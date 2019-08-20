Yubico Launches the World’s First Lightning-Compatible Security Key, the YubiKey 5Ci

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|August 20, 2019 08:03 AM EDT
Yubico, the leading provider of hardware authentication security keys, today announced the general availability of the YubiKey 5Ci, the world’s first security key designed with both USB-C and Lightning connectors on a single device. This unique dual-connector functionality makes the YubiKey 5Ci the perfect solution for consumers or enterprises looking for strong hardware-backed authentication across iOS, Android, MacOS, or Windows devices. The YubiKey 5Ci is available for purchase today on yubico.com at a retail price of $70 USD.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190820005271/en/
The YubiKey 5Ci is the perfect solution for strong hardware-backed authentication across iOS, Android, MacOS, or Windows devices. (Photo: Business Wire)
Today, the YubiKey 5Ci can be used to secure the 1Password, Bitwarden, Dashlane, Idaptive, LastPass, and Okta iOS mobile applications along with additional services accessed through the Brave iOS browser app. Supported logins on the Brave browser include Bitbucket.org, GitHub.com, Login.gov, Twitter.com, and 1Password.com. Monkton Rebar and XTN also support the YubiKey 5Ci in their latest software development kits.
To support a growing ecosystem, Yubico continues to work with industry leading iOS applications and browser supported services through the Yubico Developer Program. Partners with anticipated YubiKey 5Ci app support include: Dropbox, Keeper Security, SecMaker, and more.
Authentication with the YubiKey 5Ci is also available over a USB-C connection, which is compatible with nearly every USB-C equipped laptop or mobile device, working with hundreds of applications and services listed in the Works with YubiKey catalog today. Some capabilities are not currently supported on iPad Pro models with USB-C ports.
“The YubiKey 5Ci fills a critical gap in the mobile authentication ecosystem,” said Jerrod Chong, Chief Solutions Officer, Yubico. “It is the first iOS-friendly security key on the market to offer strong, yet simple authentication over a Lightning connection, while still delivering a unified experience across other mobile, desktop or laptop devices. In an increasingly mobile-first world, where users are not tied to one machine, the YubiKey 5Ci serves an important role as a portable root of trust, proving that users are who they say they are, no matter what device they are on.”
As the latest addition to the multi-protocol YubiKey 5 Series product line, the YubiKey 5Ci is equipped with FIDO2/WebAuthn, FIDO U2F, OTP (one-time password), PIV (Smart Card), and OpenPGP. With support for multiple authentication protocols, the YubiKey 5Ci delivers strong multi-factor (MFA), second-factor (2FA), and single-factor passwordless authentication for a simple and seamless user experience across the entire computing ecosystem.
Application developers interested in adding support for the YubiKey 5Ci into their iOS mobile apps, can access the Yubico Mobile SDK for iOS — along with other helpful resources such as implementation guides, webinars, or reference code — at developers.yubico.com/yubikey5ci.
Quotes from Supporting Partners
Jeff Shiner, CEO, 1Password
“We are thrilled to roll out WebAuthn support for 1Password, in partnership with Yubico. 1Password is continually looking for ways to increase the security of our customers, and the all-new Yubikey 5Ci provides a great extra layer of security on iOS devices.”
Brendan Eich, CEO and Co-Founder, Brave
“Security and privacy are the fundamental goals of every aspect of the Brave browser. We're always looking to provide a seamless and safe online experience. That means integrating the most effective authentication technologies as soon as they're available. We're excited that Brave is the first mobile browser to feature robust and secure phishing-resistant login by adding support for the YubiKey 5Ci.”
Emmanuel Schalit, CEO, Dashlane
“Industry realists will be the first to admit that security is only as effective as it is convenient. The YubiKey 5Ci works across devices and operating systems, and Dashlane is excited to partner with like-minded businesses that are more focused on making digital life simple and secure than building ecosystem lock-in.”
