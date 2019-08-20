Citrix Set to Launch Desktop as a Service Solution for Microsoft

Like just about everything else in the digital world, desktops have gone virtual. And thanks to a new service from Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS), companies will soon be able to deliver them faster and easier than ever, empowering employees to work when, where and how they want and be their most productive. The company today announced the launch of Citrix® Managed Desktops, a cloud-hosted offering that enables organizations – regardless of their size or IT expertise - to provision Windows-based applications and desktops from the cloud to any device, anywhere in a simple, unified manner.

“Work today isn’t confined to physical offices or traditional devices. It happens around the clock and globe on everything from PCs and laptops to phones, tablets and even watches,” said Carisa Stringer, Senior Director, Product Marketing, Desktop and Applications Group, Citrix. “With Citrix Managed Desktops, organizations can quickly and easily provide employees with access to their individual desktops and all the applications and corporate resources they need to do their jobs and perform at their best.”

A One-Stop Shop

A turnkey service delivered in close collaboration with a robust ecosystem of Citrix partners, Citrix Managed Desktops provides everything needed to securely deliver Windows desktops and applications with simplicity and speed. Using the solution, administrators can simplify day-to-day operations and:

Quickly provision desktops to both internal and external users such as contract or seasonal workers to ensure resources are accessed in a secure manner.

Rapidly scale virtual desktops to meet changing demands such as an influx of new users from a merger or acquisition.

Easily integrate Azure-hosted virtual desktops with on-premises Active Directory and other corporate resources.

Efficiently deploy and manage workloads in multiple regions to ensure apps and desktops are closest to end users and optimize performance and user experience.

“As a small organization with 30 employees, it is critical to be able to do more with less,” said Michael Donaldson, CEO Nocontract.com. “Citrix Managed Desktops provides an easy, efficient and cost-effective way for us to provision and manage the Windows app our employees need to do their best work and move our business forward.

Citrix Managed Desktops provides all the benefits of a traditional Citrix application delivery solution combined with the simplified deployment and lower cost associated with utilization of the Microsoft Azure cloud services and can be used to support and extend the value of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops and Workspace solutions across the enterprise.

A Collaborative Effort

And leveraging a built-in multi-tenant management user interface, Citrix partners can build customized services directly on top of Citrix Managed Desktops, creating additional value across vertical markets.

“Citrix Managed Desktops is a simple, scalable and manageable solution that just works by leveraging the robustness of Microsoft Azure, and we are excited to use it to build desktops-as-a-service offerings with ease at a cost-per-desktop that is affordable for our clients,” said Pete Downing, Chief Marketing and Technology Offer for Citrix Partner of the Year XenTegra.

Simple, Flexible Pricing

Citrix Managed Desktops will be generally available August 26 and can be purchased on a monthly or term basis, giving companies the flexibility to align with ever-changing business needs and keep costs under control.

Citrix Managed Desktops is the latest offering in the broad range of powerful, flexible virtual app and desktop solutions that Citrix provides. Click here to learn more about the solutions and the value they can deliver for your organization.

