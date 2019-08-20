Adaptiva Releases OneSite VMware Edition

Adaptiva, a leading, global provider of endpoint management and security solutions for enterprise customers, today announced general availability of the VMware edition of its popular OneSite peer-to-peer content distribution product. OneSite VMware Edition is specifically designed to work with VMware’s Workspace ONE product to distribute software from the cloud across an enterprise’s endpoints with unprecedented speed and scale. Harnessing Adaptiva’s industry-leading peer-to-peer technology, this single-download solution dramatically reduces the network impact of software distribution across the enterprise. The new OneSite VMware Edition will be demonstrated at VMworld 2019, being held August 25-29 in San Francisco.

“Adaptiva’s breakthrough peer-to-peer technology is trusted and leveraged by hundreds of Global 1000 organizations today to distribute software rapidly, securely, and without any noticeable impact on network performance,” said Jim Souders, CEO of Adaptiva. “It has been tested and utilized to reliably deliver content in the most complex environments in the world. Now we are excited to bring OneSite’s network efficiency and cost savings to the VMware Workspace ONE community at large.”

Key features of the Adaptiva OneSite VMware Edition include:

Single Download Capability: Without the benefit of OneSite, large Win32 applications must be distributed from the cloud to each individual endpoint or subnet, generating potentially tens or hundreds of thousands of separate, bandwidth-intensive downloads across the internet. Adaptiva OneSite VMware Edition ensures organizations using VMware’s Workspace ONE are able to download applications only once across the internet before content is securely distributed to each endpoint and across subnets, peer to peer. This not only reduces the costs associated with cloud-based content delivery but also eliminates significant stress on the network.

Intelligent Storage: OneSite VMware Edition leverages unused available resources on the endpoints to create a virtual storage area network (VSAN) to store and maintain updated local copies of all necessary content to be distributed peer to peer. OneSite intelligently identifies the most suitable endpoints or devices on which to store the downloaded content. OneSite constantly orchestrates and manages content automatically so that it can be stored locally to provide a high degree of efficiency and ensure availability of content without requiring multiples trips across the WAN.

Predictive Bandwidth Harvesting: OneSite VMware Edition predicts, down to the millisecond, how much bandwidth is about to become available and dynamically speeds up or slows down the rate of content transfer. This unique networking technology ensures that Workspace ONE users can always send the maximum amount of content possible without impacting critical business traffic going across the network. As a result, organizations can depend on reliable distribution even to the most remote offices with the lowest available bandwidth.

“Reducing network impact across the enterprise, particularly when distributing large Win32 applications, is essential to today’s businesses,” added Souders. “This integration enables Adaptiva to provide Workspace ONE customers with the peace of mind to know that content can be delivered reliably and cost-effectively to any location across their enterprise. Instead of 10,000 downloads, one to every endpoint, or 1,000 downloads, one to every subnet, the new OneSite VMware Edition harnesses the power of distributed computing to deliver content with just a single download across the internet.”

Adaptiva OneSite is a fully automated, self-managing content distribution engine that provides the fastest way to securely distribute software across an enterprise. The effectiveness of its single-download solution has been proven in enterprise environments that manage more than 400,000 endpoints and is trusted by many of today’s leading Fortune 1000 organizations.

OneSite VMware Edition is available today directly from Adaptiva or the company’s channel partners. To learn more, please stop by the Adaptiva booth, #1751, at VMworld 2019. Demos will be conducted during show hours at the Moscone Center.

About Adaptiva

Adaptiva is a leading, global provider of endpoint management and security solutions. The company’s products, including OneSite™ and Evolve VM™, empower enterprises to manage and secure endpoints at unparalleled speed and massive scale using the power of peer-to-peer technology. Adaptiva is self-funded, highly profitable, and growing at a rapid rate. Leading global Fortune 1000 organizations, including T-Mobile, Nokia, HSBC, Walgreens, the U.S. Department of Defense, and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, use Adaptiva products to eliminate the need for a vast IT infrastructure and automate countless endpoint management and security tasks. Learn more at https://insights.adaptiva.com, and follow the company at LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.

