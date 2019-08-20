Elo Launches World’s First Interactive Display Line Certified with Google Play Services

|By Business Wire
|
August 20, 2019 09:09 AM EDT
Elo, a leading global supplier of interactive technology solutions, today announced upgrades to its popular Android-based I-Series, PayPoint®, PayPoint Plus and Backpack® products, with the availability of Google Play Services across its full line of 10 to 70 inch interactive solutions. Elo’s new 3.0 generation of Android products enable access to the latest Google Mobile Services apps, including Google Chrome, YouTube, Play Store access and the many Google APIs, such as location services, push notifications and automated app updates. This enables Elo customers to seamlessly deploy Google-capable devices across multiple touchpoints, creating the exact solutions to meet their customers’ needs.
Elo’s new 3.0 Android solutions are now Google Play-Certified (Photo: Business Wire)
Android solutions are ideal for enterprise applications, from self-service and point-of-sale to wayfinding, corporate meeting room management, restaurant, kitchen and industrial automation. What’s more, Google Play Services provides core functionalities, including authentication, synchronized contacts, access to the latest user privacy settings, and higher quality, more energy efficient, location-based services. Google Play Services also allows Elo customers to take advantage of the latest in WebView, push-notification technology, Firebase Messaging, location services, YouTube control, immersive maps and APIs for device management.
“As a leader in Android solutions for the enterprise, we saw a need from our customers invested in the Google ecosystem to have access to these features,” said Craig Witsoe, CEO, Elo. “This certification enables businesses to utilize the standardization and integration capabilities of Google Managed Services to optimize solutions in their physical locations. Thanks to Elo’s strong partnership with Google, our customers can now choose Google Play Services-ready solutions across a full range of interactive products for virtually any use case.”
Elo Android solutions available with Google Play Services include:
- I-Series 3.0 for Android™ – Available in 10-, 15- and 22-inch sizes, Elo’s I-Series Android devices can be configured with any combination of Elo Edge Connect™ peripherals allowing it to morph into virtually any solution. The versatile I-Series line has been deployed across the globe in solutions ranging across POS, self-order, self-checkout, wayfinding, product selector, point-of-information and price checker applications.
- PayPoint® for Android™ 3.0 and PayPoint Plus for Android 3.0 – These all-in-one mPOS devices bring an iconic style to point of sale in a self-contained system that includes a built-in barcode scanner, cash drawer and printer. The distinctive modern aesthetic is ideal for retail, hospitality, restaurants and entertainment venues.
- Elo Backpack® 3.0 – The powerful Elo Backpack Android compute engine transforms Elo touchscreen monitors, open frame displays and interactive signage displays into commercial-grade systems capable of running audio and video content, interactive HTML webpages and Android-based apps. Thanks to Elo’s unified architecture, the Backpack is compatible across Elo’s full range of 10- to 70-inch products, enabling partners and customers the flexibility to create virtually any interactive application using a single platform.
Elo’s Android solutions are designed for evolving business needs
Elo Android solutions, including the new 3.0 products, all come EloView®-ready, running Android 8.1 on the blazing-fast Qualcomm Snapdragon octa-core processor.
With EloView, Elo customers can securely deploy and manage a large network of interactive Android-connected systems, reducing operating costs. Devices across any number of locations can be updated with the latest operating system (OS) updates, software patches or content seamlessly from one central point. With one architecture, EloView customers can align all devices to the same OS and management platform, creating a coherent digital fabric while realizing significant cost reduction and simplification.
Elo’s leadership in Android-based solutions is backed by a network of more than 50 independent software vendors. The company’s commercially focused software development kit (SDK) enables customers and partners to develop a single software image or app to be deployed across Elo’s full line of Android-based products.
About Elo
As a leading global supplier of interactive solutions, #EloIsEverywhere. To date, we have deployed more than 25 million installations in over 80 countries. A new Elo touchscreen is installed every 21 seconds, on average, somewhere in the world. Built on a unified architecture, Elo’s broad portfolio allows our customers to easily Choose, Configure and Connect & Control to create a unique experience. Choose from all-in-one systems, open-frame monitors and touchscreen monitors ranging from 10 to 70 inches. Configure with our unique Elo Edge Connect peripherals that allow use-specific solutions. Connect & Control with EloView®, a secure cloud-based platform for Android-powered devices. EloView enables secure deployment and management of a large network of interactive systems designed to reduce operating costs while increasing up-time and security.
Consumers can find Elo touchscreen solutions in self-service kiosks, point-of-sale terminals, interactive signage, gaming machines, hospitality systems, point-of-care displays and transportation applications — just to name a few.
Learn more at EloTouch.com.
Elo, the Elo logo, Elo Edge Connect, EloView and Elo PayPoint are trademarks of Elo Touch Solutions, Inc. Android is a trademark of Google LLC. Windows is a registered trademark of Microsoft Corporation in the United States and/or other countries. Intel and Intel Core are trademarks of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries in the U.S. and/or other countries. All other trademarks are properties of their respective owners or subsidiaries in the U.S. and/or other countries. © 2019 Elo Touch Solutions, Inc. All rights reserved.
