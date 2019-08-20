Stibo Systems Announces Speakers for 2019 Connect Conference

|By Business Wire
|
August 20, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
Stibo Systems, the only master data management (MDM) company focused on putting Your business first has announced further additions to their speaker lineup for Connect 2019, the Stibo Systems Global Customer Conference held in Chicago on October 6-9. Speakers announced today include National Geographic Fellow Paul Nicklen, Magician Vinh Giang, Innovation Speaker Duncan Wardle, and Forrester VP and Principal Analyst Brendan Witcher.
“Connect continues to be a destination for innovation and discovery in the MDM industry,” said Niels Stenfeldt, CEO, Stibo Systems. “The addition of speakers like Paul Nicklen, Vinh Giang and influential voices like Duncan Wardle and Brendan Witcher expresses the depth of the event we are planning, and we’re pleased about the Connect program we will showcase for our attendees.”
The two-day event also features a full slate of Stibo Systems leadership, partners and industry analysts discussing recent developments in our Digital Business Hub offering, the company’s plans for continued growth and innovation across the seamlessly integrated suite of multidomain MDM solutions, as well as continued innovations in cloud, machine learning and artificial intelligence among other topics.
“Our Master Data Management solutions provide our customers the ability to break down barriers that inhibit the flow of – and visibility into – accurate, trustworthy data. This year’s list of speakers demonstrates how we, being part of a foundation, have aligned our company goals to those of our customers. We are in the business of enabling customers to be transparent and deliver on their objectives and this way, create a better business for a better world,” said Niels Stenfeldt.
Connect 2019 will be “Where innovation meets inspiration” for more than 400 attendees to network with peers, hear customer success stories, and learn how enterprise master data management drives successful business outcomes and serves as the foundation for digital transformation. For more information, or to attend Connect, visit our registration page, or go to stibosystems.com/connect.
External Speakers
Paul Nicklen, Photographer/Filmmaker/Marine Biologist, SeaLegacy
Paul Nicklen is a Canadian photographer, filmmaker, and marine biologist who has documented the beauty and the plight of our planet for over twenty years. In addition to being one of the world’s most acclaimed nature photographers, Nicklen is a sought-after speaker, a TED Talks legend, an author, and National Geographic Fellow. He is also a co-founder of the non-profit, SeaLegacy, which is opening a fresh, progressive chapter in the story of ocean conservation.
Vinh Giang, International Keynote Speaker, Luminary Productions
With only 6 months to graduate, Vinh Giang left his degree in commerce and law to become an online magic teacher ultimately building a hugely successful online business, 52kards, which now serves over 800,000 students all around the world. This earned him the award of Top Young Entrepreneur in Australia. He has focused all his energy on studying the art of performance and not the art of presentation, spending the last 15 years mastering the art of performance-enhanced communication, helping thousands of professionals worldwide to learn these skills. Vinh is also the CEO of Luminary Productions which produces exceptional video for individuals and companies all around the globe. Vinh’s presentation will bring out the magician you!
Duncan Wardle, Innovation Speaker, id8 & innov8
As former Head of Innovation and Creativity at Disney, Duncan Wardle and his team helped Imagineering, Lucasfilm, Marvel, Pixar and Disney Parks to innovate, creating magical new storylines and experiences for consumers around the globe. As founder of id8 & innov8, he now brings his extensive Disney experience to audiences around the world using a very unique approach to Design Thinking, that not only places the end user at the core of the creative thinking process, but also looks in new and usual places to uncover insights for innovation, helping people capture unlikely connections, leading to fresh thinking and disruptive ideas. His unique Design Thinking process helps companies embed a culture of innovation into everyone’s DNA.
Brendan Witcher, VP, Principal Analyst, Forrester
Brendan Witcher serves digital business strategy professionals and is an expert on consumer behavior and technology trends in the commerce engagement space. He is also a noted authority on market developments and vendors that help deliver today's leading strategies and tactics in digital excellence. In his research, Brendan covers such consumer-oriented, cross-vertical topics as eCommerce, personalization, omnichannel, CX best practices, engagement strategies, and conversion optimization. Brendan applies this knowledge to numerous industries and spends most of his time consulting with companies that are at the forefront of dealing with digital disruption. In addition to keynoting at global industry events and advising executive teams on digital strategy, Brendan is sought after for comments and insights by industry media such as Bloomberg, CNBC, NPR, PBS, The Economist, The Wall Street Journal, Time, and USA Today.
General Session Speakers
Niels Stenfeldt, Chief Executive Officer, Stibo Systems
Niels Stenfeldt, software and data industry veteran, joined Stibo Systems as the chief executive officer, taking the helm of this industry leader to build on the existing momentum and position it for the next era of growth and transformative innovation. Stenfeldt brings more than 15 years serving in global leadership positions, successfully driving growth and operational excellence at some of the world’s largest software companies, including Danaher, OpenText, SAP and Oracle. His broad experience base includes leading everything from sales and marketing, to partner and channel strategy, to full P&L responsibility for global organizations.
Prashant Bhatia, Chief Product and Marketing Officer, Stibo Systems
Prashant Bhatia is the global chief product and marketing officer for Stibo Systems and is a seasoned veteran with more than 20 years in the enterprise software industry, he has demonstrated the ability to link product innovations to the customer-focused operations of both product development and marketing. He is responsible for developing a successful go-to-market strategy that creates a greater awareness of the Stibo Systems global brand and drives customer preference for that brand every day. His love for sports and years of coaching experience have taught him that winners don’t wait for something to happen, they make it happen and that’s exactly what he is doing at Stibo Systems.
Diane Palmquist, SVP, Product Management, Stibo Systems
Diane Palmquist recently joined Stibo Systems responsible for all Product Management and R&D activities. Diane's experience includes being in the global enterprise software space for 25 years, growing software companies with innovative solutions. She held former leadership positions at GT Nexus, Ceridian and Infor. Her focus is on the customer and being market-driven.
About Stibo Systems
Stibo Systems, the master data management company, is the trusted source of MDM solutions based on a unique business-first, people-centric approach. Our solutions are the driving force behind forward-thinking companies around the world that have unlocked the strategic value of their master data; empowering them to improve the customer experience, drive innovation and growth, and create an essential foundation for digital transformation. Stibo Systems is a privately held subsidiary of the Stibo A/S group, founded in 1794, and is headquartered in Aarhus, Denmark. For more information, visit stibosystems.com.
