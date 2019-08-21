Resolve koopt FixStream voor $24 miljoen USD voor het leveren van een baanbrekende combinatie van AIOps en geavanceerde automatisering in een gebundeld platform

|By Business Wire
Resolve Systems®, het vooraanstaande IT-automatiserings- en orkestratieplatform, heeft vandaag de koop van FixStream, een pionier op het gebied van AIOps, bekendgemaakt. De overname, die naar verwachting eind september zal zijn voltooid, stelt Resolve in staat het meest robuuste IT-automatiseringsplatform te bieden dat op de markt beschikbaar is door inzichten van kunstmatige intelligentie in dynamische, hybride IT-omgevingen te combineren met krachtige automatiseringscapaciteiten die speciaal gebouwd zijn voor de complexiteit van moderne ondernemingen.
Het gebundelde platform zal een breed scala aan IT-activiteiten afhandelen, van AI-gestuurde infrastructuurmapping, operationele gegevenscorrelatie en predictieve analytica om op die bevindingen gebaseerde acties over domeinen heen intelligent te automatiseren. Dit stelt klanten in staat om infrastructuurprestaties aanzienlijk te verbeteren, de gemiddelde tijd tot de oplossing (mean time to resolution, MTTR) te verminderen, de efficiency van de IT-bewerkingen te vergroten, alarmeringsruis te doen afnemen en pro-actief en intelligent hulpmiddelen toe te wijzen voor cruciale bedrijfsdiensten.
Met een inkomstengroei van 7x over de laatste 24 maanden is FixStream één van de snelstgroeiende AIOps-platformen. De beproefde oplossing van het bedrijf levert geautomatiseerde dependency mapping die dynamisch de veranderde relaties tussen applicaties en onderliggende infrastructuur traceert als hulpmiddel bij snel diagnosticeren van de oorzaak van prestatieproblemen en defecten. Het verbetert kunstmatige intelligentie en machineleren om grote hoeveelheden systeemdata te analyseren en contextualiseren, zodat de oplossing patronen kan detecteren die toekomstige problemen voorspellen overal in de IT-stack.
Uiteindelijk is de langetermijnvisie voor de gecombineerde oplossing van Resolve en FixStream om klanten van dienst te zijn bij het bereiken van de langverwachte belofte van “zelfhelende IT.” Het combineren van meerlagige zichtbaarheid en de predictieve analytica van FixStream met Resolve’s cross-domain, service-level-automatiseringsmogelijkheden zal klanten voorzien van een ongeëvenaard vermogen om automatisch problemen te voorspellen, te voorkomen en autonoom te herstellen. Het verbeteren van dynamische dependency mapping en AI-gestuurde inzichten automatisch updaten en het op gang brengen van intelligente automatiseringen stelt Resolve in staat een gesloten-lussysteem te leveren van ontdekking, analyse, detectie, voorspelling en automatisering.
De koop van FixStream stelt Resolve in staat om verder in de markt van AIOps-oplossingen te stappen, die een aanzienlijke groei laat zien, terwijl IT-teams het hoofd bieden aan het dilemma van het verlagen van IT-kosten terwijl ze de toenemende complexiteit aanpakken, waaronder een exponentiële toename van datavolumes gegenereerd door IT-infrastructuur en -applicaties. Gartner schat dat het subsegment van de prestatieanalysemarkt dat AIOps, ITIM en andere monitoringtools omvat in 2020 wereldwijd $ 5,7 miljard aan inkomsten zal bereiken.*
"Wij zijn van mening dat het vermogen van FixStream’s AIOps en infrastructuurmapping een perfect huwelijk vormt met Resolve’s enterprise-automationplatform, door het bieden van baanbrekende functionaliteit die klanten in staat stelt unieke alertheid, snelheid en eenvoud bij IT-bewerkingen te verkrijgen,” aldus John Ferron, CEO van Resolve. “Door het combineren van onze krachtige, cross-domain automatisering met de inzichten van de kunstmatige intelligentie van FixStream, zullen wij in staat zijn IT-teams behulpzaam te zijn bij het versnellen van hun digitale transformatie-activiteiten.”
