Children And Screens Encourages Children To “LOOK UP” As They Enter The New School Year

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|August 20, 2019 01:34 PM EDT
Summer break is almost over, and children around the country are getting ready to go back to school. It’s an exciting time, but it can also be stressful as students anticipate who their friends will be, what their classes will be like, and how they will feel on their first day back. It can also be a trying time for parents, who face a growing list of challenges in today’s digital world as social media, mobile phones, and other technologies take on an ever-increasing role in their child’s life.
“For child health and well-being, screen time can be a double-edged sword,” explains Dr. Pamela Hurst-Della Pietra, founder of the international interdisciplinary research organization Children and Screens: Institute of Digital Media and Child Development. “We all agree that digital devices can be tremendously useful for information, communication, entertainment, and some social interaction. Adolescents can use the online world to explore peer relationships and develop their identities. Yet, this new digital childhood presents increased opportunities for addiction, isolation, social rejection and comparison, distraction, and digital cruelty. These experiences can contribute to anxiety, sleep deprivation, depression, decreased academic performance, and more.”
Children and Screens wants to help families across America have a safe and enjoyable school year. That’s why they encourage children to “LOOK UP” and ask parents to consider the following tips as they prepare for back to school.
L = Learning. Ensure that media use is targeted, thoughtful, and developmentally appropriate. It should actively support learning both in the classroom and at home.
- How much of the curriculum is online? Does the school offer digital citizenship and digital literacy programs?
- What special training do teachers receive for instruction using educational technology?
- What is the school’s cell phone policy? What is the school policy around cyberbullying?
- What content is accessible? Do in-school devices use child-friendly search engines and apps?
- Does the school enable firewalls and block inappropriate websites or distracting games?
O = Openness. Understand what digital tools your child has access to at school and how computers are being used in the classroom.
- Advise and guide your child on what is appropriate online behavior. Be open to discussing your child’s concerns.
- Be clear about what is acceptable online behavior, especially at school.
- Have an open discussion about the importance of avoiding distraction and keeping focused when using digital devices in the classroom.
O = Ownership. Give your child agency over his or her devices at home and in school.
- Explain the power of technology’s persuasive design to distract and attract. When in class or studying, notifications, alerts, and banners should be disabled.
- Encourage your child to keep his or her mobile phone in the backpack or locker throughout the school day.
K = Knowledge. Understand different aspects of your child’s online interactions, including video games, social media, online videos, and texts.
- Talk regularly about your child’s internet use including public (and private) profiles, the information he or she is learning about, and any problems he or she is experiencing online, such as cyberbullying.
- Teach your child how to be media literate and think critically about the information he or she accesses, including the source and intention behind the content.
U = Usage. Ask yourself what part of your child’s day is spent playing, learning, communicating, and being entertained on and offline, and for how long? Quantity, quality, variety, and the time, place, and manner of consumption all matter. Prioritize how you want your child to spend his or her time.
- Establish a healthy media diet with your child. Ensure usage is appropriately timed during the day and does not inhibit sleep, face-to-face communication, studying, or physical activities.
- Set device-free zones such as the bedroom, car, or dinner table to promote connection and conversation. Check with your school to see if there are device-free zones there as well.
- Lead by example: be mindful to limit your own digital media use around your child.
- Digital media use should be restricted for at least one hour prior to bedtime. Charge devices in a central location overnight and replace your child’s phone alarm with a traditional alarm clock.
- Utilize existing tools like parental monitoring and control apps to set boundaries and keep up to date on your child’s life online. Additionally, you can contact your service provider to disable your home WiFi for your child’s devices after bedtime.
P = Protection. As a parent, you need to be concerned about your child’s cyber safety at school as well as at home. Attending your school’s PTA meetings and talking with your district’s IT team are great ways to learn about school technology safety policies and procedures.
- How is your child's online academic data being stored and used? Is the information being scrambled at the district level so that outside companies including educational apps cannot store, use, and share your child’s data?
- Teach your child to create secure passwords and online accounts that do not display personally identifying information, and discuss what is private and what is appropriate to search or share online, especially on school-owned devices.
- Model and guide your child to use caution when using another device, downloading files, connecting to public WiFi, turning on AirDrop, or visiting unknown websites to prevent spam, malware, and inappropriate content.
“Digital life is rife with both opportunities and risks for our children,” said Carrie James, PhD, Harvard Graduate School of Education. “It’s also here to stay. Supporting children and teens in this landscape means that we need to lean in to both the good stuff and the challenges. LOOK UP offers a valuable touchstone for parents as they navigate the what and how of parenting in today’s connected world.”
About Children and Screens
Children and Screens: Institute of Digital Media and Child Development is a 501(c)(3) national non-profit organization founded by Dr. Pamela Hurst-Della Pietra, who has spent her career in public service ranging from non-profit development, medicine and philanthropy devoted to children and adolescents. She started Children and Screens: Institute of Digital Media and Child Development in 2013 to provide a forum for researchers, clinicians, and other experts from a wide variety of disciplines to meet, collaborate, and share research; advance funding in the study of digital media’s effects on children; and provide parents and educators with the resources and answers they need to raise happy and healthy children in the digital age.
For more information about Children and Screens or to speak with Dr. Hurst-Della Pietra, please contact [email protected]
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190820005660/en/
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT
In his general session at 21st Cloud Expo, Greg Dumas, Calligo’s Vice President and G.M. of US operations, discussed the new Global Data Protection Regulation and how Calligo can help business stay compliant in digitally globalized world. Greg Dumas is Calligo's Vice President and G.M. of US operations. Calligo is an established service provider that provides an innovative platform for trusted cloud solutions. Calligo’s customers are typically most concerned about GDPR compliance, application p...
Jun. 16, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 5,566
Modern software design has fundamentally changed how we manage applications, causing many to turn to containers as the new virtual machine for resource management. As container adoption grows beyond stateless applications to stateful workloads, the need for persistent storage is foundational - something customers routinely cite as a top pain point. In his session at @DevOpsSummit at 21st Cloud Expo, Bill Borsari, Head of Systems Engineering at Datera, explored how organizations can reap the bene...
Jun. 16, 2019 06:00 PM EDT Reads: 4,361
"NetApp's vision is how we help organizations manage data - delivering the right data in the right place, in the right time, to the people who need it, and doing it agnostic to what the platform is," explained Josh Atwell, Developer Advocate for NetApp, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 20th Cloud Expo, held June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY.
Jun. 16, 2019 04:15 PM EDT Reads: 7,166
Druva is the global leader in Cloud Data Protection and Management, delivering the industry's first data management-as-a-service solution that aggregates data from endpoints, servers and cloud applications and leverages the public cloud to offer a single pane of glass to enable data protection, governance and intelligence-dramatically increasing the availability and visibility of business critical information, while reducing the risk, cost and complexity of managing and protecting it. Druva's...
Jun. 15, 2019 08:15 PM EDT
Kubernetes as a Container Platform is becoming a de facto for every enterprise. In my interactions with enterprises adopting container platform, I come across common questions: - How does application security work on this platform? What all do I need to secure? - How do I implement security in pipelines? - What about vulnerabilities discovered at a later point in time? - What are newer technologies like Istio Service Mesh bring to table?In this session, I will be addressing these commonly asked ...
Jun. 15, 2019 08:00 PM EDT
BMC has unmatched experience in IT management, supporting 92 of the Forbes Global 100, and earning recognition as an ITSM Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for five years running. Our solutions offer speed, agility, and efficiency to tackle business challenges in the areas of service management, automation, operations, and the mainframe.
Jun. 15, 2019 01:00 PM EDT