s listing standards following the consummation of the transactions contemplated by the proposed business combination; costs related to the proposed business combination; KLD’s ability to execute on its plans to develop and market new products and the timing of these development programs; KLD’s estimates of the size of the markets for its solutions; the rate and degree of market acceptance of KLD’s solutions; the success of other competing technologies that may become available; KLD’s ability to identify and integrate acquisitions; the performance and security of KLD’s services; potential litigation involving Pivotal or KLD; and general economic and market conditions impacting demand for KLD’s services. Other factors include the possibility that the proposed transaction does not close, including due to the failure to receive required security holder approvals, the failure of other closing conditions, as well as other risks and uncertainties set forth in the “Risk Factors” section of Pivotal’s Registration Statement on Form S-4 and any subsequent reports that Pivotal files with the SEC. Neither Pivotal nor KLD undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.
Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income
(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended June 30,
|Six Months Ended June 30,
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|Revenues
|
$
|
78,332
|
|
$
|
75,185
|
|
$
|
153,358
|
|
$
|
145,397
|
|Cost of revenues
|
|
39,464
|
|
|
39,252
|
|
|
76,919
|
|
|
79,602
|
|Gross profit
|
|
38,868
|
|
|
35,933
|
|
|
76,439
|
|
|
65,795
|
|Operating expenses
|General and administrative
|
|
15,344
|
|
|
14,202
|
|
|
30,188
|
|
|
26,589
|
|Research and development
|
|
1,490
|
|
|
1,494
|
|
|
2,922
|
|
|
3,313
|
|Sales and marketing
|
|
11,466
|
|
|
13,977
|
|
|
24,169
|
|
|
28,360
|
|Depreciation and amortization
|
|
9,893
|
|
|
10,192
|
|
|
19,718
|
|
|
21,065
|
|Total operating expenses
|
|
38,193
|
|
|
39,865
|
|
|
76,997
|
|
|
79,327
|
|Income (Loss) from operations
|
|
675
|
|
|
(3,932
|
)
|
|
(558
|
)
|
|
(13,532
|
)
|Other expenses
|Other expense
|
|
34
|
|
|
(76
|
)
|
|
131
|
|
|
35
|
|Interest expense
|
|
12,387
|
|
|
11,545
|
|
|
24,453
|
|
|
22,631
|
|Loss before income taxes
|
|
(11,746
|
)
|
|
(15,401
|
)
|
|
(25,142
|
)
|
|
(36,198
|
)
|Income tax (benefit) provision
|
|
233
|
|
|
(266
|
)
|
|
329
|
|
|
(3,026
|
)
|Net loss
|
$
|
(11,979
|
)
|
$
|
(15,135
|
)
|
$
|
(25,471
|
)
|
$
|
(33,172
|
)
|Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax
|Foreign currency translation
|
|
(422
|
)
|
|
(5,958
|
)
|
|
386
|
|
|
(3,860
|
)
|Total other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax
|
|
(422
|
)
|
|
(5,958
|
)
|
|
386
|
|
|
(3,860
|
)
|Comprehensive loss
|
$
|
(12,401
|
)
|
$
|
(21,093
|
)
|
$
|
(25,085
|
)
|
$
|
(37,032
|
)
|Net loss per share - basic and diluted
|
$
|
(3.25
|
)
|
$
|
(4.36
|
)
|
$
|
(6.91
|
)
|
$
|
(9.70
|
)
|
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic and diluted
|
|
3,690,555
|
|
|
3,470,219
|
|
|
3,687,011
|
|
|
3,421,257
|
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(In thousands, Unaudited)
|For The Three Months Ended June,
|(in thousands)
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|Net loss
|
$
|
(11,979)
|
$
|
(15,135)
|Interest expense
|
$
|
12,387
|
$
|
11,545
|Income tax expense (benefit)
|
$
|
233
|
$
|
(266)
|Depreciation and amortization expense
|
$
|
12,530
|
$
|
12,901
|EBITDA
|
$
|
13,171
|
$
|
9,045
|Acquisition, financing and transaction costs
|
$
|
2,582
|
$
|
250
|Strategic Initiatives:
|Sign-on bonus amortization
|
$
|
113
|
$
|
1,314
|Non-recoverable draw
|
$
|
921
|
$
|
1,493
|Recruiting and signing bonuses
|
$
|
-
|
$
|
(100)
|Legal fees
|
$
|
-
|
$
|
1,809
|Total strategic initiatives
|
$
|
1,034
|
$
|
4,516
|Management fees, stock compensation and other
|
$
|
885
|
$
|
1,351
|Restructuring costs
|
$
|
626
|
$
|
244
|Systems establishment
|
$
|
806
|
$
|
262
|Adjusted EBITDA
|
$
|
