Insight Unites 650 Technical Experts for Mastery Forum on Next-Gen Technology and Services

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|August 19, 2019 09:41 AM EDT
Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ: NSIT), the global solution integrator of Insight Intelligent Technology Solutions™ for organizations of all sizes, gathered about 650 of its consultants, architects and engineers from across the globe for its third-annual Mastery conference held Aug. 13-15 in Scottsdale, Arizona. The event provided Insight thought leaders a venue to share best practices delivered through real-world solutions for clients.
As the company has developed transformational solution areas of Digital Innovation, Cloud + Data Center Transformation and Connected Workforce – supported by a more traditional Supply Chain Optimization division – its pool of technical talent also has deepened. Insight now relies on more than 1,800 deep technical leaders and more than 4,800 sales and service delivery professionals worldwide to build meaningful connections that help businesses run smarter.
“We spend most of our time collaborating with clients from across all industries on intelligent solutions to transform their business. Mastery gives our experts a chance to similarly connect with each other, sharing ideas on how to deliver next-generation technology at scale,” said Ken Lamneck, Insight president and CEO. “We emphasize peer-led learning sessions from our best and brightest, holding open discussions on what works and, just as importantly, what does not across the broad range of IT services and multi-vendor solutions we deliver.”
This year’s keynote speakers included Red Hat CEO Jim Whitehurst, discussing how to drive innovation through open-source technologies; David Colarusso, senior vice president, information services, at Steward Health Care, which turned to Insight to optimize its clinical workforce and care coordination through real-time data analytics; and Girish Rishi, CEO of JDA Software and an Insight board member, talking about automated supply chain transformation and how Insight assisted JDA on its adoption of Microsoft Azure.
“The technical team Insight has assembled over the last few years has worked hard to devise transformative solutions combining the best of Insight’s resources and our vast partner ecosystem,” said Steve Dodenhoff, president, Insight North America. “We want our team to demonstrate a constant hunger for learning that ultimately translates into inspired ideas for our clients. That starts with understanding how to leverage the collective expertise of the whole organization regardless of someone’s main area of focus.”
Insight-led and partner breakout sessions during the three-day event covered topics like immersive technologies, end-user/end-point security, managed public cloud, application modernization, artificial intelligence (AI) from the data center to the edge, deep learning architecture, mobility automation, and how to embrace modern IT management to improve the employee experience.
During his opening presentation, Dodenhoff cited the 2019 Insight Intelligent Technology™ Index in which 44% of the 400 IT decision makers surveyed said that AI and machine learning will most significantly impact the future of IT. Yet nearly one in three (32%) called expertise in new technology their top digital innovation challenge, and half indicated their top challenge related to cloud spending is determining best-fit workloads for public, private and hybrid cloud.
“We put a lot of stock in what our clients are asking for. They’re not trying to figure out which laptop to buy, they’re looking at how technology can help them become better at what they do. Automation, data, AI, cloud, security – these are huge issues, and this is where the voice of our technical and delivery teams is shaping how those needs are met. We’re not selling products anymore, we’re delivering outcomes; and our technical experts have moved to the front line of helping businesses avoid the pitfalls of navigating this complex new world,” said Dodenhoff.
For more information on Insight, visit www.insight.com or call 800-INSIGHT.
About Insight
Today, every business is a technology business. Insight Enterprises Inc. empowers organizations of all sizes with Insight Intelligent Technology Solutions™ and services to maximize the business value of IT. As a Fortune 500-ranked global provider of Digital Innovation, Cloud + Data Center Transformation, Connected Workforce, and Supply Chain Optimization solutions and services, we help clients successfully manage their IT today while transforming for tomorrow. From IT strategy and design to implementation and management, our 7,400+ employees help clients innovate and optimize their operations to run business smarter. Discover more at www.insight.com. NSIT-M
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190819005341/en/
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT
In his general session at 21st Cloud Expo, Greg Dumas, Calligo’s Vice President and G.M. of US operations, discussed the new Global Data Protection Regulation and how Calligo can help business stay compliant in digitally globalized world. Greg Dumas is Calligo's Vice President and G.M. of US operations. Calligo is an established service provider that provides an innovative platform for trusted cloud solutions. Calligo’s customers are typically most concerned about GDPR compliance, application p...
Jun. 16, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 5,566
Modern software design has fundamentally changed how we manage applications, causing many to turn to containers as the new virtual machine for resource management. As container adoption grows beyond stateless applications to stateful workloads, the need for persistent storage is foundational - something customers routinely cite as a top pain point. In his session at @DevOpsSummit at 21st Cloud Expo, Bill Borsari, Head of Systems Engineering at Datera, explored how organizations can reap the bene...
Jun. 16, 2019 06:00 PM EDT Reads: 4,361
"NetApp's vision is how we help organizations manage data - delivering the right data in the right place, in the right time, to the people who need it, and doing it agnostic to what the platform is," explained Josh Atwell, Developer Advocate for NetApp, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 20th Cloud Expo, held June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY.
Jun. 16, 2019 04:15 PM EDT Reads: 7,166
Druva is the global leader in Cloud Data Protection and Management, delivering the industry's first data management-as-a-service solution that aggregates data from endpoints, servers and cloud applications and leverages the public cloud to offer a single pane of glass to enable data protection, governance and intelligence-dramatically increasing the availability and visibility of business critical information, while reducing the risk, cost and complexity of managing and protecting it. Druva's...
Jun. 15, 2019 08:15 PM EDT
Kubernetes as a Container Platform is becoming a de facto for every enterprise. In my interactions with enterprises adopting container platform, I come across common questions: - How does application security work on this platform? What all do I need to secure? - How do I implement security in pipelines? - What about vulnerabilities discovered at a later point in time? - What are newer technologies like Istio Service Mesh bring to table?In this session, I will be addressing these commonly asked ...
Jun. 15, 2019 08:00 PM EDT
BMC has unmatched experience in IT management, supporting 92 of the Forbes Global 100, and earning recognition as an ITSM Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for five years running. Our solutions offer speed, agility, and efficiency to tackle business challenges in the areas of service management, automation, operations, and the mainframe.
Jun. 15, 2019 01:00 PM EDT