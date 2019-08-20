TESSCO Technologies Names Telecom Veteran Sandip Mukerjee as President and CEO

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ: TESS), a leading value-added distributor and solutions provider for the wireless industry, today announced the appointment of telecom industry veteran Sandip Mukerjee as the Company’s President and CEO, effective today. Former CEO Murray Wright will retire following a transition period to ensure a smooth succession process. Mr. Mukerjee also has replaced Mr. Wright on the Company’s Board of Directors.

Mr. Mukerjee, 56, was most recently President, Global Professional & Consulting Services Business, Nokia Software, where he led the 5G portfolio and positioning strategy as well as its 5G commercialization initiatives. Prior to joining Nokia in 2016, Mr. Mukerjee held several executive positions with Alcatel-Lucent, including President of IP Platforms for the Americas Region, and President of Alcatel-Lucent’s Advanced Communications Products business. Mr. Mukerjee started his career with AT&T Bell Laboratories and has held several leadership positions in R&D, Product Management, Strategy and Marketing.

Robert Barnhill, the Company’s founder and Chairman of the Board, said, “On behalf of the board, I would like to thank Murray for his service to Tessco. We are excited to have an experienced executive of Sandip’s caliber to lead Tessco going forward. His telecom experience and in-depth knowledge of 5G will be invaluable as we enter a period of expected double-digit growth in the wireless market.”

“Tessco is a great company with immense potential as wireless and software technologies evolve over the next decade,” said Mukerjee. “With 5G emerging, we will execute on our strategy to maximize the value of our end-to-end solutions for our customers and drive profitable growth. I look forward to working with the talented team at Tessco as well as our loyal customers and vendors as we focus on generating increased value for our shareholders.”

“Earlier this year I began to consider the possibility of retirement to spend more time with my family,” said Wright. “Assisted by a team at Spencer Stuart, the Board of Directors and I initiated a thorough search process for the right executive to lead Tessco during this exciting time, and I am delighted that Sandip will be succeeding me as CEO. I look forward to working with Sandip in the transition.”

About TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ: TESS)

TESSCO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TESS) is a value-added technology distributor, manufacturer, and solutions provider serving commercial and retail customers in the wireless infrastructure and mobile device accessories markets. Tessco was founded more than 30 years ago with a commitment to deliver industry-leading products, knowledge, solutions, and customer service. Tessco supplies more than 50,000 products from 400 of the industry’s top manufacturers in mobile communications, Wi-Fi, Internet of Things (“IoT”), wireless backhaul, and more. Tessco is a single source for outstanding customer experience, expert knowledge, and complete end-to-end solutions for the wireless industry. For more information, visit www.tessco.com.

