Grupo Tecno Teams with Trustwave to Bring Cybersecurity Services to Enterprises in Mexico

By Business Wire
|August 20, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
Trustwave, a leading cybersecurity services provider, and Grupo Tecno, a large information technology integrator, today announced an alliance to offer Trustwave Managed Security Services and cybersecurity technologies to enterprises and other institutions in Mexico and other Spanish speaking countries in Latin America.
The security services, solutions and support will be delivered through a new Hybrid Security Operation Center compromised of Grupo Tecno and Trustwave security operation teams working conjointly and interlinked to the global network of Trustwave Advanced Security Operation Centers (ASOCs); the company’s backbone for monitoring, detecting and eradicating threats.
Located in Mexico City, the Hybrid Security Operation Center pairs Trustwave infrastructure, actionable threat intelligence, big data and analytics along with the security prowess of Trustwave SpiderLabs, an elite team of threat hunters, ethical hackers, forensic investigators and security researchers with Grupo Tecno local expertise. This dynamic gives organizations on-demand access to a portfolio of managed security services covering threat detection and response, security technology management, proactive threat hunting, managed email and database security and more. Grupo Tecno serves as the primary customer care agent delivering support, guidance and first response triage during incidents leveraging local language security advisors.
Through a secure cloud-based portal accessed via desktop or mobile device, Grupo Tecno customers gain full visibility and control of their security program along with the ability to directly interact with security teams via browser-based chat. After login, customers traverse within an intuitive dashboard for a single centralized view of threats, vulnerabilities and perceived risks impacting their footprint. From there, they can take proactive measures to bolster cybersecurity posture through actions such as allocating and scaling resources based on need, assessing device or technology status, scheduling penetration tests or even sending threat hunting teams into action by simply navigating the application.
“Our collaboration with Grupo Tecno forms one of the most powerful cybersecurity alliances for addressing cybercrime in Latin America,” said Rick Miller, general manager, Americas at Trustwave. “Enterprises today are struggling to contend with determined adversaries who are becoming better adept at breaching environments and evading detection. By combining our leading-edge technologies, managed security services and security expertise with Grupo Tecno’s local presence and support, we have effectually equipped Mexico businesses and others in the region with the means to counter even the most progressive cyber threats.”
Partners will play a critical role as Trustwave continues to expand its presence in the Americas. By combining best-of-breed technologies and services with experts who understand the nuances of business challenges at a more regional level, security programs are developed and executed for maximum effectiveness.
“As our customers migrate to the cloud and incorporate Internet of Things technologies and smart applications to speed digital transformation, they are simultaneously widening their attack surface,” stated Juan Carlos Lovo Reyes, chief executive officer at Grupo Tecno. “Working with Trustwave, we can provide enterprises with advanced cybersecurity capabilities and required fluidity to adapt to shifting business requirements and evolving threat landscape. We look forward to working together helping customers protect assets and minimize risk.”
For more information about the Trustwave products and services offered by Grupo Tecno, visit: https://tecno.com.mx/site1/.
About Grupo Tecno
A proud Mexican company with more than 35 years of experience in IT systems integration, information security and telecommunications. We specialize in incorporating technologies and solutions from leading vendors and providers to drive innovation inside client environments.
About Trustwave
Trustwave is a leading cybersecurity and managed security services provider that helps businesses fight cybercrime, protect data and reduce security risk. Offering a comprehensive portfolio of managed security services, security testing, consulting, technology solutions and cybersecurity education, Trustwave helps businesses embrace digital transformation securely. Trustwave is a Singtel company and the global security arm of Singtel, Optus and NCS, with customers in 96 countries. For more information about Trustwave, visit https://www.trustwave.com.