Akos Putz, Principal Product Manager, LastPass by LogMeIn
“Good online security requires multi-factor authentication just as much as unique, strong passwords. Partnering with Yubico enables LastPass customers to select the best multi-factor authentication option for their needs, including unique environments where a smartphone-based authentication system may not be an option. We are excited about the newest addition to the YubiKey family, the YubiKey 5Ci, as it helps in choosing the best multi-factor option for a mobile-focused workforce.”
Guido Ronchetti, CTO, XTN
“The YubiKey is the Root of Trust protecting access to our customers’ critical and most sensitive data. XTN supports strong hardware-backed authentication with the YubiKey to ensure our customers have access to the best software and hardware technologies. Now, with support for the new YubiKey 5Ci, we’re making it possible for our customers to leverage a portable hardware-backed root of trust for logging into multiple devices, including iPhones and iPads.”
About Yubico
Yubico sets new global standards for simple and secure access to computers, mobile devices, servers, and internet accounts.
The company’s core invention, the YubiKey, delivers strong hardware protection, with a simple touch, across any number of IT systems and online services. The YubiHSM, Yubico’s ultra-portable hardware security module, protects sensitive data stored in servers.
Yubico is a leading contributor to the FIDO2, WebAuthn, and FIDO Universal 2nd Factor open authentication standards, and the company’s technology is deployed and loved by 9 of the top 10 internet brands and by millions of users in 160 countries.
Founded in 2007, Yubico is privately held, with offices in Sweden, UK, Germany, USA, Australia, and Singapore. For more information: www.yubico.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190820005271/en/
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT
In his general session at 21st Cloud Expo, Greg Dumas, Calligo’s Vice President and G.M. of US operations, discussed the new Global Data Protection Regulation and how Calligo can help business stay compliant in digitally globalized world. Greg Dumas is Calligo's Vice President and G.M. of US operations. Calligo is an established service provider that provides an innovative platform for trusted cloud solutions. Calligo’s customers are typically most concerned about GDPR compliance, application p...
Jun. 16, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 5,566
Modern software design has fundamentally changed how we manage applications, causing many to turn to containers as the new virtual machine for resource management. As container adoption grows beyond stateless applications to stateful workloads, the need for persistent storage is foundational - something customers routinely cite as a top pain point. In his session at @DevOpsSummit at 21st Cloud Expo, Bill Borsari, Head of Systems Engineering at Datera, explored how organizations can reap the bene...
Jun. 16, 2019 06:00 PM EDT Reads: 4,361
"NetApp's vision is how we help organizations manage data - delivering the right data in the right place, in the right time, to the people who need it, and doing it agnostic to what the platform is," explained Josh Atwell, Developer Advocate for NetApp, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 20th Cloud Expo, held June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY.
Jun. 16, 2019 04:15 PM EDT Reads: 7,166
Druva is the global leader in Cloud Data Protection and Management, delivering the industry's first data management-as-a-service solution that aggregates data from endpoints, servers and cloud applications and leverages the public cloud to offer a single pane of glass to enable data protection, governance and intelligence-dramatically increasing the availability and visibility of business critical information, while reducing the risk, cost and complexity of managing and protecting it. Druva's...
Jun. 15, 2019 08:15 PM EDT
Kubernetes as a Container Platform is becoming a de facto for every enterprise. In my interactions with enterprises adopting container platform, I come across common questions: - How does application security work on this platform? What all do I need to secure? - How do I implement security in pipelines? - What about vulnerabilities discovered at a later point in time? - What are newer technologies like Istio Service Mesh bring to table?In this session, I will be addressing these commonly asked ...
Jun. 15, 2019 08:00 PM EDT
BMC has unmatched experience in IT management, supporting 92 of the Forbes Global 100, and earning recognition as an ITSM Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for five years running. Our solutions offer speed, agility, and efficiency to tackle business challenges in the areas of service management, automation, operations, and the mainframe.
Jun. 15, 2019 01:00 PM EDT