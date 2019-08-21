Cardinal Logistics Improves Driver Efficiency and Reduces Costs with Zebra Mobile Computers

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|August 21, 2019 08:01 AM EDT
Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ZBRA), an innovator at the edge of the enterprise with solutions and partners that enable businesses to gain a performance edge, today announced that Cardinal Logistics, a leading North American third-party logistics provider, selected Zebra’s TC56 and TC57 series touch computers to improve truck driver efficiency, reduce costs and enhance proof of delivery (POD) for its customers.
Cardinal Logistics drivers use Zebra’s Android™-based TC56 and TC57 series touch computers in the truck to manage logs, inspections, POD, signature capture, photos and various other applications for its customers. Supply Chain Services, a Zebra PartnerConnect Premier Solutions Provider played an important role in the deployment of 4,000 TC56/TC57 touch computers across the Cardinal Logistics fleet by assisting with planning, staging, and technical assistance as well as helping create a unified enterprise mobility strategy. The deployment helps Cardinal drivers reduce downtime as they can switch between trucks faster with one device.
“The purpose-built, Android-based Zebra TC56 and TC57 series touch computers are ideal for our fleet,” said Clay Holmes, Chief Information Officer, Cardinal Logistics. “The consumer devices on the market do not fit our logistics environment because of restrictions on applications, system update challenges and lack of security. Zebra is one of the first to have a mobility plan that expands outside the four walls of a warehouse and into the truck. We now use one device for everything our drivers do, and it helps us, and our customers save money.”
Moving from the use of multiple devices, Cardinal Logistics consolidated all of its applications and workflows on the Zebra TC56 and TC57 series touch computers to reduce costs on data plans and digitize tasks previously captured in writing. Drivers used to get slowed down with excessive paperwork and logging, but now can make more deliveries in a day.
The TC56 and TC57 provide Cardinal Logistics with application flexibility, efficient security and manageable over-the-air software updates increasing the productivity of its drivers. By automating multiple processes on the TC56 and TC57, Cardinal Logistics has reduced the training time for new hires who can quickly reach expected productivity levels.
“Cardinal Logistics’ investment in Zebra’s enterprise mobile computers is a sign of the commitment it has made to its customers and drivers,” said Chris Kelly, Vice President and General Manager of North America Sales, Zebra Technologies. “The demands on third-party logistics companies are higher than ever as compliance remains complex, and customers expect service and information instantly. Zebra delivers the performance edge that enterprises like Cardinal Logistics require to stay competitive by digitizing their operations into an intelligent, connected supply chain.”
Cardinal Logistics is also a Zebra PartnerConnect Independent Software Vendor (ISV). The real-time information provided by its software application makes it easy to give customers the on-demand shipment status they expect today. Dispatchers can also optimize routes to minimize mileage with real-time visibility into driver location and status, driving down fuel costs and vehicle wear-and-tear. The application allows Cardinal to optimize its own drivers and is also available for sale to other logistics companies. By providing real-time visibility into its fleet through a custom application, Cardinal Logistics has also increased customer satisfaction and loyalty.
KEY TAKEAWAYS
- Cardinal Logistics deploys 4,000 Zebra TC56 and TC57 series Android-based touch computers across its fleet to improve driver efficiency, reduce costs, and increase customer satisfaction and loyalty.
- The TC56 and TC57 series touch computer provides Cardinal Logistics with enhanced proof of delivery capabilities and cost savings through a singular data plan and simple software and security updates.
- Zebra delivers a performance edge for Cardinal Logistics by reducing training time and eliminating paperwork for drivers which allows for more deliveries and reduced downtime.
- Learn more about Cardinal Logistics’ decision by watching this video case study.
ABOUT SUPPLY CHAIN SERVICES
Supply Chain Services is a North American value-added reseller of barcoding and data collection solutions. As experts in data collection technology, we work to provide knowledgeable sales and information technology expertise, lending knowledge to the industry and staying abreast of the latest technology trends.
ABOUT ZEBRA
Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, we deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Our market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care. Ranked on Forbes’ list of America’s Best Employers for the last four years, Zebra helps our customers capture their edge. For more information, visit www.zebra.com or sign up for news alerts. Follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190821005071/en/
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT
In his general session at 21st Cloud Expo, Greg Dumas, Calligo’s Vice President and G.M. of US operations, discussed the new Global Data Protection Regulation and how Calligo can help business stay compliant in digitally globalized world. Greg Dumas is Calligo's Vice President and G.M. of US operations. Calligo is an established service provider that provides an innovative platform for trusted cloud solutions. Calligo’s customers are typically most concerned about GDPR compliance, application p...
Jun. 16, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 5,566
Modern software design has fundamentally changed how we manage applications, causing many to turn to containers as the new virtual machine for resource management. As container adoption grows beyond stateless applications to stateful workloads, the need for persistent storage is foundational - something customers routinely cite as a top pain point. In his session at @DevOpsSummit at 21st Cloud Expo, Bill Borsari, Head of Systems Engineering at Datera, explored how organizations can reap the bene...
Jun. 16, 2019 06:00 PM EDT Reads: 4,361
"NetApp's vision is how we help organizations manage data - delivering the right data in the right place, in the right time, to the people who need it, and doing it agnostic to what the platform is," explained Josh Atwell, Developer Advocate for NetApp, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 20th Cloud Expo, held June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY.
Jun. 16, 2019 04:15 PM EDT Reads: 7,166
Druva is the global leader in Cloud Data Protection and Management, delivering the industry's first data management-as-a-service solution that aggregates data from endpoints, servers and cloud applications and leverages the public cloud to offer a single pane of glass to enable data protection, governance and intelligence-dramatically increasing the availability and visibility of business critical information, while reducing the risk, cost and complexity of managing and protecting it. Druva's...
Jun. 15, 2019 08:15 PM EDT
Kubernetes as a Container Platform is becoming a de facto for every enterprise. In my interactions with enterprises adopting container platform, I come across common questions: - How does application security work on this platform? What all do I need to secure? - How do I implement security in pipelines? - What about vulnerabilities discovered at a later point in time? - What are newer technologies like Istio Service Mesh bring to table?In this session, I will be addressing these commonly asked ...
Jun. 15, 2019 08:00 PM EDT
BMC has unmatched experience in IT management, supporting 92 of the Forbes Global 100, and earning recognition as an ITSM Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for five years running. Our solutions offer speed, agility, and efficiency to tackle business challenges in the areas of service management, automation, operations, and the mainframe.
Jun. 15, 2019 01:00 PM EDT