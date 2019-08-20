Kony Quantum Launches New Conversational Artificial Intelligence DevKit for Enhanced Digital Experience

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|August 20, 2019 09:01 AM EDT
New disruptive technologies such as Conversational Artificial Intelligence (AI) are transforming how businesses deliver enhanced, personalized consumer experiences. To enable developers to build more engaging web and mobile applications, Kony, Inc., the fastest-growing, cloud-based digital application and low-code platform solutions company, today announced the launch of its Conversational AI DevKit, which is now available on the Kony Quantum platform.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190820005044/en/
AI-based conversational interfaces represent the next wave of user interaction for a wide range of use cases. As demonstrated by Alexa, Siri, and others, the ability to simply converse with applications is now the easiest way to deliver an engaging user experience. Advanced AI also creates highly personalized experiences by enabling smarter and more enhanced human-to-human interactions through AI’s continuum of human and digital-based touchpoints.
By making conversational capabilities easy to use by developers of almost any skill level, Kony Quantum is opening the technology to be used for all types of applications and use cases.
As stated in the Gartner Market Guide for Conversational Platforms report, “according to Gartner’s 2019 CIO Agenda, 31% of enterprise CIOs have already deployed conversational platforms. This represents a 48% year-over-year growth in interest and points to conversational platforms taking center stage in enterprises’ adoption of AI.” 1
“Conversational AI can transform the customer experience by enabling people to use their voices, or text, to interact more immersively with their apps,” said Kony Chief Technology Officer Bill Bodin, noting that it can also empower a smarter and more personalized human-to-human engagement. “We are excited to deliver prebuilt integrations of multiple Natural Language Processing (NLP) engines on the Kony Quantum low-code development platform. This innovation makes it much easier for developers to integrate Conversational AI capabilities into their applications. Now, developers can simply drag and drop a conversational experience directly into their development project, complete with backend functionality. Whether it's a smartphone or tablet app, a Progressive Web App (PWA), or a conventional online app, the Kony Quantum Conversation AI DevKit makes it much more easier to integrate these advanced capabilities into an organization’s digital transformation initiative.”
“Kony’s Conversational AI capabilities have given us the ability to simplify search in our Michaels mobile app for both iOS and Android platforms. Users can simply now ask for what they need. They can search for products, learn how to use them in their next creative project, navigate through countless videos on our YouTube channel, and even find the products location at their favorite store… all using just their voice,” said Himanshu Parikh, vice president of Digital Technologies at Michaels Stores, Inc.
There are several competitive and evolving AI and NLP engines on the market. Kony Quantum AI capabilities provide a unique abstraction layer, which enables developers to leverage any of these technologies, assuring customers have the greatest flexibility and range of choice in their solutions. Using the Kony Quantum Conversational AI DevKit allows users to mix and match industry AI and NLP engines to produce the best possible digital experiences.
Key benefits of the Kony Quantum Conversational AI DevKit include:
- More personalized and engaging applications for customers, partners and employees via an intelligent conversational interface
- A low-code platform integration that makes it easier, faster and more cost effective to build applications with conversational interface capabilities
- A simplified development process with prebuilt integration of multiple NLP engines are available as a component in the Kony Marketplace; with out-of-the-box integration to Lex, LUIS, and Dialogflow and the ability to integrate new NLP engines
- Powerful speech-to-text and text-to-speech interactions
- The ability to deliver complex responses rapidly through integration to high-performance data integration and orchestration layers
Additional Information:
- Kony Quantum Conversational AI Video
- Guided Tour of Kony Quantum Conversational AI Video
- Kony Marketplace
- Kony Quantum Next-generation Innovations
- On-demand Webinar: Low-Code, AI & NLP-Powered Digital Transformation
Kony Quantum combines the ease of use and speed of low-code application development with the power of the leading enterprise-grade digital experience development platform. Kony Quantum enables businesses to build mission-critical web and mobile solutions for both employees and consumer-facing apps on a unified platform, resulting in greater speed and productivity.
