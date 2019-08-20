Kit Check’s Bluesight for Controlled Substances™ Recognized by KLAS as Leading Emerging Solution for Drug Diversion Monitoring

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|August 20, 2019 10:27 AM EDT
Kit Check™, the leader in automated medication management solutions for hospitals, today announced that its Bluesight for Controlled Substances (Bluesight) diversion prevention and controlled substance management solution has been recognized by leading analyst firm KLAS Research in its next-generation solution report. The inaugural report from KLAS, “Drug Diversion Monitoring: An Early Look at Emerging Vs. Established Technology,” highlights hospitals and health systems’ need for drug diversion monitoring technology amidst the national opioid epidemic.
One of only two reviewed solutions categorized as “next generation” in the market with significant customer adoption, Kit Check’s Bluesight for Controlled Substances received an overall performance rating of 93.2* out of 100, noting that its customers are highly satisfied overall with the system, which integrates multiple data sources into an easy-to-use dashboard that simplifies drug-diversion investigations. The report states that Kit Check sets their customers up for success by setting clear expectation, providing training and helping organizations optimize the system. KLAS found that 100 percent* of Kit Check’s customers would purchase the solution again, plan to have it as part of their long-term strategy for drug diversion prevention and control, and state that the company keeps its promises and does not “nickel-and-dime” its customers. Easily integrated with electronic medical records (EMRs), Bluesight for Controlled Substances provides customers with comprehensive behavior analysis necessary for thorough investigations.
“KLAS’s recognition around the issue of drug diversion is substantial and further showcases the implications this issue can have on hospitals, their staff and the patients they care for. We could not be more pleased with the positive feedback, analysis and recognition garnered by KLAS and our customers,” said Kevin MacDonald, CEO and co-founder of Kit Check. “Hospitals utilizing Bluesight have a heightened lens into the movement of their controlled substances and any medication mismanagement across the organization. These strong customer sentiments tell us that our technology is providing real value at the organizational level and validate our mission to address this important consequence of the nationwide opioid epidemic.”
Bluesight ranked first in its category in accuracy, with an 8.0 rating, and first in workflow with an 8.2 rating. From the 16-20 customers cited in the KLAS report as of May 2019 (which counts health systems as unique customers), Kit Check’s Bluesight for Controlled Substances customer base has grown to 102 hospitals spanning 30 health systems, including seven system-wide implementations.
Bluesight was the only platform to receive customer validation across all capability categories evaluated, and is one of only a few that can support both profiled access (e.g., nursing) and unprofiled access (e.g., OR) care areas. The EMR integration available with Bluesight for Controlled Substances dramatically improves customer success because it enables analytics tools to compare all drug-use data from the electronic medication administration record (eMAR) and other systems, not just dispensing systems, closing the loop on the full medication administration and management process.
According to data KLAS collected, Kit Check customers report having a strong experience overall with the software and noted its ease of use and integration tools that help users document investigation findings. Additionally, Kit Check ranked high in regard to its customer relationships, deployment process and training support. The report states that hospitals and health systems view both as essential in setting up appropriate criteria and interfaces to achieve optimized system accuracy and limit the number of false positives.
The full report is available at: https://klasresearch.com/report/drug-diversion-monitoring-2019/1570. To learn more about Kit Check’s solutions, please visit www.kitcheck.com. To learn more about KLAS, please visit http://www.klasresearch.com.
About Kit Check™
Kit Check is the leading provider of automated medication management solutions for hospital pharmacies. Our solutions blend powerful machine learning and advanced tracking technology to streamline medication inventory, workflow, and auditing processes and help hospital pharmacies cut costs, reduce risk, and get more done. To date, our more than 500 U.S. and Canadian hospital partners have tracked over 70 million medications using the Kit Check and Bluesight™ for Controlled Substances software. More information about Kit Check and our software solutions can be found at kitcheck.com.
About KLAS
KLAS is a research and insights firm on a global mission to improve healthcare delivery by amplifying the provider's voice. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals and clinicians, KLAS gathers data and insights on software, services and medical equipment to deliver timely reports, trends and statistical overviews. The research directly represents the provider voice and acts as a catalyst for improving vendor performance.
* Scores and ratings are based on conditions of limited data.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190820005543/en/
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT
In his general session at 21st Cloud Expo, Greg Dumas, Calligo’s Vice President and G.M. of US operations, discussed the new Global Data Protection Regulation and how Calligo can help business stay compliant in digitally globalized world. Greg Dumas is Calligo's Vice President and G.M. of US operations. Calligo is an established service provider that provides an innovative platform for trusted cloud solutions. Calligo’s customers are typically most concerned about GDPR compliance, application p...
Jun. 16, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 5,566
Modern software design has fundamentally changed how we manage applications, causing many to turn to containers as the new virtual machine for resource management. As container adoption grows beyond stateless applications to stateful workloads, the need for persistent storage is foundational - something customers routinely cite as a top pain point. In his session at @DevOpsSummit at 21st Cloud Expo, Bill Borsari, Head of Systems Engineering at Datera, explored how organizations can reap the bene...
Jun. 16, 2019 06:00 PM EDT Reads: 4,361
"NetApp's vision is how we help organizations manage data - delivering the right data in the right place, in the right time, to the people who need it, and doing it agnostic to what the platform is," explained Josh Atwell, Developer Advocate for NetApp, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 20th Cloud Expo, held June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY.
Jun. 16, 2019 04:15 PM EDT Reads: 7,166
Druva is the global leader in Cloud Data Protection and Management, delivering the industry's first data management-as-a-service solution that aggregates data from endpoints, servers and cloud applications and leverages the public cloud to offer a single pane of glass to enable data protection, governance and intelligence-dramatically increasing the availability and visibility of business critical information, while reducing the risk, cost and complexity of managing and protecting it. Druva's...
Jun. 15, 2019 08:15 PM EDT
Kubernetes as a Container Platform is becoming a de facto for every enterprise. In my interactions with enterprises adopting container platform, I come across common questions: - How does application security work on this platform? What all do I need to secure? - How do I implement security in pipelines? - What about vulnerabilities discovered at a later point in time? - What are newer technologies like Istio Service Mesh bring to table?In this session, I will be addressing these commonly asked ...
Jun. 15, 2019 08:00 PM EDT
BMC has unmatched experience in IT management, supporting 92 of the Forbes Global 100, and earning recognition as an ITSM Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for five years running. Our solutions offer speed, agility, and efficiency to tackle business challenges in the areas of service management, automation, operations, and the mainframe.
Jun. 15, 2019 01:00 PM EDT