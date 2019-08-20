Global Fluorescence Microscopy Market Research Report: 2017-2019 & 2023 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

|By Business Wire
|
August 20, 2019 11:43 AM EDT
The "Global Fluorescence Microscopy Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
- An overview of the global market for fluorescence microscopy
- Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2017, 2018, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2023
- A look into background, history, development, and evolution of microscopy, optical microscopy and fluorescence microscopy
- Detailed description about technologies, new developments, and future of the fluorescence microscopy
- Comprehensive analyses of the major players of the industry, including Bruker Corp, Doric Lenses, Edmund Optics, Horiba, Thermo Fisher Scientific and Zeiss
The scope of this report covers the global fluorescence microscopy market for various end-user application industries. The market is broken down by illumination methods, types of fluorescence microscopes, technology, region, and applications (end users). Revenue forecasts from 2018 to 2023 are given for each fluorescence microscopy segment and regional market with estimated values derived from the manufacturers' total revenues.
The report also includes a discussion of the major players across each regional market. Further, it explains the major drivers, regional dynamics of the global fluorescence microscopy market and current trends within the industry.
The report concludes with a special focus on the vendor landscape and includes detailed profiles of the major vendors.
Detailed inclusions:
- The report covers the hardware revenue of companies active in the global fluorescence microscopy market. The report covers companies that provide specific parts of fluorescence microscopy such as cameras for fluorescence microscopy.
- However, companies (and revenue from those companies) that do not categorically sell hardware and tools for the fluorescence microscopy are not part of this report.
- The report also covers the service revenue of active vendors in the fluorescence microscopy space. However, the report excludes standalone service providers and revenue from those providers.
- The report also covers software revenue, provided the software is a part of the overall package. The dedicated Leica Application Suite (LAS) X software platform provided by Leica is an example.
- Standalone software providers are out of the scope of this report.
- Revenue forecasts from 2018 to 2023 are given for each fluorescence microscopy segment. Regional markets with estimated values are derived from manufacturers' total revenues which include hardware, services and sometimes software.
The report begins with an introduction to the evolving global fluorescence microscopy market and the various factors which impact the market.
The report then identifies the following:
- Primary forces with a direct impact on the market.
- Secondary forces that have an indirect impact.
- Key challenges that may hinder the growth of this market.
- Key trends visible in the market.
- Leading segments within the market.
- Patent analysis of the key players active in the market.
North America is the largest and most prominent market for fluorescence microscopy. However, APAC is expected to see the strongest growth rate in the coming years. Europe is the second largest market but with slower growth than APAC and North America. South America and MEA hold a relatively smaller share of the market and are expected to see very slow growth compared to the other regions.
While classification by component demonstrates that the equipment segment is the foremost segment, software and consumables are the stronger growing segment and are expected to gain market share. The classification by illumination method shows episcopic to have a higher market share. The more recent of the two technologies, episcopic or reflected fluorescence microscopy segment, is expected to see higher growth. In terms of segmentation by microscope type, inverted microscope had the largest share, yet it is expected to be the slower growing segment and will lead to a slight decline in its market share.
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Scope of Report
- Information Sources
- Methodology
- Geographic Breakdown
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
- Microscopy and Its Evolution
- Fluorescence Microscopy and Its Evolution
- Types of Fluorescence Microscopes
- Recent Advancements in Fluorescence Microscopy
- Light-Sheet Based Fluorescence Microscopy (LSFM)
- Bleaching-Assisted Multichannel Microscopy (BAMM)
- Three Views of a Sample
- Plasmonics Enhanced Smartphone Fluorescence Microscopy
- Use of Artificial Intelligence
- Application in Various Industries
- Life Sciences
- Diagnostics
- Mineralogical and Geology
- Industrial
- Education
- Global Forecast of the Fluorescence Microscopy Market
Chapter 4 Global Fluorescence Microscopy Market by Type
- Inverted Fluorescence Microscopy
- Upright Fluorescence Microscopy
Chapter 5 Market breakdown by Illumination Method
- Episcopic/Reflected Fluorescence Microscopy
- Diascopic/Transmitted Fluorescence Microscopy
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Technology
- Epifluorescence Microscopy
- Multiphoton Microscopy
- Total Internal Reflection Fluorescence (TIRF) Microscopy
- Confocal Microscopy
- Super Resolution (SR) Fluorescence Microscopy
Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Component
- Equipment
- Software and Consumables
Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by End Use
- Biology
- Medical Sciences
- Hospitals
- Material Sciences
- Others
Chapter 9 Market Breakdown by Region
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- U.K.
- France
- Italy
- Asia-Pacific (APAC)
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- South America
- Middle East and Africa (MEA)
Chapter 10 Industry Structure and Patent Analysis
- Market Drivers
- Growing Miniaturization in the Semiconductor Industry
- Strong Growing Life Sciences Research in the Field of Personalized Medicine
- Growing Demand for Student Microscopes
- Market Challenges
- High Cost
- Availability of Substitutes
- Requirement of Highly Technical, Skilled People
- Phototoxicity and Photobleaching
- Key Market Trends
- High-Throughput Imaging in Fluorescence Microscopy (Automated Fluorescence Microscopy)
- Increasing Use of Fluorescence Microscopy in the Field of Nanotechnology
- Product Innovations by Market Players
- Advancement in Fluorophores
- Patent Analysis
- Five Forces Analysis of the Global Fluorescence Microscopy Market
- Power of Suppliers
- Power of Buyers
- Competition Among Existing Players
- Threat of New Entrants
- Threat of Substitute
Chapter 11 Company Profiles
- Amscope
- Anmo Electronics Corp.
- Bruker Corp.
- Cairn Research
- Chongqing Coic Industrial Co. Ltd.
- Delmic B.V.
- Doric Lenses Inc.
- Edmund Optics Inc.
- Etaluma Inc.
- Euromex Microscopen Bv
- Holmarc Opto-Mechatronics (P) Ltd.
- Horiba Ltd.
- Keyence Corp.
- Leica Microsystems Gmbh
- Logos Biosystems Inc.
- Magnus Analytics
- Meiji Techno
- Motic
- Neurescence Biological Optical Imaging
- Nikon Corp.
- Ningbo Yongxin Optics Co. Ltd.
- Olympus Corp.
- Optika Srl
- Picoquant
- Radical Scientific Equipments Pvt. Ltd.
- Shanghai Optics
- Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Co. Ltd.
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
- Thorlabs Inc.
- Tautec Llc
- Zeiss Group
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hksg0j
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190820005607/en/
