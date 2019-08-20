Jersey Shore University Medical Center Improves Stroke Care Communication with Vocera Solution

Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA), a recognized leader in clinical communication and workflow solutions, today announced that Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center reduced readmission rates among stroke patients by 50 percent after implementing the Vocera Care Inform communication solution. Care Inform enables care team members to record live discharge instructions and teach-back sessions at the patient’s bedside.

Nurse practitioners at Jersey Shore University Medical Center use the Care Inform mobile app to record personalized discharge instructions and create educational resources for patients with acute ischemic stroke. Patient-specific audio recordings and digital health libraries are securely saved in the software platform, where patients and family members can access these resources via phone or computer at any time during a hospital stay or after discharge.

“We are empowering stroke survivors and their families with personalized, rich educational resources to help manage stroke recovery after they leave the hospital,” said Jackie Dwyer, R.N., MSN, CNRN, Stroke Program manager at Jersey Shore University Medical Center. “I think when patients hear discharge instructions and teach-back sessions that include their own voices, and the voices of their nurses, it helps improve accountability and compliance.”

Approximately 1 in 4 stroke survivors has another stroke. Knowing the signs and symptoms and following the right care plan can help reduce secondary risks.

After implementing the patient education program supported by Care Inform, the Jersey Shore University Medical Center Stroke Rescue Center reduced readmission rates to 3.6 percent from 7.2 percent. Additionally, the Center saw a 7 percent increase in medication compliance and a 3 percent increase in patients making follow-up appointments with their primary care physicians. There also were increases in the number of patients who could recite signs and symptoms of stroke and personal risk factors.

Dwyer will share details of the patient education and communication program at the AANN Advances in Stroke Care Conference, August 22-24, 2019, in Austin, Texas.

“Stroke programs across the country can benefit from the communication strategy and secondary prevention initiative deployed at Jersey Shore University Medical Center,” said Rhonda Collins, DNP, R.N., chief nursing officer of Vocera. “It’s impressive to see how the hospital’s Stroke Rescue Center uses voice technology to transform patient engagement and improve care plan compliance.”

ABOUT HACKENSACK MERIDIAN HEALTH JERSEY SHORE UNIVERSITY MEDICAL CENTER

Located in Neptune, New Jersey, Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center is a not-for-profit teaching hospital and the only Level II Trauma and Level II Pediatric Trauma Center in Monmouth and Ocean counties. It is home to K. Hovnanian Children’s Hospital – the first children’s hospital in Monmouth and Ocean counties. With more than 1,200 physicians and dental staff in 60 specialty areas, Jersey Shore University Medical Center’s team provides quality care in a patient-centered, environmentally-friendly setting.

The team’s commitment to excellence has earned Jersey Shore University Medical Center numerous accolades, including being named the #5 top hospital in New Jersey by U.S. News & World Report for 2019-2020. The medical center’s clinical research program and longstanding commitment to medical education are evident through an affiliation with Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine at Seton Hall University and a new affiliation with St. George’s University School of Medicine. Jersey Shore University Medical Center serves as an academic center dedicated to advancing medical knowledge, training future physicians and providing the community with access to promising medical breakthroughs.

Jersey Shore University Medical Center’s programs and services have received numerous national recognitions, including designation as high-performing in cardiac, stroke, surgical and oncology services.

Jersey Shore University Medical Center’s HOPE Tower – a $265 million 10-story medical office building provides a new outpatient healing experience. Guided by a patient-centered approach towards care, and informed by the latest medical breakthroughs, HOPE Tower includes advanced imaging services, a clinical academic center, innovative stimulation laboratory, state-of-the-art amphitheater, specialty physician offices, a nine-level parking garage, and a 58,000 square foot cancer facility. The new cancer facility features a range of comprehensive treatment options, including surgical specialties, medical oncology, and the most advanced radiation therapy and minimally invasive interventional therapies. Nurse navigators guide patients through every step and provide an extra layer of support and coordination.