19,104
|
$
|
15,668
|For The Six Months Ended June,
|(in thousands)
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|Net loss
|
$
|
(25,471)
|
$
|
(33,172)
|Interest expense
|
$
|
24,453
|
$
|
22,631
|Income tax expense (benefit)
|
$
|
329
|
$
|
(3,026)
|Depreciation and amortization expense
|
$
|
25,063
|
$
|
28,877
|EBITDA
|
$
|
24,374
|
$
|
15,310
|Acquisition, financing and transaction costs
|
$
|
2,756
|
$
|
786
|Strategic Initiatives:
|Sign-on bonus amortization
|
$
|
225
|
$
|
2,734
|Non-recoverable draw
|
$
|
2,035
|
$
|
2,941
|Recruiting and signing bonuses
|
$
|
-
|
$
|
804
|Legal fees
|
$
|
-
|
$
|
2,157
|Total strategic initiatives
|
$
|
2,260
|
$
|
8,636
|Management fees, stock compensation and other
|
$
|
2,100
|
$
|
1,958
|Restructuring costs
|
$
|
1,335
|
$
|
870
|Systems establishment
|
$
|
1,360
|
$
|
423
|Adjusted EBITDA
|
$
|
34,185
|
$
|
27,983
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190819005142/en/
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT
In his general session at 21st Cloud Expo, Greg Dumas, Calligo’s Vice President and G.M. of US operations, discussed the new Global Data Protection Regulation and how Calligo can help business stay compliant in digitally globalized world. Greg Dumas is Calligo's Vice President and G.M. of US operations. Calligo is an established service provider that provides an innovative platform for trusted cloud solutions. Calligo’s customers are typically most concerned about GDPR compliance, application p...
Jun. 16, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 5,566
Modern software design has fundamentally changed how we manage applications, causing many to turn to containers as the new virtual machine for resource management. As container adoption grows beyond stateless applications to stateful workloads, the need for persistent storage is foundational - something customers routinely cite as a top pain point. In his session at @DevOpsSummit at 21st Cloud Expo, Bill Borsari, Head of Systems Engineering at Datera, explored how organizations can reap the bene...
Jun. 16, 2019 06:00 PM EDT Reads: 4,361
"NetApp's vision is how we help organizations manage data - delivering the right data in the right place, in the right time, to the people who need it, and doing it agnostic to what the platform is," explained Josh Atwell, Developer Advocate for NetApp, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 20th Cloud Expo, held June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY.
Jun. 16, 2019 04:15 PM EDT Reads: 7,166
Druva is the global leader in Cloud Data Protection and Management, delivering the industry's first data management-as-a-service solution that aggregates data from endpoints, servers and cloud applications and leverages the public cloud to offer a single pane of glass to enable data protection, governance and intelligence-dramatically increasing the availability and visibility of business critical information, while reducing the risk, cost and complexity of managing and protecting it. Druva's...
Jun. 15, 2019 08:15 PM EDT
Kubernetes as a Container Platform is becoming a de facto for every enterprise. In my interactions with enterprises adopting container platform, I come across common questions: - How does application security work on this platform? What all do I need to secure? - How do I implement security in pipelines? - What about vulnerabilities discovered at a later point in time? - What are newer technologies like Istio Service Mesh bring to table?In this session, I will be addressing these commonly asked ...
Jun. 15, 2019 08:00 PM EDT
BMC has unmatched experience in IT management, supporting 92 of the Forbes Global 100, and earning recognition as an ITSM Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for five years running. Our solutions offer speed, agility, and efficiency to tackle business challenges in the areas of service management, automation, operations, and the mainframe.
Jun. 15, 2019 01:00 PM EDT