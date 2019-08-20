2019 Benchmark Study of the T-Mobile 5G NR Network in New York City - ResearchAndMarkets.com

|By Business Wire
The "5G: The Greatest Show on Earth! Volume 5: Strange Bedfellows" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The author has conducted a benchmark study of the T-Mobile 5G NR network in New York City where the operator has deployed the technology at 28 GHz (Band n257) along with LAA in Band 46.
Highlights of the Report include the following:
Thanks
The author did this study in collaboration with Accuver Americas and Spirent Communications who provided their respective test equipment and platforms, which are identified in the report. The author did all the testing and analysis of the data and is solely responsible for the commentary in the report.
Methodology
The author captured chipset diagnostic messages from two Galaxy S10 smartphones. The author rotated between phones and tested in parallel with one phone locked to LTE-Only. The report focused on pedestrian tests with UDP data transfers to determine network performance and the synergies between 5G NR and LAA.
LAA Synergies
Although concurrent use of 5G NR and LAA isn't possible, the Galaxy S10 can move between the two air interfaces with LAA providing extended coverage where 5G NR isn't present. LAA, based on analysis, also delivers higher spectral efficiency than 5G NR, albeit with lower data speeds due to the limited channel bandwidth. LAA paves the way for 5G NR-U, which includes support for uplink transmissions and standalone mode of operation (no anchor carrier in the licensed spectrum).
Thermal RLFs
This topic was addressed in an earlier report, additional insight is provided in this report. Since publishing that report, the author had the opportunity to use two other 5G NR smartphones with the Qualcomm modem. Log files that were analyzed do not show a single thermal RLF. They also note that while the problem is really with the V50 and S10, the author believes the magnitude of the problem is overstated since other situations can make it appear like a thermal RLF has occurred.
The Improvements
The biggest improvement since testing 5G NR (FR2) in April is that the T-Mobile/Ericsson network supports EN-DC with dual bearers, meaning simultaneous user plane data traffic over LTE and 5G NR. Uplink user plane traffic remains entirely on 5G NR (PUSCH traffic is present). Handovers between beam indices and between cell PCIs occur much faster than they did in April when there was a 2 to 5 second handover delay during which time the traffic went over LTE.
Areas of Opportunity
Separate from the thermal RLFs, big improvements in 5G NR performance can come from better mappings of LTE PCIs used for the 5G NR anchor and increased uplink coverage. The former seems relatively straightforward while the latter can get addressed with 5G NR in FR1 and pending R16 features.
Companies Mentioned
- Accuver Americas
- Ericsson
- Spirent Communications
- T-Mobile
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
2. Key Observations
3. 5G NR and LAA Results and Analysis
4. 5G NR Metrics
4.1 5G NR Metrics
4.2 Sensitivity Studies and other Interesting Stuff
4.3 Thermal Issues
5. Test Methodology
6. Final Thoughts
Index of Figures & Tables
Figure 1. Geo Plot of Times Square Walk Routes
Figure 2. Geo Plot of East Side and Manhattan Walk Routes
Figure 3. Median LTE and 5G NR Data Speeds - by component carrier
Figure 4. Distribution of LTE and 5G NR Data Speeds - by component carrier
Figure 5. Median RB Normalized LTE and 5G NR Data Speeds - by component carrier
Figure 6. Distribution of RB Normalized LTE and 5G NR Data Speeds - by component carrier
Figure 7. Distribution of LAA and 5G NR Data Speeds
Figure 8. LAA Channel Utilization
Figure 9. Implied Single User Spectral Efficiency - 5G NR Versus LAA
Figure 10. Median LTE and LAA RSRP
Figure 11. Median LTE and LAA SINR
Figure 12. 5G NR and LAA
Figure 13. LAA PCIs
Figure 14. 5G NR, LTE and LAA Data Speeds Time Series Plot
Figure 15. 5G NR, LTE and LAA Bandwidth Allocations
Figure 16. July 18 AM Route
Figure 17. July 18 AM LAA PCIs
Figure 18. July 18 AM 5G NR PCIs
Figure 19. 5G NR, LTE and LAA Contributions to Total Throughput
Figure 20. Median 5G NR, LTE and LAA Data Speeds
Figure 21. Band 2, Band 66 and Band 46 (LAA) RSRP Time Series
Figure 22. Band 2, Band 66 and Band 46 (LAA) SINR Time Series
Figure 23. 5G NR, LTE and LAA Data Speeds Time Series Plot
Figure 24. RB Allocations and MCS Values as a Function of BRSRP
Figure 25. PDSCH Resource Block Allocations - Primary and Secondary Carriers
Figure 26. Distribution of Modulation Schemes - Primary and Secondary Carriers
Figure 27. Median MCS Values - Primary and Secondary Carriers
Figure 28. Median Throughput - Primary and Secondary Carriers
Figure 29. CQI as a Function of BRSRP
Figure 30. BRSRP with Landscape Placement
Figure 31. BRSRP with Portrait Placement
Figure 32. BRSRP and BSNR with Landscape and Portrait Placement
Figure 33. 5G NR Cell Site Near Hotel
Figure 34. 5G NR Beam Indices Values Geo Plot
Figure 35. Google Duo Throughput on 5G NR and LTE - Device #1 and Device #2
Figure 36. Median Google Duo Throughput on 5G NR and LTE - Device #1 and Device #2
Figure 37. PDSCH and PUSCH Throughput with UDP Data Transfers
Figure 38. PDSCH and PUSCH Throughput with UDP Data Transfers
Figure 39. PDSCH Throughput, PUSCH Transmit Power and PUCCH Transmit Power as a Function of BRSRP
Figure 40. Thermal RLF with 5G NR
Figure 41. Thermal RLF with 5G NR
Figure 42. Loss of 5G NR Connectivity Concurrent with Change in LTE PCI, I
Figure 43. Loss of 5G NR Connectivity Concurrent with Change in LTE PCI, II
Figure 44. Umetrix Comparative Results
Figure 45. Umetrix Data Architecture
Figure 46. XCAL-Solo in Action
Figure 47. XCAL-Solo Hardware
