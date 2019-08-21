Chef Names New CTO and New VP of Product Management to Drive Continued Innovation and Adoption of Chef Enterprise Automation Stack

|By Business Wire
Chef, the leader in DevOps, today announced the appointment of Corey Scobie, its senior vice president of product and engineering, to the position of CTO, and of John Wyss to the role of vice president of product management. Scobie, who joined Chef in May 2018, becomes the company’s third-ever CTO, filling the position that Chef co-founder Adam Jacob held prior to transitioning to a focus on his board-related duties in January of this year. Wyss, who brings 26 years of engineering leadership experience to Chef, will work closely with Scobie to accelerate innovation and adoption of Chef Enterprise Automation Stack, introduced in April of this year.
“When we hired Corey, our intention was that his role would expand to encompass the technical, product and market vision and leadership that is required of Chef’s CTO,” said Chef CEO Barry Crist. “In his time at Chef, Corey has exceeded our expectations, integrating seamlessly into our culture while delivering on our product strategy to create the industry’s next generation of enterprise automation across applications, security and infrastructure. He has successfully established himself as an enterprise software thought-leader and has elevated the entire industry’s concept of what it means to fully embrace open source software.”
“There is absolutely nobody I would rather have succeed me as CTO of Chef than Corey Scobie,” said Jacob. “He’s a magnificent leader of people and has both deep technical knowledge and great instincts. His strategic mind is razor sharp and I trust him deeply to make great decisions for Chef. His vision for what’s possible, along with the leadership talent to help others get there, is a delight to work with. I look forward to our continued work together.”
Prior to joining Chef, Scobie served as vice president of Open Platform and Product Experience at Akamai. He was previously vice president of technology at Arkana, after having been chief strategist for Application Optimization for Websphere and Technical Executive for Websphere appliances at IBM. He previously held executive positions at DataPower, Orsus Solutions, Agresso Corporation and KPMG. Scobie studied engineering at the University of Alberta.
“The momentum we have gained with the introduction of Chef Enterprise Automation Stack and the shift to 100 percent open source is nothing short of phenomenal and I look forward to leading the charge as CTO as we continue to drive it forward,” said Scobie. “I am extremely grateful to Barry and Adam for the faith they have put in me and for their close partnership, which we will continue to build on as we accelerate both our technical innovation and market adoption.”
Wyss most recently served as senior director of product management for the Cloud Collaboration Technology Group at Cisco, which he joined after having been director of product strategy at ServiceNow. He previously served as director of product management and experience design at Intuit, after holding a number of roles in engineering leadership at Microsoft and Morgan Stanley. Wyss holds an MBA from New York University and a Bachelor of Arts degree in applied economics from Baylor University.
“Chef stands out from others in the market with its pioneering positions on open source software and through its demonstrated ability to solve some of the hardest problems faced by developer, operations and security teams today,” said Wyss. “I am intrigued and excited by the opportunities that lie ahead for the company and the platform and look forward to working closely with Corey, Adam, Barry and the rest of the company as we continue to drive excellence in product development and delivery.”
“Corey and John, working together, provide the strongest foundation for engineering excellence in the DevOps market today,” said Crist. “I am truly energized by the plans they have for Chef products and technologies and for the increased pace of innovation that I know they will set for the company, our solutions and our community.”
About Chef
Chef is the leader in DevOps, driving collaboration through code to automate infrastructure, security, compliance and applications. Chef provides a single path to production making it faster and safer to add value to applications and meet the demands of the customer. Deployed broadly in production by the Global 5000 and used by more than half of the Fortune 500, Chef develops 100 percent of its software as open source under the Apache 2.0 license with no restrictions on its use. Chef Enterprise Automation Stack™, a commercial distribution, is developed solely from that open source code and unifies security, compliance, infrastructure and application automation with observability. Chef provides an unequaled developer experience for the Coded Enterprise by enabling users to express infrastructure, security policies and the application lifecycle as code, modernizing development, packaging and delivery of any application to any platform. For more information, visit http://chef.io and follow @chef.
