New Amerigroup Texas Medicaid Benefit Allows Consumers to Access Healthcare via Telehealth at No Cost

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|August 21, 2019 08:04 AM EDT
Amerigroup Texas is now offering Medicaid consumers the option to access medical and behavioral healthcare providers through telehealth visits at no cost. On Aug. 1, Amerigroup Texas launched a new Medicaid benefit that allows eligible consumers to log into LiveHealth Online through a smartphone, tablet or computer that has a webcam, to visit with board-certified doctors, licensed therapists, psychologists and psychiatrists. Also, because this telehealth option is being extended as a benefit, eligible Amerigroup Medicaid consumers do not pay a fee to see healthcare providers via LiveHealth Online.
“By making LiveHealth Online available at no cost to Amerigroup Texas Medicaid consumers, we are not only redefining what’s possible in healthcare, but we are empowering individuals and families to improve their health outcomes,” said Patrick Sturdivant, President, Amerigroup Texas. “LiveHealth Online provides new opportunities to access doctors and specialists that may have once been out of reach, and it removes barriers that may have prevented individuals from accessing the care they need, when they need it. We are optimistic that this new benefit will simplify healthcare for the Texans we are privileged to serve across the state and improve lives.”
LiveHealth Online video sessions offer a private, secure alternative for accessing non-emergency medical care in English or Spanish. It is a convenient way to get quality care for common health conditions such as coughs, colds, cuts, bruises, sprains, strains and other non-emergency/non-life threatening issues. It also expands options for accessing behavioral health resources, which may be hard to find or access. Also, if needed, prescriptions and/or prescription refills can be provided by board-certified doctors and be sent directly to a consumer’s pharmacy of choice. After each LiveHealth Online session, a summary of the visit is created and can be forwarded by the patient to their primary care doctor to support continuity of care and collaboration among healthcare providers.
To take advantage of this benefit, consumers can simply log on to livehealthonline.com or download the LiveHealth Online mobile app, register and talk to a doctor without an appointment or long wait times. Visits with psychologists, therapists and psychiatrists require appointments, but can also be conducted 7 days a week, including on nights, weekends and holidays. Additionally, Texas consumers who speak Spanish have the option to visit with Spanish-speaking doctors and clinicians by using LiveHealth Online’s Cuidado Médico option. Cuidado Médico doctor visits are available from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. 365-days a year, including holidays. To learn more about Cuidado Médico, please visit livehealthonline.com/es.
“Amerigroup’s rollout of LiveHealth Online is significant for Texas Medicaid consumers,” said Dr. Cealee Thomas, Amerigroup Texas Medical Director. “This benefit empowers those who cannot access transportation or may have mobility challenges, as well as those who are experiencing non-emergency or non-life threatening issues late in the evening, over the weekend, or during a holiday when the only other option is seeking care in an emergency room. It is a solution when people have to shelter in place or when they have been displaced in times of crisis. Also, this benefit comes without having to worry about out-of-pocket costs or unexpected medical bills.”
Amerigroup Texas has extended LiveHealth Online to its STAR and CHIP consumers across the entire state as well as its STAR Kids and STAR+PLUS consumers who are not dually eligible for Medicare and Medicaid. Amerigroup Texas consumers who may not be eligible to claim this benefit include dual eligible STAR+PLUS, dual eligible STAR Kids and CHIP Perinate health plan consumers. To learn more about LiveHealth Online or to register and access telehealth services, consumers can visit livehealthonline.com.
About Amerigroup Texas
Amerigroup Texas helps improve health care access and quality for approximately 850,000 Texans by developing innovative care management programs and services. Consumers are assured care that is not only accessible, but also accountable, comprehensive, integrated and patient-centered. Amerigroup Texas provides ongoing community relations and outreach to encourage consumers to become active participants in their health care. Through health education programs, consumers are empowered to choose and sustain a healthy lifestyle. For more information about Amerigroup Texas, visit www.myamerigroup.com/tx.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190821005164/en/
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT
In his general session at 21st Cloud Expo, Greg Dumas, Calligo’s Vice President and G.M. of US operations, discussed the new Global Data Protection Regulation and how Calligo can help business stay compliant in digitally globalized world. Greg Dumas is Calligo's Vice President and G.M. of US operations. Calligo is an established service provider that provides an innovative platform for trusted cloud solutions. Calligo’s customers are typically most concerned about GDPR compliance, application p...
Jun. 16, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 5,566
Modern software design has fundamentally changed how we manage applications, causing many to turn to containers as the new virtual machine for resource management. As container adoption grows beyond stateless applications to stateful workloads, the need for persistent storage is foundational - something customers routinely cite as a top pain point. In his session at @DevOpsSummit at 21st Cloud Expo, Bill Borsari, Head of Systems Engineering at Datera, explored how organizations can reap the bene...
Jun. 16, 2019 06:00 PM EDT Reads: 4,361
"NetApp's vision is how we help organizations manage data - delivering the right data in the right place, in the right time, to the people who need it, and doing it agnostic to what the platform is," explained Josh Atwell, Developer Advocate for NetApp, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 20th Cloud Expo, held June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY.
Jun. 16, 2019 04:15 PM EDT Reads: 7,166
Druva is the global leader in Cloud Data Protection and Management, delivering the industry's first data management-as-a-service solution that aggregates data from endpoints, servers and cloud applications and leverages the public cloud to offer a single pane of glass to enable data protection, governance and intelligence-dramatically increasing the availability and visibility of business critical information, while reducing the risk, cost and complexity of managing and protecting it. Druva's...
Jun. 15, 2019 08:15 PM EDT
Kubernetes as a Container Platform is becoming a de facto for every enterprise. In my interactions with enterprises adopting container platform, I come across common questions: - How does application security work on this platform? What all do I need to secure? - How do I implement security in pipelines? - What about vulnerabilities discovered at a later point in time? - What are newer technologies like Istio Service Mesh bring to table?In this session, I will be addressing these commonly asked ...
Jun. 15, 2019 08:00 PM EDT
BMC has unmatched experience in IT management, supporting 92 of the Forbes Global 100, and earning recognition as an ITSM Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for five years running. Our solutions offer speed, agility, and efficiency to tackle business challenges in the areas of service management, automation, operations, and the mainframe.
Jun. 15, 2019 01:00 PM EDT