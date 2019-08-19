The Global Wireless M2M/IoT Market, 2018 to 2023 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

|By Business Wire
August 19, 2019
The "The Global Wireless M2M/IoT Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
A Complete Set of Two Unique Reports - Offering In-Depth Analysis and Unique Insights into the Global Wireless M2M/IoT Market:
- The Global M2M/IoT Communications Market - 4th Edition
- Cellular and LPWA IoT Device Ecosystems - 3rd Edition
The Global M2M/IoT Communications Market analyses the latest trends and developments in cellular IoT and low power wireless networking. This strategic research report provides you with 180 pages of unique business intelligence including 5-year industry forecasts and expert commentary on which to base your business decisions.
Highlights from the report:
- 360-degree overview of the cellular IoT communications ecosystem
- Update on the adoption of NB-IoT and LPWA standards for M2M/IoT networking
- Reviews of the IoT strategies of leading mobile operators
- Summary of industry trends in all world regions
- IoT business KPIs for leading global mobile operators
- Statistical data on cellular IoT subscribers in all world regions
- Extensive global and regional market forecasts lasting until 2023
Cellular and LPWA IoT Device Ecosystems give a comprehensive overview of the main wide area networking technologies for the Internet of Things - 2G/3G/4G/5G cellular, LoRa, Sigfox, and 802.15.4 WAN. This strategic research report provides you with 120 pages of unique business intelligence including 5-year industry forecasts and expert commentary on which to base your business decisions.
Highlights from the report:
- 360-degree overview of the main IoT wide area networking ecosystems
- Comparison of technologies and standards
- Updated profiles of the main suppliers of IoT chipsets and modules
- Cellular IoT module market data for 2018
- Early adoption trends for emerging LPWA technologies
- Cellular and non-cellular LPWA IoT device market forecast until 2023
Key Topics Covered
The Global M2M/IoT Communications Market - 4th Edition
1 Wide area networks for the Internet of Things
1.1 3GPP family of cellular technologies
1.1.1 3GPP Release 13 - Introducing LTE-M and NB-IoT
1.1.2 3GPP Release 14 - IoT enhancements and V2X
1.1.3 3GPP Release 15 and 16 - 5G Phase 1 and 2
1.1.4 Network footprint
1.2 LPWA and satellite technologies
1.2.1 LoRa
1.2.2 Sigfox
1.2.3 Satellite networks
1.3 IoT networking platforms
1.3.1 IoT connectivity management platforms
1.3.2 SIM solutions and embedded UICC
1.4 International coverage and alliances
1.4.1 Roaming and international coverage
1.4.2 Mobile operator alliances
2 Europe
2.1 Regional market trends
2.1.1 Western Europe
2.1.2 Central Eastern Europe
2.1.3 Russia & CIS
2.2 Mobile operators
2.2.1 Vodafone
2.2.2 Deutsche Telekom
2.2.3 Orange
2.2.4 Telefnica
2.2.5 Telenor
2.2.6 3 Group Europe
2.2.7 A1 Telekom Austria
2.2.8 Altice Europe
2.2.9 Bouygues Telecom
2.2.10 BT Group
2.2.11 JT Group
2.2.12 KPN
2.2.13 Megafon
2.2.14 MTS
2.2.15 POST Luxembourg
2.2.16 Proximus
2.2.17 Telecom Italia
2.2.18 Telia Company
2.2.19 Tele2
2.2.20 UtilityConnect
2.3 IoT managed service providers
2.3.1 1NCE
2.3.2 1oT
2.3.3 Arkessa
2.3.4 Arm ISG
2.3.5 BICS
2.3.6 Com4
2.3.7 Cubic Telecom
2.3.8 EMnify
2.3.9 Eseye
2.3.10 Freeeway
2.3.11 iBASIS
2.3.12 Matooma
2.3.13 Sierra Wireless
2.3.14 Thingstream
2.3.15 Transatel
2.3.16 Wireless Logic
2.4 LPWA networks
2.4.1 LoRa networks
2.4.2 Sigfox and network partners
3 The Americas
3.1 Regional market trends
3.1.1 United States and Canada
3.1.2 Brazil
3.1.3 Rest of Latin America
3.2 Mobile operators
3.2.1 AT&T
3.2.2 Verizon
3.2.3 T-Mobile USA
3.2.4 Sprint
3.2.5 Rogers Communications
3.2.6 Amrica Mvil
3.2.7 Vivo and Telefnica Latin America
3.2.8 Other mobile operators in Latin America
3.3 IoT managed service providers
3.3.1 Aeris
3.3.2 KORE Wireless
3.3.3 Twilio
3.4 Satellite networks
3.4.1 Orbcomm
3.4.2 Inmarsat
3.4.3 Iridium
3.4.4 Globalstar
3.5 LPWA networks
3.5.1 LoRa networks
3.5.2 Sigfox and network partners
4 Asia-Pacific
4.1 Regional market trends
4.1.1 China
4.1.2 Japan and South Korea
4.1.3 Australia and New Zealand
4.1.4 India
