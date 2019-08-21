Turbonomic Delivers a New, AI-Driven Approach to Managing Performance on VMware Horizon VDI and VMware vSAN Environments

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|August 21, 2019 08:01 AM EDT
Turbonomic, the leader in Application Resource Management (ARM), today announced new capabilities that deliver an AI-driven approach to managing VMware Horizon VDI and VMware vSAN environments. The platform’s unique and automated performance actions continually assure the best end-user experience.
New platform enhancements enable customers to take fully-automated actions that deliver:
- For VMware Horizon VDI environments, unprecedented performance, scale, and density to continuously provide Virtual User Desktops with their required resources. (Read more detail in this related blog post.)
- For VMware HCI and vSAN environments, the ability to profile application resource demand to optimize vSAN performance. (Read more detail in this blog post.)
Turbonomic is demonstrating these new capabilities at VMworld 2019 in San Francisco, August 25-29 (booth #1839). Additionally, for a detailed view of the new capabilities as well as an insider view on making the most of the VMworld 2019 experience, join the Turbonomic “VMworld 2019 Predictions” webinar today, Wednesday, August 21 at 11:00 AM ET (click here to register).
Enhanced VDI Performance
According to the Gartner Hype Cycle for IT Performance Analysis, 2019: “If application response time is affected, end users are apt to complain loudly and quickly. Issues can range from network latency, slow connection, server-side resource overload, application issues or a single user locking out an application for others.1” As a result, IT operations teams require a strategy for preventative and effective management of VDI.
The traditional approach of “static” VDI resource allocation, based on pre-determined attributes (such as user location, job function, or entitlements), leads to overprovisioning, poor virtual desktop performance, and a frustrating end-user experience. With Turbonomic’s AI-powered approach, customers can continuously assure their Horizon virtual desktop performance based on application demand and learned patterns of resource consumption. In doing so, customers can simultaneously:
- Improve VDI response time by as much as 40 percent;
- Reduce VDI administration complexity;
- Increase VDI density up to 30 percent; and
- Significantly accelerate VDI growth planning and scaling – from hours to only minutes.
A top money center bank and large VMware Horizon customer found 40 percent end-user response time improvements and eliminated boot-storms entirely using Turbonomic. Moreover, this customer drove 30 percent density improvements, earning their place as one of the most cost-effective VDI architectures.
“For knowledge workers who rely on VDI, these enhancements will dramatically improve their overall experience,” said Tom Murphy, Chief Marketing Officer at Turbonomic. “Through Application Resource Management, Turbonomic is helping VMware VDI customers minimize the volatility inherent with shared VDI infrastructure and dynamic user demand to assure the best user experience.”
Intelligent HCI Scaling
As VMware HCI (hyperconverged infrastructure) and vSAN (virtual SAN) continues gaining adoption, there is escalating demand for an AI-driven approach to optimizing these resources. Effectively scaling VMware HCI environments on demand requires a complete understanding of the application’s requirements and the full stack of resources (virtual, physical, and cloud infrastructure) that support the application.
With its latest platform enhancements, Turbonomic now enables customers to automatically optimize workloads and infrastructure including VMware vSAN as HCI storage leveraging feature-awareness for deduplication, compression and resiliency. Customers can automate both real-time scaling and future resourcing requirements for vSAN and VMware HCI environments and assure application performance without overprovisioning to ensure they get the most out of their VMware investment.
One of the largest VMware vSAN customers received 30 percent performance improvement and 30 percent density increase by deploying the new Turbonomic capabilities, achieving unprecedented levels of visibility and control over the company’s hyperconverged storage environment.
Over 2,000 Turbonomic customers, who rely on VMware, achieve better performance and greater value across their hybrid, containerized, on-premises, and public cloud platforms.
Additional Resources
- Connect with Turbonomic via LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook
- For news, updates and executive perspectives, visit the Turbonomic Blog
About Turbonomic
Turbonomic Application Resource Management (ARM) continuously assures that applications get precisely the resources needed to ensure performance and lower cost while maintaining policy compliance. Privately held, Boston-based Turbonomic is one of the fastest-growing software companies, backed by leading venture firms including Bain Capital Ventures, General Atlantic, Globespan Capital Partners, Highland Capital Partners and Iconiq Capital. To learn more, visit turbonomic.com.
1 Gartner, “Hype Cycle for IT Performance Analysis, 2019”, July 2019, ID G00369498
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190821005090/en/
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT
In his general session at 21st Cloud Expo, Greg Dumas, Calligo’s Vice President and G.M. of US operations, discussed the new Global Data Protection Regulation and how Calligo can help business stay compliant in digitally globalized world. Greg Dumas is Calligo's Vice President and G.M. of US operations. Calligo is an established service provider that provides an innovative platform for trusted cloud solutions. Calligo’s customers are typically most concerned about GDPR compliance, application p...
Jun. 16, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 5,566
Modern software design has fundamentally changed how we manage applications, causing many to turn to containers as the new virtual machine for resource management. As container adoption grows beyond stateless applications to stateful workloads, the need for persistent storage is foundational - something customers routinely cite as a top pain point. In his session at @DevOpsSummit at 21st Cloud Expo, Bill Borsari, Head of Systems Engineering at Datera, explored how organizations can reap the bene...
Jun. 16, 2019 06:00 PM EDT Reads: 4,361
"NetApp's vision is how we help organizations manage data - delivering the right data in the right place, in the right time, to the people who need it, and doing it agnostic to what the platform is," explained Josh Atwell, Developer Advocate for NetApp, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 20th Cloud Expo, held June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY.
Jun. 16, 2019 04:15 PM EDT Reads: 7,166
Druva is the global leader in Cloud Data Protection and Management, delivering the industry's first data management-as-a-service solution that aggregates data from endpoints, servers and cloud applications and leverages the public cloud to offer a single pane of glass to enable data protection, governance and intelligence-dramatically increasing the availability and visibility of business critical information, while reducing the risk, cost and complexity of managing and protecting it. Druva's...
Jun. 15, 2019 08:15 PM EDT
Kubernetes as a Container Platform is becoming a de facto for every enterprise. In my interactions with enterprises adopting container platform, I come across common questions: - How does application security work on this platform? What all do I need to secure? - How do I implement security in pipelines? - What about vulnerabilities discovered at a later point in time? - What are newer technologies like Istio Service Mesh bring to table?In this session, I will be addressing these commonly asked ...
Jun. 15, 2019 08:00 PM EDT
BMC has unmatched experience in IT management, supporting 92 of the Forbes Global 100, and earning recognition as an ITSM Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for five years running. Our solutions offer speed, agility, and efficiency to tackle business challenges in the areas of service management, automation, operations, and the mainframe.
Jun. 15, 2019 01:00 PM EDT