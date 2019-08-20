Bermuda Tech Week 2019 to Celebrate Innovation and Explore Opportunities for Growth

|By Business Wire
|
August 20, 2019 10:27 AM EDT
Registration is under way and filling fast for Bermuda Tech Week 2019 which will take place at the Hamilton Princess & Beach Club from October 14-18, 2019.
The programme of insightful and engaging events will explore future opportunities and challenges presented by emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, blockchain, digital assets, insurtech and virtual reality. It will showcase Bermuda’s ongoing success in creating a welcoming, stable and well-regulated environment where technology and start-up companies can thrive.
“Bermuda has a long history of innovation so we understand and recognise the power of technology to positively impact both the economy and society,” said Bermuda Premier David Burt. “Over the past two years, we have built on our strength as a global leader in regulating the risks associated with the global insurance industry to develop a clear regulatory framework around managing the risks associated with Fintech. Our progressive approach has drawn accolades in U.S. Senate hearings and from an SEC commissioner in providing the kind of guidance, oversight and clarity needed for the industry to deliver on its mission to make financial services more accessible to people around the globe. Being at the forefront of innovation will help drive economic growth and job creation so we remain committed to being at the forefront of emerging trends, which is why we look forward to hosting Bermuda Tech Week 2019 in October.”
Andy Burrows, CEO of the Bermuda Business Development Agency (BDA), said: “Bermuda Tech Week 2019 comes at an ideal time and builds on the momentum we have seen in the market, driven by new and innovative legislation. Industry, government and regulatory authorities here in Bermuda work closely together to deliver an environment that facilitates progress. This is reflected in the programme of events that our team has put together. Our aim is for all attendees to come away with a better knowledge of how new technologies can be deployed to drive efficiencies in business and, importantly, what Bermuda has to offer the global market as a domicile of choice for tech companies and start-ups.”
At the heart of Bermuda Tech Week 2019 is the Bermuda Tech Summit which will take place on Wednesday, October 16 under the theme ‘Focused on the Future’. Bermuda’s Premier, David Burt, is set to deliver an opening address. Hosted by the BDA, in partnership with FinTech Bermuda, the all-day summit is free to attend and will explore the transformational impact of technology on investment and business models in a wide range of industry sectors relevant to Bermuda, from hospitality and financial services to telecommunications and insurance. Attendees will gain an in-depth understanding of how Bermuda’s business environment is facilitating innovation.
Events throughout the week will feature an array of speakers and attendees from across Bermuda’s government, industry and regulatory authorities along with some of the world’s most dynamic technology companies, including BitMEX, Blade, ChainThat, Circle, Data Innovation Labs, Flyt, Muckr.ai, SeaHeal, The Giving Block, Uulala, X and XBTO. Leading hotel brands AccorHotels (Fairmont), Hilton, Marriott International and Wyndham Hotel Group will also participate.
The schedule for Bermuda Tech Week 2019 includes:
- Liquidity Summit – a fintech event focused on leading and emerging trends across the world of finance. Presented by Hub Culture and the Ven digital currency, this event will take place on Monday, October 14 and Tuesday, October 15
- Defend and Detect – a technology and technique event hosted by KPMG Bermuda showcasing how technology and business ideas can come together to solve complex challenges in managing regulatory risk and compliance. This event is invitation-only and will take place on Tuesday, October 15
- Hello World – the world’s first AI to AI event hosted by Zeke.ai, Hub Culture’s emergent intelligent machine. This event will take place on Thursday, October 17
- Tech Beach ‘FinTech Innovation Island’ – coming to Bermuda for the first time, this will be an innovative space to explore opportunities for collaboration. Presented by Tech Beach, in partnership with the BDA and the Bermuda Tourism Authority (BTA), this event will be held on Thursday, October 17 and Friday, October 18
To register for events, visit www.bermudatechweek.bm, or if your company is interested in sponsoring or hosting additional events throughout the week, contact [email protected]. For a limited period only, take advantage of the $250/night preferred room rate at the Hamilton Princess & Beach Club by clicking here.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190820005544/en/
