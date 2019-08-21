Visit a “Galar Visitors Center” to Learn More About Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield

Everyone’s talking about the majestic Galar region, the must-visit destination for up-and-coming Pokémon Trainers. Galar is the setting for the Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield games, launching exclusively for the Nintendo Switch system on Nov. 15. From picturesque grassy plains to bustling industrial towns, the Galar region offers Trainers many exciting places to explore, newly discovered Pokémon to catch and Gym Leaders to battle.

To prepare for the launch of Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield, Nintendo is hosting a series of pop-up tourism centers, where fans can learn more about Galarian culture and must-do regional activities. Kicking off at PAX West next weekend in Seattle, and popping up in select cities across the U.S., fans will be able to stop by the “Galar Visitors Center” to take their Galar region passport photo, speak with “tour guides” to learn more about regional activities and characters, and receive special themed items, while supplies last.

“Discovering a new region is part of the fun of diving into a new Pokémon adventure,” said Nick Chavez, Nintendo of America’s Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing. “With this tourism-themed activity, we want fans of all ages to explore the region and learn about the people, places and things that make Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield so special.”

The first Galar Visitors Center will be located at PAX West, Booth No. 1939, in the Washington State Convention Center at 705 Pike St., Seattle, WA 98101. Open to PAX attendees during the regular PAX West show hours from Aug. 30 to Sept. 2, the stop is a great place for PAX visitors and Pokémon fans to plan their visit to the Galar region this November. They can even demo the Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield games nearby at the PAX West Nintendo booth!

After PAX West, the Galar tourism center will pop up in various locations across the country, leading up to the launch of Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield on Nov. 15.

The current tourism schedule is below, with additional destinations to be added in the future.

Location Address Dates / Hours PAX West Washington State Convention Center

705 Pike St.

Seattle, WA 98101 Aug. 30-Sept. 2, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. PT Los Angeles County Fair Fairplex

1101 W. McKinley Ave.

Pomona, CA 91768 Sept. 11-13, 12-8 p.m. PT

Sept. 14-15, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. PT State Fair of Texas State Fair of Texas Park

Dallas, TX 75223 Oct. 10, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. CT

Oct. 11-12, 10 a.m.-10 p.m. CT

Oct. 13-14, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. CT

In addition to learning all about the Galar region and the new Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield games, visitors to the tourism centers will be able to experience many fun activities. Everyone who stops by should make sure their cameras are equipped, since there will be various Galar-themed photo opportunities that are perfect for sharing on social media.

Visitors also have the opportunity to receive a variety of special items, including Galar region postcards and a travel brochure, while supplies last. Anyone who pre-orders Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield on site or shows proof of existing pre-orders, like a digital receipt, will receive a special luggage tag inspired by the games, while supplies last.

Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield launch exclusively for Nintendo Switch on Nov. 15 at a suggested retail price of $59.99 each. In these new games – the first core RPG series Pokémon games on a home console! – players can become a Pokémon Trainer, embark on a journey in the new Galar region and unravel the mystery behind Legendary Pokémon Zacian and Zamazenta. New features to the series include the Wild Area, a vast expanse of land where players can freely control the camera, and multiplayer-focused* Max Raid Battles, in which players will face off against gigantic and super-strong Pokémon known as Dynamax Pokémon.

A Double Pack featuring both games will also be available starting on Nov. 15 at a suggested retail price of $119.99. Book your trip to the Galar region now by pre-ordering Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield at the following locations: https://www.nintendo.com/games/detail/pokemon-sword-switch/#retailers, https://www.nintendo.com/games/detail/pokemon-shield-switch/#retailers and https://www.nintendo.com/games/detail/pokemon-sword-and-pokemon-shield-double-pack-switch/#retailers.

For more information about Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield, to download Galar region postcards and view details about the tourism centers, visit https://events.nintendo.com/visitgalar.

