New U.S. Bank Mobile App Delivers 100 Million Insights, Adds Dozens of New Features and Now Available on Android

|By Business Wire
|
|August 20, 2019 02:00 PM EDT
U.S. Bank announced dozens of new features today that are available in the rebuilt U.S. Bank mobile app, including a Spanish language option – a first for U.S. Bank – and availability on Android devices.
U.S. Bank announced new features that are available in the U.S. Bank mobile app, including a Spanish language option. (Photo: Business Wire)
“We are thrilled to have Spanish available on the U.S. Bank mobile app, and it’s just one step we’re taking as we develop a culturally attuned experience across all our customer touchpoints,” says Ramiro Padilla Klein, who leads Hispanic segment strategy at U.S. Bank.
One of the most popular features in the new app, which debuted in April, is Insights – a highly personalized feed of key financial information for customers that shows them things like an end of month cash flow analysis, a potential duplicate transaction charge warning or a full breakdown their spending by category. Powered by artificial intelligence, Insights help customers quickly, confidently and securely manage their finances with just a few taps. U.S. Bank has delivered more than 100 million Insights to customers since the feature launched.
“I’m so proud of this team and their unrelenting customer-first mindset,” said Ankit Bhatt, omnichannel senior vice president. “In less than a year, we rebuilt the U.S. Bank mobile app by co-creating with customers and our initial results have surpassed our expectations. But we haven’t stopped – within just a few months we rolled out Spanish language functionality, added dozens of new features and now brought the app to Android. We are so excited to deliver the best banking app experience for our customers.”
Other new features in the new U.S. Bank mobile app, include:
- New Insights: New Insights help customers earn more with their money by saving or investing.
- Zelle® features: Recurring payment functionality and a simplified money request process have been added, among other new features.
- New account enrollment options: Home equity loan products, savings and investing have been added to the product marketplace and now it’s even quicker for non-U.S. Bank customers to view and apply for new products.
- New credit card options: Card lock and unlock and Add to Apple Wallet are now available in the app for U.S. Bank credit cards.
- Direct deposit form: One of the most requested forms – direct deposit enrollment – is now available within the app.
- Simpler account transfers: Transfers are now even easier, including standard transfers, credit account advances and brokerage transfers, including IRA contributions and distributions.
- Enhanced mortgage account information: Key information including various billing, escrow and tax statements are now available directly in the app.
Download the U.S. Bank mobile app on the App Store and Google Play.
About U.S. Bancorp
U.S. Bancorp, with 74,000 employees and $482 billion in assets as of June 30, 2019, is the parent company of U.S. Bank, the fifth-largest commercial bank in the United States. The Minneapolis-based bank blends its relationship teams, branches and ATM network with mobile and online tools that allow customers to bank how, when and where they prefer. U.S. Bank is committed to serving its millions of retail, business, wealth management, payment, commercial and corporate, and investment services customers across the country and around the world as a trusted financial partner, a commitment recognized by the Ethisphere Institute naming the bank a 2019 World’s Most Ethical Company. Visit U.S. Bank at usbank.com or follow on social media to stay up to date with company news.
Loan approval is subject to credit approval and program guidelines. Not all loan programs are available in all states for all loan amounts. Interest rates and program terms are subject to change without notice. Visit usbank.com to learn more about U.S. Bank products and services. Mortgage, Home Equity and Credit products are offered by U.S. Bank National Association. Deposit products are offered by U.S. Bank National Association. Member FDIC. ©2019 U.S. Bank
Zelle and the Zelle related marks are wholly owned by Early Warning Services, LLC and are used herein under license.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190820005661/en/
Jun. 15, 2019 01:00 PM EDT