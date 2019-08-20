Introducing Human Headphones, The First True Wireless Over-Ear Smart Headphones

|By Business Wire
|
August 20, 2019 09:33 AM EDT
Human, Inc. today launched the first truly adaptive, true wireless over-ear headphones, offering an unprecedented design combination of functionality, comfort, and technology. Human Headphones match the audio quality at one-fifth the weight of an over the ear headphone and exceed voice and music quality, have 2x the battery life, and a larger connectivity distance than traditional earbuds. Specifically designed to adapt to varying needs throughout the day, Human Headphones convert into a portable Bluetooth speaker when the ear pieces are snapped together, making it easy to go from a personal listening experience to sharing a favorite playlist while maintaining a high-quality audio experience. When worn as headphones, users can adjust the level of ambient sound admitted through Human Headphones by simply tapping their finger on the earpiece to hear more (or less) of what’s going on around them.
Human Headphones are the first true wireless, over-ear headphones, allowing traditional headphone quality without an over-the-head band (Photo: Business Wire)
Human Headphones features:
- True Wireless: Human Headphones are the first true wireless, over-ear headphones, allowing traditional headphone quality without an over-the-head band.
- Innovative hybrid design: 3 in 1 design delivers over-the-ear quality, ear-bud convenience, and a powerful Bluetooth speaker with a snap. One pair is all you need throughout your day.
- Excellent sound quality: For your favorite songs, Human Headphones offers great dynamic range from deep bass to high notes, accuracy of instruments, with a full sound stage.
- Capacitive touch controls: Use touch gestures to play or pause music, skip to the next/previous song, adjust the volume, answer phone calls, and invoke your native voice assistant.
- Speaker: Human Headphones snap together to create a portable Bluetooth speaker with a 2.2, 4 speaker sound system that can play a favorite song, translate a group conversation or access a digital assistant.
- On-the-go communication: Take that important call on your commute with no distraction. Accurate voice capture and sound quality, even in noisy environments, through the use of beamforming mics that assure clarity on both ends of a phone call, accurate access to voice services like your favorite native voice assistant, translation, and more.
- Blend Mode: Control the amount of ambient noise you hear through the headphones with Blend Mode. Simply adjust the amount of surrounding noise you hear - all while enjoying your favorite audio.
- Fast, accurate translation: Translate up to 11 different languages in three modes: quick translation from person to person, group translation for multiple people and speaker translation for meetings.
- All day connectivity: Enjoy up to nine continuous use hours of battery life and up to 100+ feet of connectivity distance. Additionally, use speaker mode while on and off the charger so you are never without access.
“We founded Human to completely redesign both the form and function of modern headphones,” said Ben Willis, Co-Founder and Chief Visionary Officer of Human, Inc. “Our goal was to create all-in-one headphones that are compatible with every aspect of a user’s day, whether they’re at home, commuting, or in the office. We’re excited to launch Human Headphones today and bring customers a one-of-a-kind device equipped with the latest technology to deliver a seamless listening experience from morning to night.”
After nearly a year of studying the intricacies of the human ear, Human, Inc. designed a completely different kind of headphone that adapts to the physical structure of the ear rather than going into or over them. Human Headphones’ unique shape creates an audio experience unlike any other wireless product to date and offers an unprecedented level of versatility. “No other headphones adapt to your life the way Human Headphones do,” Willis added. “As such, these devices are poised to change how we interact with and use technology throughout our day on a massive scale. We could not just adopt the traditional headphone or in-ear designs because in doing so, you also adopt their fundamental legacy issues and limitations, with product comfort being one of the largest problems for both. By going back to the drawing board, we were able to both construct an entirely new form that is driven by the anatomy of all human ears to set a new bar for comfort, while opening up device real estate for the technology needed in delivering a very powerful hardware and software platform. Our platform is not only powerful enough for today, but also will support integration of future voice experiences.”
As the first truly adaptive smart headphone, Human Headphones offer consumers a level of functionality unlike any headphone on the market while maintaining excellent sound quality and superior comfort. Their versatile nature eliminates the need to buy multiple headphones or speakers for different uses, and empower connectivity, efficiency, utility and comfort like never before. Human Headphones offer three products in one patented design: over-the-ear quality, ear-bud convenience and a portable Bluetooth speaker. Human Headphones will start at $399 and are available via the Human Inc. at www.humanheadphones.com.
About Human, Inc.
Human Inc. believes that when the design of technology becomes more natural, simple and seamless to use, it becomes more approachable and powerful, to better enrich our everyday lives. Founded by a team of serial inventors, music lovers, and technologists, Human Inc. is poised to change how we think about and use headphones throughout our day. With having completely redesigned the traditional headphone hardware at a foundational level to be a platform, Human believes it opens a powerful door to revolutionize the users experience software. The Seattle based innovative company is introducing it’s debut product, Human Headphones, the first truly adaptive headphones that transform into a portable smart speaker.
For more information, www.humanheadphones.com, or visit their Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.
