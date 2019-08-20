Asia-Pacific Automotive Cybersecurity Market Report 2019: Segmented by Vehicle Type, Security, Solution, Application, Country, and Competition (2014-2024) - ResearchAndMarkets.com

|By Business Wire
|
August 20, 2019 11:19 AM EDT
The "Asia-Pacific Automotive Cybersecurity Market By Vehicle Type (Passenger Car; LCV & HCV), By Security, By Solution (Hardware; Software & Professional), By Application, By Country, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Asia-Pacific automotive cybersecurity market was valued at $ 304.6 million in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 19% to reach $ 831.96 million by 2024, on account of the increasing demand for connected vehicles.
Automotive cybersecurity protects system of the vehicle from any kind of cyberattacks. Additionally, technological advancements such as self-driving vehicles and connected cars, require internet for the proper functioning of the application and transformation of information. Sharing of information through internet disclose the data to cyberattacks, thereby further driving automotive cyber security market in the region.
The global automotive cybersecurity market was valued around $ 1.3 billion in 2018 and is predicted to grow at the CAGR of over 19.38% during the forecast period.
Years Considered
- Historical Years: 2014-2017
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Period: 2020-2024
Objective of the Study
- To analyze and forecast the market size of the Asia-Pacific automotive cybersecurity market.
- To classify and forecast the Asia-Pacific automotive cybersecurity market based on vehicle type, security, solution, application and country.
- To identify drivers and challenges for the Asia-Pacific automotive cybersecurity market.
- To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Asia-Pacific automotive cybersecurity market.
- To conduct pricing analysis for the Asia-Pacific automotive cybersecurity market.
- To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Asia-Pacific automotive cybersecurity market.
The Asia-Pacific automotive cybersecurity market can be segmented based on the vehicle type, security, solution and application.
In terms of vehicle type, the market can be segmented into passenger car, light commercial vehicle and heavy commercial vehicle. In 2018, passenger car segment witnessed the extensive adoption of automotive cybersecurity due to increasing implementation of technologies such as voice recognition, navigation, infotainment services, among others.
Based on the security, the market can be segmented into endpoint security, wireless network security and cloud security. Cloud security segment is expected to witness the fastest growth in the Asia-Pacific automotive cybersecurity market through 2024 owing to the increasing demand for accuracy in connectivity and reducing incidences of hacking.
The Asia-Pacific automotive cybersecurity market is growing at an impressive rate on account of growing production and sales of vehicles and increasing per capita income.
In terms of regional analysis, the market for automotive cybersecurity has been segmented into China, India, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea and Indonesia. China is the major markets of automotive cybersecurity which can be attributed to the government initiatives towards the use of environment-friendly vehicles and expansion of leading OEMs and suppliers in the country.
Major companies operating in the Asia-Pacific automotive cybersecurity market recorded high sale volumes in 2018 and the trend is likely to continue during forecast period as well.
List of major players operating in the Asia-Pacific automotive cybersecurity market include Denso Corp., Argus Cyber Security Ltd. (a Continental AG company), Robert Bosch GmbH, Lear Corporation, Symantec Corp., NXP Semiconductors N.V., TowerSec Inc. (a Harman International Industries Inc. company), Vector Informatik GmbH, Trillium Secure, Inc. etc.
Key players operating in the market are investing in innovations to earn sound returns on investments. Moreover, strategic moves such as mergers and collaborations are also helping the key players in automotive cybersecurity market to magnify their customer base and expand sales & distribution networks.
Key Topics Covered
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Voice of Customer
5. Asia Pacific Automotive Cyber Security Market Outlook
5.1. Market Size & Forecast
5.1.1. By Value
5.2. Market Share & Forecast
5.2.1. By Vehicle Type (Passenger Car; Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV); Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV))
5.2.2. By Security (Wireless Network Security; Endpoint Security; Application Security; Cloud Security)
5.2.3. By Solution (Hardware; Software; Professional)
5.2.4. By Application (Telematics; Infotainment; Safety Systems; Communication; On-board Diagnostics (OBD))
5.2.5. By Country
5.2.6. By Company
5.3. Market Attractive Index
5.4. China Automotive Cyber Security Market Outlook
5.4.1. Market Size & Forecast
5.4.1.1. By Value
5.4.2. Market Share & Forecast
5.4.2.1. By Vehicle Type
5.4.2.2. By Security
5.4.2.3. By Application
5.4.3. Market Attractive Index
5.5. Japan Automotive Cyber Security Market Outlook
5.5.1. Market Size & Forecast
5.5.1.1. By Value
5.5.2. Market Share & Forecast
5.5.2.1. By Vehicle Type
5.5.2.2. By Security
5.5.2.3. By Application
5.5.3. Market Attractive Index
5.6. South Korea Automotive Cyber Security Market Outlook
5.6.1. Market Size & Forecast
5.6.1.1. By Value
5.6.2. Market Share & Forecast
5.6.2.1. By Vehicle Type
5.6.2.2. By Security
5.6.2.3. By Application
5.6.3. Market Attractive Index
5.7. India Automotive Cyber Security Market Outlook
5.7.1. Market Size & Forecast
5.7.1.1. By Value
5.7.2. Market Share & Forecast
5.7.2.1. By Vehicle Type
5.7.2.2. By Security
5.7.2.3. By Application
5.7.3. Market Attractive Index
5.8. Indonesia Automotive Cyber Security Market Outlook
5.8.1. Market Size & Forecast
5.8.1.1. By Value
5.8.2. Market Share & Forecast
5.8.2.1. By Vehicle Type
5.8.2.2. By Security
5.8.2.3. By Application
5.8.3. Market Attractive Index
5.9. Australia Automotive Cyber Security Market Outlook
5.9.1. Market Size & Forecast
5.9.1.1. By Value
5.9.2. Market Share & Forecast
5.9.2.1. By Vehicle Type
5.9.2.2. By Security
5.9.2.3. By Application
5.9.3. Market Attractive Index
5.10. New Zealand Automotive Cyber Security Market Outlook
5.10.1. Market Size & Forecast
5.10.1.1. By Value
5.10.2. Market Share & Forecast
5.10.2.1. By Vehicle Type
5.10.2.2. By Security
5.10.2.3. By Application
5.10.3. Market Attractive Index
6. Market Dynamics
6.1. Drivers
6.2. Challenges
7. Market Trends & Developments
8. Competitive Landscape (Partial List of Leading Companies)
8.1. Denso Corp.
8.2. Argus Cyber Security Ltd. (a Continental AG company)
8.3. Robert Bosch GmbH
8.4. Lear Corporation
8.5. Symantec Corp.
8.6. NXP Semiconductors N.V.
8.7. TowerSec Inc. (a Harman International Industries Inc. company)
8.8. Vector Informatik GmbH
8.9. Trillium Secure Inc.
9. Strategic Recommendations
