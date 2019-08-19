Matt Mesnik, MD, Named Chief Medical Officer for Spok, Inc.

|By Business Wire
August 19, 2019
Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPOK), a global leader in healthcare communications, today announced the appointment of Matt Mesnik, MD, as Chief Medical Officer. In this role, Dr. Mesnik will be responsible for representing physicians’ needs for communication software solutions that support provider efficiency and drive improvements in patient care. Dr. Mesnik brings both clinical and technical leadership to Spok and joins a Spok clinical team focused on developing communication technologies that enable more effective clinical workflow approaches and complement a health system’s investment in electronic health records.
“We’re delighted to welcome Dr. Mesnik to Spok,” said Vincent D. Kelly, president and chief executive officer of Spok Holdings, Inc. “Matt is an industry veteran, who brings over 30 years of healthcare experience—both as a physician and an executive—to the position. He’ll play a key role in executing our long-term strategy to achieve growth in all healthcare markets. Matt has an impressive track record of success implementing innovative health information technologies to improve patient care.”
Dr. Mesnik brings extensive experience in health information technology. He is an emergency physician and former emergency department and urgent care medical director. He is also an accomplished healthcare executive with a reputation for bringing innovative solutions to market, leveraging technology, developing strategic partnerships, practice management, and leadership. Over the past several years he has been an independent consultant to medical device and health IT companies. More recently, he was the CMO of a health IT company that developed the first evidenced-based, objective and quantifiable diagnostic tests for depression and other mental illnesses. Prior to that, Dr. Mesnik was the Chief Medical Officer of CVS-MinuteClinic, the originator of retail healthcare. During his time there, the organization grew from 80 clinics in 9 states to more than 650 clinics in 27 states, with 3,500 nurse practitioners and 350 physicians and more than 10 million annual patient visits. He also helped to develop its EMR. Dr. Mesnik is the co-founder of Sanso Health, a medical device company focused on improving care for COPD patients. His interest in health IT began in the early 1990s when he helped develop the clinical content of the first voice recognition dictation system for emergency medicine. Later he collaborated with Allscripts on its medication dispensing system for Urgent Care and later, as a physician advisor, on Allscripts’ first EMR. Dr. Mesnik went on to become the CMO of Aprima Medical Software, an EHR company, which has been rated the No. 1 ambulatory EMR by KLAS over the past two years and was recently acquired by eMDs.
“Physicians and provider organizations are under intense pressure to become more efficient and demonstrate value,” said Dr. Mesnik. “Better communication among providers, nurses, other care team members, as well as patients and families will be an essential foundation for progress. I’m excited to be a part of Spok, where the Spok Care Connect® platform can improve how people on a care team communicate and also intelligently deliver critical information to providers on the device of their choice.”
Dr. Mesnik received his MD from the University of Minnesota and trained in general surgery and emergency medicine at the Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
About Spok
Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPOK), headquartered in Springfield, Virginia, is proud to be a global leader in healthcare communications. We deliver clinical information to care teams when and where it matters most to improve patient outcomes. Top hospitals rely on the Spok Care Connect® platform to enhance workflows for clinicians, support administrative compliance, and provide a better experience for patients. Our customers send over 100 million messages each month through their Spok® solutions. Spok is making care collaboration easier. For more information, visit spok.com or follow @spoktweets on Twitter.
Spok is a trademark of Spok Holdings, Inc. Spok Care Connect and Spok Mobile are trademarks of Spok, Inc.
