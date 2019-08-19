Genomind Partners with NeuroFlow, Transforming Model of Care for Mental Health Patients

Genomind®, a leading mental health care company, and NeuroFlow, a health care analytics and technology company, today announced an agreement to partner their proprietary technology and clinical services to improve patient care across a broad spectrum of mental health conditions. The collaboration will leverage NeuroFlow’s industry-leading mental health integration platform alongside Genomind Professional PGx Express™, the most comprehensive mental health pharmacogenomics service available. This novel partnership creates a new standard in mental health care by providing patients and clinicians with actionable tools that support access to care, improve outcomes, and reduce costs in mental health treatment.

“Mental health care is in crisis, with reduced access to care, higher costs, and poorer outcomes. We believe that progressive ideas are key to addressing this impasse and we are committed to being part of the solution,” said Shawn Patrick O’Brien, Chief Executive Officer at Genomind Inc.1 “Our collaboration with NeuroFlow is a strategic fit of complementary missions – using data-driven innovations to get patients the care they need faster. Our work together improves access to care, informs treatment, reduces costs, and tracks outcomes across the entire continuum of the treatment cycle. We believe this to be the only collaboration of its kind and look forward to working with NeuroFlow and our clinicians to help underserved patients in today’s mental health treatment landscape.”

As part of the partnership, physicians using NeuroFlow’s IntegrateHealth™ application will be able to administer Genomind Professional PGx Express to their patients and communicate results within the platform, including implications on treatment decisions. Physicians will now be able to seamlessly use Genomind’s service to help understand patients’ genetics and how they may impact their mental health, and NeuroFlow’s technology applications to remotely monitor and track adherence and progress along the entire patient journey.

Clinicians who have already used Genomind Professional PGx Express will have the option to leverage NeuroFlow’s IntegrateHealth to risk stratify and remotely monitor their patient populations by offering them access to NeuroFlow's award-winning mobile application.

“The enhanced model of care brought about by this collaboration between Genomind and NeuroFlow provides important insights into the clinical evaluation of my patients, enabling me to better understand their individual needs so that I can provide enhanced, personalized care,” said Dr. Stephanie King, owner of Center for Holistic and Integrative Mental Health. “From their personalized genetic profile and its connection to mental health, to real-time information on symptoms, compliance, and results, this has been a win for me and my patients. I believe the industry will benefit as a whole from this type of innovative thinking.”

As one in five Americans struggle with a mental health condition, treatment costs are expected to soar in the coming years.2 Genomind Professional PGx Express is designed to improve results for patients by helping clinicians navigate the complex connection between a patient’s individual genetics and their implications on mental health care. The service provides genetic test results to physicians within three days of Genomind’s in-house lab receiving a patient sample, with each sample tested twice to provide 99.9% accuracy. NeuroFlow’s software enables remote patient monitoring, risk stratification, and behavioral health integration across multiple medical care settings, including psychology, primary care, and pain management specialties.

Together, these tools facilitate measurement-based care, enabling doctors to proactively address their highest-cost patients. Through new collaborative care codes, clinicians are now able to get reimbursed for these efforts to integrate behavioral health into their practice. The partnership between these two companies supports the goals of helping patients recover while reducing overall costs of care and burden on the health care system.

“As health care shifts towards a more integrated, personalized, and measurement-based approach, the timing of this partnership couldn’t be more appropriate,” said NeuroFlow CEO and Co-Founder Chris Molaro. “From the beginning, we've been excited to align our resources and technologies with Genomind in order to optimize the way behavioral health is assessed, measured, and treated. This strategic collaboration between two mission-driven companies gives providers and clinicians a data-driven way to deliver better care and drastically improve the entire patient experience as it relates to behavioral health treatment."

Clinicians interested in leveraging this collaboration can contact Genomind or NeuroFlow through genomind.com or neuroflowsolution.com.

About Genomind® Professional PGx Express™ (PGx Express)

Genomind Professional PGx Express is a genetic test, obtained via a safe and painless cheek swab, that analyzes 24 pharmacokinetic or pharmacodynamic genes. Genomind researchers selected the genes for inclusion on the panel based on guidelines from expert consortia and hundreds of peer-reviewed studies. Genomind provides complimentary consultations with its expert medical affairs team of MDs, PhDs, and pharmacists to review patient-specific technical and scientific insights. Results include the therapeutic and clinical implications of these genes for conditions such as depression, anxiety, autism, schizophrenia, chronic pain, bipolar disorder, obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and substance abuse.

About Genomind

Genomind is a leading mental health care company, delivering the genetic testing tools that empower clinicians to make more informed treatment decisions and create better outcomes for patients with mental illnesses. As the scientific leader in genetic testing, Genomind’s flagship offering is Genomind Professional PGx Express – the most comprehensive mental health genetic service available. Supported by a world-class genetics lab and unique consultative approach, Genomind is advancing a new paradigm of personalized medicine in mental health care. Learn more at www.genomind.com.

About NeuroFlow

NeuroFlow is a digital health company combining workflow automation, patient engagement tools, and applied AI to promote behavioral health integration in all care settings. NeuroFlow’s suite of HIPAA-compliant, cloud-based tools simplify remote patient monitoring, improve risk stratification, and facilitate collaborative care. With NeuroFlow, care providers can finally bridge the gap between mental and physical health in order to improve outcomes and reduce the cost of care. www.neuroflowsolution.com

1National Alliance on Mental Illness: Mental Health Facts in America

2NIMH Report: Mental Health by the Numbers

