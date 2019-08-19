OpenGate Capital annuncia l’acquisizione di una quota di compartecipazione di maggioranza in InRule Technology, Inc.

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|August 19, 2019 04:12 PM EDT
OpenGate Capital, una società di private equity operante su scala globale, ha annunciato in data odierna di aver acquisito InRule Technology, Inc. (“InRule”), una piattaforma di gestione dei processi decisionali e un sistema di gestione delle regole di business (Business Rules Management System, BRMS) ineguagliati nel settore. OpenGate è lieta di stringere una collaborazione con i cofondatori di InRule per continuare ad innovare e consolidarne ulteriormente la posizione di leadership nel ramo della gestione dei processi decisionali. La transazione in oggetto costituisce il quinto investimento portato a termine nel 2019 attraverso il secondo fondo istituzionale di OpenGate Capital. I termini finanziari non sono stati divulgati.
Il software di InRule agevola l’assunzione di decisioni mission-critical per clienti aziendali e governativi. InRule offre una piattaforma end-to-end completamente verificabile che funge da “fonte unica di verità” per le aziende che devono gestire regole di business e decisioni complesse. La piattaforma di gestione dei processi decisionali genera un valore considerevole e quantificabile in una vasta gamma di casi d’utilizzo, tra cui idoneità a fini assicurativi, accertamento dei requisiti per credito ipotecario, valutazione dei rischi e contenimento delle frodi, conformità normativa, elaborazione di rimborsi sanitari e calcoli relativi alla procedura di configurazione, determinazione del prezzo e creazione di un preventivo (Configure Prices Quote, CPQ). InRule intrattiene rapporti commerciali diversificati, globali e di lunga durata con più di 400 clienti operanti in un’ampia gamma di settori, tra cui: servizi finanziari, settore pubblico, servizi commerciali e IT, sanità e assicurazioni. Fondata nel 2002 InRule, la cui sede generale è ubicata a Chicago, continuerà a essere amministrata dal cofondatore e Direttore generale Rik Chomko e dal cofondatore e Direttore tecnologico Loren Goodman insieme a un team di veterani del settore.
“Siamo lieti di collaborare con OpenGate, una società di private equity di portata globale che condivide il nostro obiettivo di diventare il leader globale nel ramo della gestione dei processi decisionali” ha dichiarato Rik Chomko, cofondatore e Direttore generale di InRule. “InRule continuerà a tenere fede al rigoroso impegno assunto nei confronti dei mercati in cui essa opera ed è ora dotata di una maggiore flessibilità per investire nei propri clienti e dipendenti, nella tecnologia e nel futuro. Sono orgoglioso dei nostri dipendenti e di tutto ciò che siamo riusciti a realizzare insieme; stiamo trasformando il modo in cui le aziende gestiscono le decisioni complesse. Ora più che mai, per InRule il successo è a portata di mano”.
Andrew Nikou, fondatore e Direttore generale di OpenGate Capital, ha commentato: “InRule rappresenta un investimento straordinario per OpenGate considerata l’importanza vitale rivestita al giorno d’oggi dall’automazione dei processi decisionali in un mondo sempre più complesso. Le competenze uniche di InRule nell’elaborazione di processi logici complessi ed elevati volumi di dati rivestono un ruolo essenziale in un’epoca in cui governance, conformità e trasformazione digitale costituiscono premesse imprescindibili ai fini del successo di qualsiasi organizzazione. L’investimento di OpenGate in InRule è per noi motivo di grande orgoglio e siamo lieti di includere questa società nel nostro portafoglio”.
OpenGate Capital si è procurata l’opportunità InRule attraverso il suo team globale addetto ai finanziamenti che fa capo a Joshua Adams e a Rafael Baron, rispettivamente Amministratore delegato e Vicepresidente della divisione Business development. I seguenti membri del team, impiegati presso la sede aziendale di Los Angeles, sono responsabili delle trattative e della supervisione dell’investimento: Robert Young, Responsabile della divisione Fusione e Acquisizioni, e Paul Bridwell, Amministratore delegato della divisione Operazioni.
L’acquisizione di InRule va ad aggiungersi alle recenti acquisizioni di Duraco da Essentra, di Sargent and Greenleaf da Stanley Black & Decker, di SMAC da Colas Group e di Fiven da Saint-Gobain.
