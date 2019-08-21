The Edge Internet Economy Forecast to be Worth Over $4.1 Trillion

|By Business Wire
AlefEdge announces a new industry whitepaper by leading strategy consulting firm Chetan Sharma Consulting, Edge Internet Economy: The Multi-Trillion Dollar Ecosystem Opportunity. Worth over $4.1 trillion by 2030, the Edge Internet Economy is being realized on contemporary networks with 5G on the horizon. Discussed in the report, the industry is at a tipping point of a paradigm shift in computing and communications that will define the generation of breakthroughs, applications, business models and revenue streams.
As its name implies, the Edge Internet moves computing and communication resources from their traditional home in the network’s center and origin clouds to the edge, closer to the user. This change enables a new class of applications and impacts the applications of today, while optimizing delivery economics. The Edge Internet is key for delay-sensitive applications such as video streaming, autonomous vehicles, drones, and telemedicine.
“Edge Internet is not just an extension of the current cloud architecture but rather a new and necessary programmable computing paradigm to meet the demands of current and future applications and services,” Chetan Sharma, author of the whitepaper writes in Edge Internet Economy: The Multi-Trillion Dollar Ecosystem Opportunity. “The mission statement for Edge Internet is autonomous optimization of the cost economics and the network delivery performance at the same time.”
The new report confirms the industry’s focus on implementing the Edge Internet today on existing 4G networks instead of waiting until 5G networks and devices are widely available. This strategy enables mobile operators, application providers and tower companies to begin using the Edge Internet immediately to create new revenue and differentiation opportunities.
“Some argue that 5G will be sufficient to address the Edge use cases and one doesn’t really require a new architectural design or that for indoors Wi-Fi is more than enough,” Sharma writes. “However, such arguments miss the central premise of Edge Internet which is that it is independent of the access technology. 5G needs Edge more than Edge needs 5G. Edge empowers the underlying access technologies to expand to new use cases. The fundamental design change is that through programmable virtualization, computing and communication resources become available closest to the requesting node in real-time while optimizing for delivery economics.”
“The heart of the Edge Internet is a new, highly flexible and distributed connectivity model, which puts compute resources closer to users to enable performance that’s impossible with a traditional, centralized architecture,” said Mike Mulica, Executive Chairman of AlefEdge. “The dynamics are changing rapidly. New network architectures like Rakuten are changing the economics of the industry. New players are emerging, such as tower companies who want to be able to deliver edge computing via their cell tower locations. This fundamentally changes how application providers, mobile operators and businesses deliver, differentiate, and monetize their services. We are committed to working with the Edge ecosystem to deliver on the advantage of the Edge Internet—in particular to develop 5G-capable applications and services that can be monetized by operators and enterprises without having to make any costly changes to the network.”
“Chetan’s research is proof that the Edge Internet Economy will impact the global technology ecosystem,” said AlefEdge Founder and CEO, Ganesh Sundaram. “The Edge Internet is a fundamental shift that we are witnessing today. In fact, this shift has been years in the making—we have seen a new class of applications, optimizations and economics with every generation of network technology. The Edge Internet has the potential to fundamentally impact every generation of technology and horizontally impact every trillion dollar industry in our economy!”
To download a copy of Edge Internet Economy whitepaper, please visit http://www.chetansharma.com/publications/edge-internet-economy/
About Chetan Sharma Consulting
Chetan Sharma Consulting is one of the most respected management consulting and strategic advisory firms in the mobile industry. We are focused on evolving trends, emerging challenges and opportunities, new business models and technology advances that will take our mobile communications industry to the next level. Our expertise is in developing innovation-driven product and IP strategy. Our clients range from small startups with disruptive ideas to multinational conglomerates looking for an edge. We help major brands formulate winning, profitable, and sustainable strategies. www.chetansharma.com
About AlefEdge
AlefEdge is the leader in the Edge Internet, delivering the power of the 5G based Edge Internet to application developers through our easy-to-use technologies. At AlefEdge, rich media applications, clouds and networks work in tandem to achieve an unprecedented level of performance. We enable 5G applications through open API’s at the Edge that make service adoption and distribution friction free. AlefEdge works with partners to build the world’s first Edge applications that leverage and realize Virtual and Augmented Reality, Artificial Intelligence, Industry 4.0, Smart Cities, IoT and Gaming. The AlefEdge Open5G Platform brings 5G applications to life, unleashing a massive Edge Internet economy.
AlefEdge is headquartered in New York City, with offices in India and Brazil. Visit https://www.alefedge.com/ for more information on how we can help.