“Samen bieden Resolve en FixStream IT-organisaties het complete automatiseringsplatform waar zij naar op zoek waren. Wij hebben herhaaldelijk gehoord dat er behoefte bestaat aan een oplossing die de allerbeste AIOps combineert met beproefde, cross-domain automatiseringsmogelijkheden en zijn heel blij dat die visie realiteit wordt,” aldus Sameer Padhye, CEO en oprichter van FixStream. “Naast de synergieën die binnen onze producten bestaan, delen we het gezamenlijke doel IT-organisaties bij te staan de uitdagingen die de moderne IT-infrastructuur stelt aan te pakken en de dienstverlening te verbeteren.”
“Ons onderzoek heeft aangetoond dat de efficiency van IT-activiteiten een cruciale prioriteit is geworden voor CIO's, omdat de werkbelasting van hun teams blijft groeien terwijl het aantal personeelsleden gelijk blijft door het tekort aan bekwame IT-medewerkers en door slinkende budgetten,” aldus Carl Lehmann, hoofdanalist bij 451 Research. “Het combineren van inzichten van kunstmatige intelligentie met automatiseringstechnologie stelt ondernemingen in staat deze uitdagingen te boven te komen en de groeiende complexitiet van de hedendaagse hybride IT-omgevingen te beheren, terwijl men het langetermijndoel van zelfhelende IT dichter nadert.”
Voor meer informatie over hoe Resolve en FixStream IT-automatisering radicaal veranderen, kunt u zich registreren voor hun aanstaande webcast op donderdag 5 september of de website van Resolve bezoeken.
*Gartner, Forecast: Infrastructure Software Markets, Worldwide, 2017-2023, 2Q19 Update, Vanitha Dsilva, et al., 1 juli 2019
Over Resolve Systems
Resolve is het nr. 1 IT-automatiserings- en orkestratieplatform, dat elke dag meer dan een miljoen automatiseringen aanstuurt, van eenvoudige, repetitieve taken tot waanzinnig complexe processen die veel verder gaan dan wat u zich voorstelt dat automatiseerbaar is. Met meer dan tien jaar automatiseringsexpertise is Resolve’s platform speciaal gebouwd om het de hedendaagse ITOps-, NetOps- en SecOps-teams mogelijk te maken tegemoet te komen aan de groeiende vereisten van IT, niet eerder vertoonde efficiency- en kosteneenheden te behalen en serviceniveaus drastisch te verbeteren door de kracht van automatisering. Resolve is meerderheidseigendom van Insight Partners, een vooraanstaande wereldwijde risicokapitaalparticipatiemaatschappij en niet-beursgenoteerde onderneming die investeert in sterk groeiende technologie en softwarebedrijven. Zie waarom de Fortune 1000, wereldwijde MSP's en de grootste telecombedrijven hun automatisering toevertrouwen aan Resolve. Lees meer op resolve.io.
Over Insight Partners
Insight Partners is een vooraanstaande wereldwijde risicokapitaalparticipatiemaatschappij en niet-beursgenoteerde onderneming die investeert in technologie met sterke groei en softwarebedrijven die worden gestuurd door transformatieve verandering in hun branches. Insight is opgericht in 1995 en heeft momenteel meer dan $ 20 miljard aan eigendom in beheer en heeft cumulatief geïnvesteerd in meer dan 300 bedrijven wereldwijd. Onze missie is om visionaire leidinggevenden te vinden, financiering te verschaffen en met hen te werken door hen te voorzien van praktische, praktijkgerichte groei-expertise om langetermijnsucces aan te moedigen. Bij al onze mensen en in onze portefeuille stimuleren wij een cultuur rond een kernovertuiging: groei betekent kansen. Ga voor meer informatie over Insight en alle investeringen van dit bedrijf naar www.insightpartners.com of volg ons op Twitter @insightpartners.
Deze bekendmaking is officieel geldend in de originele brontaal. Vertalingen zijn slechts als leeshulp bedoeld en moeten worden vergeleken met de tekst in de brontaal, die als enige rechtsgeldig is.
Bekijk het oorspronkelijke bericht op businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190821005311/nl/