Informazioni su OpenGate Capital
Fondata nel 2005, OpenGate Capital è una società globale operante nel ramo private equity specializzata nell’acquisizione e nell’ottimizzazione di aziende del mercato medio-basso in tutto il Nord America e l’Europa, prestando particolare attenzione al miglioramento delle prestazioni operative, all’innovazione e alla crescita. Le sedi centrali di OpenGate sono ubicate a Los Angeles e Parigi e la società si avvale di un team interno di veterani per sovrintende all’intero ciclo di vita di ogni investimento. Per maggiori informazioni su OpenGate, visitate www.opengatecapital.com.
Informazioni su InRule Technology, Inc.
InRule Technology® permette alle imprese di interpretare e automatizzare i processi decisionali con rapidità, agilità, accuratezza e trasparenza ineguagliate. Il personale dei reparti IT e commerciali si affidano alla piattaforma di gestione dei processi decisionali e sul sistema di gestione delle regole di business (Business Rules Management System, BRMS) di InRule per accrescere la produttività e il fatturato e migliorare il servizio di assistenza al cliente. Con il suo approccio basato sul principio che assegna la priorità all’autore, InRule consente agli autori di regole tecniche e commerciali di scrivere e gestire le regole. In loco, sul cloud o tramite dispositivi mobili, InRule permette alle organizzazioni di implementare le regole ovunque, a garanzia del massimo livello di flessibilità e scalabilità. Più di 400 membri della Comunity di utenti di InRule si affidano a InRule per ridurre del 90 percento i cicli di sviluppo e modifica per i loro sistemi mission-critical e le loro applicazioni incentrate sul cliente. È dal 2002 che InRule genera risultati misurabili nei settori commerciale e IT in ambienti ad elevate prestazioni. Per ulteriori informazioni, visitate www.inrule.com
Il testo originale del presente annuncio, redatto nella lingua di partenza, è la versione ufficiale che fa fede. Le traduzioni sono offerte unicamente per comodità del lettore e devono rinviare al testo in lingua originale, che è l'unico giuridicamente valido.
Vedi la versione originale su businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190819005585/it/
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT
In his general session at 21st Cloud Expo, Greg Dumas, Calligo’s Vice President and G.M. of US operations, discussed the new Global Data Protection Regulation and how Calligo can help business stay compliant in digitally globalized world. Greg Dumas is Calligo's Vice President and G.M. of US operations. Calligo is an established service provider that provides an innovative platform for trusted cloud solutions. Calligo’s customers are typically most concerned about GDPR compliance, application p...
Jun. 16, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 5,566
Modern software design has fundamentally changed how we manage applications, causing many to turn to containers as the new virtual machine for resource management. As container adoption grows beyond stateless applications to stateful workloads, the need for persistent storage is foundational - something customers routinely cite as a top pain point. In his session at @DevOpsSummit at 21st Cloud Expo, Bill Borsari, Head of Systems Engineering at Datera, explored how organizations can reap the bene...
Jun. 16, 2019 06:00 PM EDT Reads: 4,361
"NetApp's vision is how we help organizations manage data - delivering the right data in the right place, in the right time, to the people who need it, and doing it agnostic to what the platform is," explained Josh Atwell, Developer Advocate for NetApp, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 20th Cloud Expo, held June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY.
Jun. 16, 2019 04:15 PM EDT Reads: 7,166
Druva is the global leader in Cloud Data Protection and Management, delivering the industry's first data management-as-a-service solution that aggregates data from endpoints, servers and cloud applications and leverages the public cloud to offer a single pane of glass to enable data protection, governance and intelligence-dramatically increasing the availability and visibility of business critical information, while reducing the risk, cost and complexity of managing and protecting it. Druva's...
Jun. 15, 2019 08:15 PM EDT
Kubernetes as a Container Platform is becoming a de facto for every enterprise. In my interactions with enterprises adopting container platform, I come across common questions: - How does application security work on this platform? What all do I need to secure? - How do I implement security in pipelines? - What about vulnerabilities discovered at a later point in time? - What are newer technologies like Istio Service Mesh bring to table?In this session, I will be addressing these commonly asked ...
Jun. 15, 2019 08:00 PM EDT
BMC has unmatched experience in IT management, supporting 92 of the Forbes Global 100, and earning recognition as an ITSM Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for five years running. Our solutions offer speed, agility, and efficiency to tackle business challenges in the areas of service management, automation, operations, and the mainframe.
Jun. 15, 2019 01:00 PM EDT