Genomind Partners with NeuroFlow, Transforming Model of Care for Mental Health Patients

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|August 19, 2019 08:05 AM EDT
Genomind®, a leading mental health care company, and NeuroFlow, a health care analytics and technology company, today announced an agreement to partner their proprietary technology and clinical services to improve patient care across a broad spectrum of mental health conditions. The collaboration will leverage NeuroFlow’s industry-leading mental health integration platform alongside Genomind Professional PGx Express™, the most comprehensive mental health pharmacogenomics service available. This novel partnership creates a new standard in mental health care by providing patients and clinicians with actionable tools that support access to care, improve outcomes, and reduce costs in mental health treatment.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190819005287/en/
“Mental health care is in crisis, with reduced access to care, higher costs, and poorer outcomes. We believe that progressive ideas are key to addressing this impasse and we are committed to being part of the solution,” said Shawn Patrick O’Brien, Chief Executive Officer at Genomind Inc.1 “Our collaboration with NeuroFlow is a strategic fit of complementary missions – using data-driven innovations to get patients the care they need faster. Our work together improves access to care, informs treatment, reduces costs, and tracks outcomes across the entire continuum of the treatment cycle. We believe this to be the only collaboration of its kind and look forward to working with NeuroFlow and our clinicians to help underserved patients in today’s mental health treatment landscape.”
As part of the partnership, physicians using NeuroFlow’s IntegrateHealth™ application will be able to administer Genomind Professional PGx Express to their patients and communicate results within the platform, including implications on treatment decisions. Physicians will now be able to seamlessly use Genomind’s service to help understand patients’ genetics and how they may impact their mental health, and NeuroFlow’s technology applications to remotely monitor and track adherence and progress along the entire patient journey.
Clinicians who have already used Genomind Professional PGx Express will have the option to leverage NeuroFlow’s IntegrateHealth to risk stratify and remotely monitor their patient populations by offering them access to NeuroFlow's award-winning mobile application.
“The enhanced model of care brought about by this collaboration between Genomind and NeuroFlow provides important insights into the clinical evaluation of my patients, enabling me to better understand their individual needs so that I can provide enhanced, personalized care,” said Dr. Stephanie King, owner of Center for Holistic and Integrative Mental Health. “From their personalized genetic profile and its connection to mental health, to real-time information on symptoms, compliance, and results, this has been a win for me and my patients. I believe the industry will benefit as a whole from this type of innovative thinking.”
As one in five Americans struggle with a mental health condition, treatment costs are expected to soar in the coming years.2 Genomind Professional PGx Express is designed to improve results for patients by helping clinicians navigate the complex connection between a patient’s individual genetics and their implications on mental health care. The service provides genetic test results to physicians within three days of Genomind’s in-house lab receiving a patient sample, with each sample tested twice to provide 99.9% accuracy. NeuroFlow’s software enables remote patient monitoring, risk stratification, and behavioral health integration across multiple medical care settings, including psychology, primary care, and pain management specialties.
Together, these tools facilitate measurement-based care, enabling doctors to proactively address their highest-cost patients. Through new collaborative care codes, clinicians are now able to get reimbursed for these efforts to integrate behavioral health into their practice. The partnership between these two companies supports the goals of helping patients recover while reducing overall costs of care and burden on the health care system.
“As health care shifts towards a more integrated, personalized, and measurement-based approach, the timing of this partnership couldn’t be more appropriate,” said NeuroFlow CEO and Co-Founder Chris Molaro. “From the beginning, we've been excited to align our resources and technologies with Genomind in order to optimize the way behavioral health is assessed, measured, and treated. This strategic collaboration between two mission-driven companies gives providers and clinicians a data-driven way to deliver better care and drastically improve the entire patient experience as it relates to behavioral health treatment."
Clinicians interested in leveraging this collaboration can contact Genomind or NeuroFlow through genomind.com or neuroflowsolution.com.
