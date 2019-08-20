Leyard and Planar Named No. 1 Global Leader in Narrow Pixel Pitch LED Video Wall Market

|By Business Wire
Today, Leyard and Planar, global leaders in visualization products, announced the company was named the No. 1 market share leader in the $2.6 billion narrow pixel pitch LED video wall market, and the No. 1 market share leader in Americas LCD control room applications within the $4.7 billion LCD video wall market, according to the 2019 Video Wall Display Solutions Report by Futuresource Consulting.
The highly anticipated annual Video Wall Display Solutions Report by Futuresource Consulting was published in July 2019, covering the performance of narrow pixel pitch LED, narrow bezel LCD and rear-projection for calendar year 2018. As a result of recent industry innovation, the report defines narrow pixel pitch LED as a display with a pixel pitch of 2.5 millimeters or less, a decrease from 3 millimeters in previous years.
In 2018, the narrow pixel pitch LED market, pioneered by Leyard and Planar, demonstrated a 33 percent growth on the previous year. The LCD video wall industry experienced an 18 percent year-over-year growth and both technologies experienced particular strength and increasing penetration in control rooms.
“Earning these market leading positions in LED and LCD video wall solutions is a true testament to our extensive portfolio of video wall products available today,” said Zach Zhang, CEO of Leyard International. “Being named the No. 1 global leader in narrow pixel pitch LED for three years in a row, and now Americas LCD control room applications, reinforces our commitment to introducing industry-leading display innovations that deliver the best visual performance, reliability and customer service, while setting a path for others to follow.”
The report by Futuresource Consulting follows major LED video wall product announcements from the company, including the introduction of the new Leyard® TVF Complete™, a family of LED video wall solutions optimized for Full HD and 4K resolutions and available in 109-inch, 137-inch, 164-inch and 219-inch diagonal sizes.
Leyard and Planar also announced significant LCD video wall product developments, including additions to the next-generation Clarity® Matrix® G3 LCD Video Wall System. The 55-inch Clarity Matrix G3 LX55M and Clarity Matrix G3 MX55M LCD video wall displays feature industry-leading tiled bezel widths as small as 0.88 millimeters. The new 65-inch Clarity Matrix G3 MX65U-4K is the industry’s largest, highest-resolution LCD video wall display, quadrupling the resolution of the long-standing industry standard 55-inch display and providing much greater pixel density and uninterrupted display area. The company also introduced four new offerings to the Planar® VM Series line of LCD video wall displays, featuring the industry’s smallest bezels and a new 49-inch size to offer state-of-the-art tiled bezel performance.
In May, the company introduced the next-generation Planar® LookThru™ Transparent OLED Display following strong demand from customers. The new Planar LookThru display leverages the latest in transparent organic light-emitting diode (OLED) technology to provide a self-emitting transparent display for true see-through installations without the need for backlighting or enclosures.
“Last year’s video wall market experienced a year-over-year rise of 14 percent, demonstrating remarkable growth and demand for both narrow pixel pitch LED and LCD solutions,” said Graham Cooke, market analyst for pro IT displays team, Futuresource Consulting. “With Leyard and Planar leading in the narrow pixel pitch LED and Americas LCD control room categories, we anticipate new display technologies to emerge and set the standard for today’s ever-competitive market space.”
Futuresource Consulting’s 2019 Video Wall Display Solutions Report also announced control room, retail, public displays, corporate and broadcast as the top vertical markets for the video wall display market in 2018, representing five of the fourteen vertical markets in which Leyard and Planar deliver award-winning video wall solutions to create best-in-class visual experiences, and continue to see increased adoption.
About Leyard and Planar, A Leyard Company
Leyard is a global leader in the design, production, distribution and service of digital displays, video walls and visualization products worldwide. The Leyard Group of companies and brands, which includes Planar Systems, eyevis and Teracue, is comprised of displays, entertainment and lighting system solutions. Leyard is the global market leader for LED video displays and narrow pixel pitch LED, offering indoor, outdoor, fixed and creative displays (Futuresource 2018). Used in applications such as broadcast, sports arenas, stadiums, advertisement networks, retail, digital signage, control rooms, exhibitions, large scale events and digital cultural experiences, Leyard enjoys marquee installations globally and has over 300 patents in display technology. Founded in 1995, the group is headquartered in Beijing, China, and is traded on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange (stock code: 300296). Forbes magazine (2013) named Leyard among “China’s Top 100 Most Potential Listed Companies.” For more information, visit www.leyard.com.