Kony has been named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Multiexperience Development Platforms Gartner Magic Quadrant for Multiexperience Development Platforms report2.
In addition, Kony has been named a “Leader” in The Forrester Wave™: Digital Experience Development Platform, Q2 2018 report and The Forrester Wave™: Low-Code Development Platforms for AD&D Professionals, Q1 2019. Kony has also been recognized as a “Leader” in the IDC MarketScape: North America Digital Banking Customer Experience Platforms 2019 Vendor Assessment Report.
1 Gartner Market Guide for Conversational Platforms, Magnus Revang, Van Baker, Brian Manusama, Anthony Mullen, Adrian Lee , 30 July 2019
2 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Multiexperience Development Platforms, Jason Wong, Van Baker, Mark Driver, Adrian Leow, Paul Vincent, 10 July 2019
Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, express or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.
About Kony, Inc.
Kony is a fast-growing leader in digital experience development platforms and the emerging low-code platform market; and a recognized leader in digital banking. Kony Quantum provides low-code without limits, a next-generation low-code app development platform that delivers rich digital experiences. Kony DBX is the banking and financial services arm of Kony, Inc. and is a globally recognized leader in digital banking transformation. With a portfolio of modern, frictionless applications powered by the industry’s most recognized platform, Kony DBX enables banks and credit unions of any size to accelerate innovation — without compromising what’s critical.
For more information, please visit www.kony.com. Connect with Kony on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190820005044/en/
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT
In his general session at 21st Cloud Expo, Greg Dumas, Calligo’s Vice President and G.M. of US operations, discussed the new Global Data Protection Regulation and how Calligo can help business stay compliant in digitally globalized world. Greg Dumas is Calligo's Vice President and G.M. of US operations. Calligo is an established service provider that provides an innovative platform for trusted cloud solutions. Calligo’s customers are typically most concerned about GDPR compliance, application p...
Jun. 16, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 5,566
Modern software design has fundamentally changed how we manage applications, causing many to turn to containers as the new virtual machine for resource management. As container adoption grows beyond stateless applications to stateful workloads, the need for persistent storage is foundational - something customers routinely cite as a top pain point. In his session at @DevOpsSummit at 21st Cloud Expo, Bill Borsari, Head of Systems Engineering at Datera, explored how organizations can reap the bene...
Jun. 16, 2019 06:00 PM EDT Reads: 4,361
"NetApp's vision is how we help organizations manage data - delivering the right data in the right place, in the right time, to the people who need it, and doing it agnostic to what the platform is," explained Josh Atwell, Developer Advocate for NetApp, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 20th Cloud Expo, held June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY.
Jun. 16, 2019 04:15 PM EDT Reads: 7,166
Druva is the global leader in Cloud Data Protection and Management, delivering the industry's first data management-as-a-service solution that aggregates data from endpoints, servers and cloud applications and leverages the public cloud to offer a single pane of glass to enable data protection, governance and intelligence-dramatically increasing the availability and visibility of business critical information, while reducing the risk, cost and complexity of managing and protecting it. Druva's...
Jun. 15, 2019 08:15 PM EDT
Kubernetes as a Container Platform is becoming a de facto for every enterprise. In my interactions with enterprises adopting container platform, I come across common questions: - How does application security work on this platform? What all do I need to secure? - How do I implement security in pipelines? - What about vulnerabilities discovered at a later point in time? - What are newer technologies like Istio Service Mesh bring to table?In this session, I will be addressing these commonly asked ...
Jun. 15, 2019 08:00 PM EDT
BMC has unmatched experience in IT management, supporting 92 of the Forbes Global 100, and earning recognition as an ITSM Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for five years running. Our solutions offer speed, agility, and efficiency to tackle business challenges in the areas of service management, automation, operations, and the mainframe.
Jun. 15, 2019 01:00 PM EDT