About Genomind® Professional PGx Express™ (PGx Express)
Genomind Professional PGx Express is a genetic test, obtained via a safe and painless cheek swab, that analyzes 24 pharmacokinetic or pharmacodynamic genes. Genomind researchers selected the genes for inclusion on the panel based on guidelines from expert consortia and hundreds of peer-reviewed studies. Genomind provides complimentary consultations with its expert medical affairs team of MDs, PhDs, and pharmacists to review patient-specific technical and scientific insights. Results include the therapeutic and clinical implications of these genes for conditions such as depression, anxiety, autism, schizophrenia, chronic pain, bipolar disorder, obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and substance abuse.
About Genomind
Genomind is a leading mental health care company, delivering the genetic testing tools that empower clinicians to make more informed treatment decisions and create better outcomes for patients with mental illnesses. As the scientific leader in genetic testing, Genomind’s flagship offering is Genomind Professional PGx Express – the most comprehensive mental health genetic service available. Supported by a world-class genetics lab and unique consultative approach, Genomind is advancing a new paradigm of personalized medicine in mental health care. Learn more at www.genomind.com.
About NeuroFlow
NeuroFlow is a digital health company combining workflow automation, patient engagement tools, and applied AI to promote behavioral health integration in all care settings. NeuroFlow’s suite of HIPAA-compliant, cloud-based tools simplify remote patient monitoring, improve risk stratification, and facilitate collaborative care. With NeuroFlow, care providers can finally bridge the gap between mental and physical health in order to improve outcomes and reduce the cost of care. www.neuroflowsolution.com
1National Alliance on Mental Illness: Mental Health Facts in America
2NIMH Report: Mental Health by the Numbers
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190819005287/en/
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT
In his general session at 21st Cloud Expo, Greg Dumas, Calligo’s Vice President and G.M. of US operations, discussed the new Global Data Protection Regulation and how Calligo can help business stay compliant in digitally globalized world. Greg Dumas is Calligo's Vice President and G.M. of US operations. Calligo is an established service provider that provides an innovative platform for trusted cloud solutions. Calligo’s customers are typically most concerned about GDPR compliance, application p...
Jun. 16, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 5,566
Modern software design has fundamentally changed how we manage applications, causing many to turn to containers as the new virtual machine for resource management. As container adoption grows beyond stateless applications to stateful workloads, the need for persistent storage is foundational - something customers routinely cite as a top pain point. In his session at @DevOpsSummit at 21st Cloud Expo, Bill Borsari, Head of Systems Engineering at Datera, explored how organizations can reap the bene...
Jun. 16, 2019 06:00 PM EDT Reads: 4,361
"NetApp's vision is how we help organizations manage data - delivering the right data in the right place, in the right time, to the people who need it, and doing it agnostic to what the platform is," explained Josh Atwell, Developer Advocate for NetApp, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 20th Cloud Expo, held June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY.
Jun. 16, 2019 04:15 PM EDT Reads: 7,166
Druva is the global leader in Cloud Data Protection and Management, delivering the industry's first data management-as-a-service solution that aggregates data from endpoints, servers and cloud applications and leverages the public cloud to offer a single pane of glass to enable data protection, governance and intelligence-dramatically increasing the availability and visibility of business critical information, while reducing the risk, cost and complexity of managing and protecting it. Druva's...
Jun. 15, 2019 08:15 PM EDT
Kubernetes as a Container Platform is becoming a de facto for every enterprise. In my interactions with enterprises adopting container platform, I come across common questions: - How does application security work on this platform? What all do I need to secure? - How do I implement security in pipelines? - What about vulnerabilities discovered at a later point in time? - What are newer technologies like Istio Service Mesh bring to table?In this session, I will be addressing these commonly asked ...
Jun. 15, 2019 08:00 PM EDT
BMC has unmatched experience in IT management, supporting 92 of the Forbes Global 100, and earning recognition as an ITSM Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for five years running. Our solutions offer speed, agility, and efficiency to tackle business challenges in the areas of service management, automation, operations, and the mainframe.
Jun. 15, 2019 01:00 PM EDT