4.1.5 Southeast Asia
4.2 Mobile operators
4.2.1 China Mobile
4.2.2 China Unicom
4.2.3 China Telecom
4.2.4 Softbank
4.2.5 NTT Docomo
4.2.6 KDDI
4.2.7 SK Telecom
4.2.8 KT
4.2.9 Telstra
4.2.10 Singtel
4.2.11 Vodafone Idea
4.3 IoT managed service providers
4.3.1 Plintron
4.3.2 Soracom
4.3.3 Tata Communications
4.3.4 Unlimit
4.4 LPWA networks
4.4.1 LoRa networks
4.4.2 Sigfox networks
5 Middle East & Africa
5.1 Regional market trends
5.1.1 Middle East
5.1.2 Africa
5.2 Mobile operators
5.2.1 Etisalat
5.2.2 MTN
5.2.3 Ooredoo
5.2.4 Turkcell
5.2.5 Vodacom
5.2.6 Zain
5.3 LPWA networks
6 Market forecasts and trends
6.1 Industry trends
6.1.1 Top ten mobile operators achieve 1 billion cellular IoT subscribers
6.1.2 IoT revenues continue to grow slower than connections
6.1.3 IoT managed service providers connect 40+ million cellular devices
6.1.4 International carriers enter the cellular IoT market
6.1.5 New entrants disrupt distribution channels
6.2 Geographic markets
6.2.1 Global market summary
6.2.2 Europe
6.2.3 North America
6.2.4 Latin America
6.2.5 Asia-Pacific
6.2.6 Middle East & Africa
6.3 Vertical markets
6.3.1 Connected cars on the rise
6.3.2 Telematics giants increasingly dominate the fleet management industry
6.3.3 Smarter grids and safer cities
6.3.4 Industry 4.0 gains momentum
6.3.5 Connected healthcare reaches the masses
6.4 Technology trends
6.4.1 Cellular technologies dominate wireless IoT
6.4.2 The 2G-era is coming to an end
6.4.3 China leads the adoption of NB-IoT
6.4.4 5G will have a limited short-term impact on IoT
6.4.5 Cloud platforms are becoming the centre of gravity for IoT
Cellular & LPWA IoT Device Ecosystems - 3rd Edition
1 Wide area networks for the Internet of Things
1.1 Which things will be connected to wide area networks?
1.1.1 Utility meters
1.1.2 Motor vehicles
1.1.3 Buildings
1.1.4 Low value assets - Industry 4.0 and consumer products
1.1.5 Future opportunities in smart cities and agriculture
1.2 What are the technology options?
1.2.1 Network architectures
1.2.2 Unlicensed and licensed frequency bands
1.3 Which are the leading technology ecosystems?
2 3GPP ecosystem
2.1 Technology characteristics
2.1.1 3GPP Release 13 - Introducing LTE-M and NB-IoT
2.1.2 3GPP Release 14 - IoT enhancements and V2X
2.1.3 3GPP Release 15 and 16 - 5G Phase 1 and 2
2.1.4 Network footprint
2.1.5 2G mobile networks
2.1.6 3G/4G mobile networks
2.1.7 4G mobile IoT networks (LTE-M and NB-IoT)
2.1.8 5G networks
2.2 Semiconductor vendors
2.2.1 Altair Semiconductor
2.2.2 GCT Semiconductor
2.2.3 HiSilicon
2.2.4 Intel
2.2.5 MediaTek
2.2.6 Qualcomm
2.2.7 Samsung Electronics
2.2.8 Sanechips Technology
2.2.9 Sequans Communications
2.2.10 UNISOC (Unigroup Spreadtrum & RDA)
2.3 Module vendors
2.3.1 Cheerzing
2.3.2 Fibocom
2.3.3 Gemalto
2.3.4 Gosuncn WeLink
2.3.5 Neoway
2.3.6 Nordic Semiconductor
2.3.7 Quectel
2.3.8 Sierra Wireless
2.3.9 Sunsea AIoT (SIMCom & Longsung)
2.3.10 Telit
2.3.11 u-blox
2.3.12 Other cellular IoT module vendors
3 LoRa ecosystem
3.1 Technology characteristics
3.2 Network footprint
3.2.1 Europe
3.2.2 Asia-Pacific
3.2.3 The Americas
3.2.4 Middle East & Africa
3.3 Semiconductor and module vendors
3.3.1 Semtech
3.3.2 LoRa module vendors
4 Sigfox ecosystem
4.1 Technology characteristics
4.2 Network footprint
4.2.1 Europe
4.2.2 The Americas
4.2.3 Asia-Pacific
4.2.4 Middle East & Africa
4.2.5 Global satellite coverage planned in collaboration with Eutelsat
4.3 Chipset and module vendors
4.3.1 Chipset vendors
4.3.2 Sigfox module vendors
5 802.15.4 WAN ecosystem
5.1 Technology characteristics
5.1.1 IPv6 connectivity stacks based on 802.15.4
5.1.2 Wi-SUN
5.1.3 ZigBee
5.2 Network footprint
5.3 Chipsets and modules
6 Vertical market segments
6.1 Motor vehicles
6.1.1 OEM connected car applications
6.1.2 Aftermarket connected car applications
6.2 Energy & Infrastructure
6.2.1 Smart electricity metering
6.2.2 Smart gas and water metering
6.2.3 Smart cities
6.3 Industry & Transport
6.4 Other
6.4.1 Buildings & security
6.4.2 Consumer products
6.4.3 Payments
7 Market forecasts and trends
7.1 Market summary
7.2 3GPP family
7.2.1 Cellular IoT device market forecast
7.2.2 Europe
7.2.3 Americas
7.2.4 Asia-Pacific
7.2.5 Middle East & Africa
7.3 LoRa
7.4 Sigfox
7.5 802.15.4 WAN
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xpn6c2
