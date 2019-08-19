Private Division and Star Theory Games Announce Kerbal Space Program 2

Private Division and Star Theory Games today announced that Kerbal Space Program 2, the sequel to the beloved original space sim, will launch in Spring 2020 for PC on Steam and other storefronts and coming shortly after to PlayStation®4, PlayStation®4 Pro and across the Xbox One family of devices, including Xbox One X.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190819005372/en/

(Graphic: Business Wire)

Kerbal Space Program 2 offers a multitude of ways for players to further their space adventures with a robust offering of new planets to explore, new technologies to traverse the stars, and the ability to establish colonies, all rooted in real-world science. Players will be able to build without the constraints of planetary gravitation for the first time, which allows for larger constructions and more complex creations than ever before – including interstellar vessels. In addition, players will be able to share these experiences collectively in multiplayer for the first time in franchise history.

Kerbal Space Program 2 will also introduce a host of new of improvements including updated planets and parts, additional modding support, and an improved tutorial experience to help get new players off the ground. On one hand, these changes will offer newcomers help up the curve for what is learning literal rocket science, while on the other, keeping the challenge bar high for veteran players.

“KSP has always been about pushing the boundaries of innovation and creativity, and with Kerbal Space Program 2 we take that premise even further,” said Nate Simpson, Creative Director at Star Theory. “We are introducing several new ways for players to challenge themselves, including new physics puzzles to solve, new planetary destinations to conquer, and new ways to advance their own deep-space program. This continues to be a game about exploration, imagination, and understanding rocket physics – with plenty of wild crashes along the way.”

“With Star Theory, we are able to build a new gameplay foundation that is exponentially larger and allows us to explore well beyond the solar system of the original game. This is an exciting time as we are expanding the Kerbal franchise while staying true to the spirit of KSP and what makes the franchise so special,” said Michael Cook, Executive Producer at Private Division. “Kerbal Space Program 2 sparks a passion for a whole new generation of space explorers, future astronauts, and astronomers – which is the reason why we love what we are making here.”

Kerbal Space Program 2 will launch for $59.99 on PC via Steam and other digital storefronts in Spring 2020 during Take-Two's 2020 fiscal year (ending March 31, 2020) and later for PlayStation®4, PlayStation®4 Pro and across the Xbox One family of devices, including Xbox One X. Kerbal Space Program 2 is not yet rated by the ESRB. For more information on Kerbal Space Program 2, subscribe on YouTube, follow us on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook, and visit www.KerbalSpaceProgram.com.

Private Division is a publishing label of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO).

About Kerbal Space Program Franchise

In the Kerbal Space Program franchise, you take charge of the space program for the alien race known as the Kerbals. You have access to an array of parts to assemble a fully functional spacecraft that flies (or doesn’t) based on realistic aerodynamic and orbital physics. Launch your Kerbal crew into orbit and beyond (while keeping them alive) to explore moons and planets in the Kerbol solar system, constructing bases and space stations to expand the reach of your expedition.

The original Kerbal Space Program, created and developed by Squad, released on PC in April 2015* and has sold more than 3.5 million units worldwide. The title has been widely popular with the media and consumers alike, earning a Metacritic rating of 88** and a Steam user score of 91%***. Kerbal Space Program 2, developed by Star Theory Games, will be the sequel to the original game and the second in the series for the franchise.

*Game became available through Steam Early Access in March 2013, and launched in April 2015.

**Metacritic score for PC as of August 16 , 2019.

***Steam user score as of August 16, 2019.

About Star Theory Games

Star Theory Games is an independent game development studio founded in 2008. Based in Bellevue, Washington, formerly known as Uber Entertainment, Star Theory Games is comprised of a team of engineers and designers with aerospace specialization who have worked on a variety of titles including Monday Night Combat, Planetary Annihilation, Microsoft Flight Simulator, and more. Star Theory Games is committed to creating unique games that explore new approaches and ideas across various genres and platforms.

About Private Division

Private Division is a developer-focused publisher that empowers independent studios to develop the games that they are passionate about creating, while providing the support that they need to make their titles critically and commercially successful on a global scale. The label publishes Kerbal Space Program and will publish upcoming titles with renowned creative talent at studios including The Outer Worlds from Obsidian Entertainment, Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey from Panache Digital Games, Disintegration from V1 Interactive, and more. Private Division is headquartered in New York City with offices in Seattle, Las Vegas, and Munich. For more information, please visit www.privatedivision.com.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Headquartered in New York City, Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. is a leading developer, publisher and marketer of interactive entertainment for consumers around the globe. We develop and publish products through our labels Rockstar Games, 2K, and Private Division, as well as Social Point, a leading developer of mobile games. Our products are designed for console systems and personal computers, including smartphones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms and cloud streaming services. The Company’s common stock is publicly traded on NASDAQ under the symbol TTWO. For more corporate and product information please visit our website at http://www.take2games.com.

All trademarks and copyrights contained herein are the property of their respective holders.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained herein which are not historical facts are considered forward-looking statements under federal securities laws and may be identified by words such as "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "potential," "predicts," "projects," "seeks," “should,” "will," or words of similar meaning and include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the outlook for the Company's future business and financial performance. Such forward-looking statements are based on the current beliefs of our management as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to them, which are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Actual outcomes and results may vary materially from these forward-looking statements based on a variety of risks and uncertainties including: our dependence on key management and product development personnel, our dependence on our Grand Theft Auto products and our ability to develop other hit titles, the timely release and significant market acceptance of our games, the ability to maintain acceptable pricing levels on our games, and risks associated with international operations. Other important factors and information are contained in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, including the risks summarized in the section entitled "Risk Factors," the Company’s most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, and the Company's other periodic filings with the SEC, which can be accessed at www.take2games.com. All forward-looking statements are qualified by these cautionary statements and apply only as of the date they are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190819005372/en/