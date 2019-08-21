AnitaB.org heißt neue Führungskräfte willkommen, um das ehrgeizige Ziel der 50/50-Tech-Gleichstellung (Tech Equity) bis 2025 zu erreichen

|By Business Wire
Heute gab die globale Non-Profit-Organisation AnitaB.org bekannt, dass sie mit ihren jüngsten Neueinstellungen ihr Führungsteam vollständig besetzt hat, das an dem ehrgeizigen Ziel arbeitet, bis 2025 eine 50/50 intersektionale Tech-Gleichstellung zu erreichen. Drei neue Mitarbeiter verstärken die Geschäftsleitung, um die Mission des Unternehmens zu erfüllen: Kety Maria Esquivel als Vice President von Marketing and Communications; Robert G. Read als Vice President, Business Development and Partnership Success; und Victoria Hughes als Vice President von People and Culture.
Die drei neuen Ernannten werden dem Führungsteam von CEO und Präsidentin Brenda Darden Wilkerson beitreten, da die Non-Profit-Tech-Frauenorganisation ihre globale Reichweite ausbauen will und ihre Liste der AnitaB.org/365-Programme, die Frauen und unterrepräsentierten Gemeinschaften helfen, Zugang und Karrieremöglichkeiten durch Technologie zu erhalten, kontinuierlich verbessert.
Esquivel wurde beauftragt, das weltweite Marketingteam zu leiten und bringt mehr als zwei Jahrzehnte globale Marketing- und Kommunikationserfahrung mit. Vor ihrer Tätigkeit bei AnitaB.org leitete Esquivel die Marketing- und Kommunikationstätigkeiten in erstklassigen Agenturen, Unternehmen und gemeinnützigen Organisationen weltweit, zuletzt als EVP für Edelman, wo sie die Teams in den Bereichen Verbraucher, Technologie und Tourismus leitete. Read wird die Teams für Geschäftsentwicklung und Partnerschaften von AnitaB.org leiten und mehr als 20 Jahre internationale Erfahrung bei der Optimierung von Partnerschaften und der Entwicklung von Medien- und Unterhaltungstechnologie-Lösungen einbringen. Vor seiner Tätigkeit bei AnitaB.org war Read als SVP bei Universal Pictures in Los Angeles tätig, wo er für den Vertrieb von Film- und Fernsehinhalten auf der ganzen Welt verantwortlich war. Hughes tritt der Organisation bei und leitet das globale Human Resource (HR)-Team. Mit mehr als 20 Jahren HR-Erfahrung konzentriert sich Hughes auf den Aufbau einer Best-in-Class-Kultur. Zuvor war Hughes Leiterin des Talentmanagements bei Delta Dental in Kalifornien und Leiterin des Bereichs Talent Solutions bei Kaiser Permanente.
„Wir brauchen die ehrgeizigsten, innovativsten und vielfältigsten Führungskräfte, um uns bis 2025 zu einer weltweiten 50/50 intersektionalen Tech-Gleichstellung zu führen“, sagte Wilkerson. „Die einzigartigen Hintergründe und die kombinierte Erfahrung, die diese elf Individuen mitbringen, sind bemerkenswert. Es ist ein extrem starkes Team, das nicht nur den notwendigen Wandel für AnitaB.org vorantreibt, sondern auch unsere Partner, Kunden und die Technologiebranche ganzheitlich führt und inspiriert, um bemerkenswerte Ergebnisse zu erzielen.“
Die Neueinstellungen schließen sich einer innovativen Führungsebene an, an deren Zusammenstellung Brenda Darden Wilkerson seit ihrem Eintritt in das Unternehmen im Jahr 2017 gearbeitet hat. Brenda, selbst Pionierin, gründete das ursprüngliche Programm Computer Science for All, indem sie den Informatikunterricht für jeden Schüler und jede Schülerin der öffentlichen Schulen in Chicago in den Lehrplan integrierte, was als Inspiration für die nationalen CS4All-Initiativen der Obama-Regierung diente. Das komplette Führungsteam von AnitaB.org umfasst:
- Dr. Jacqueline Bouvier Copeland, Chief Operating Officer, eine mehrfach ausgezeichnete Führungskraft im Bereich der sozialen Einflüsse, die ihre 30-jährige Karriere dem Aufbau von hochwirksamen Organisationen zur Förderung von Menschenrechten und Gleichstellung gewidmet hat. Die ausgebildete Kulturanthropologin und Stadtdesignerin wurde vom US-Kongress für ihre Führungsqualitäten als „HistoryMaker“ ausgezeichnet und schuf den ersten Entwurf für die Initiative „My Brother's Keeper“, die von Präsident Obama übernommen wurde.
- Ylonda Davis, Vice President, Global Events and Customer Experience, eine weltweit tätige Event-Expertin, die für Fortune-200-Unternehmen, darunter Apple, Intel, Symantec, VMware und Marketo, für strategisches Eventmanagement, Kundenmarketing, Endbenutzerbeziehungen, Partnermarketing und Lieferantenmanagement verantwortlich war.
- Michelle Flatt, Vice President, Programs, eine starke Führungskraft mit einer fundierten Ausbildung, nachdem sie Englischlehrerin, Bezirksleiterin und zuletzt Rektorin einer High School war. Ihre Bildungsarbeit konzentrierte sich darauf, die Ungleichheit zu überwinden, die Gemeinden mit dunkelhäutigen Mitgliedern bedrückt.
- Maggie Inbamuthiah, Interim Managing Director, Indien, eine Unternehmerin, die einen fundierten technologischen Hintergrund mitbringt und in verschiedenen Abteilungen gearbeitet hat, darunter Produktvision und -strategie, Kundenimplementierungen, Betrieb, Business Development und Marketing.
- Mary Kempski, Chief Information Officer, eine erfahrene technische Führungskraft, die seit über drei Jahren den Geschäftsbetrieb, die Infrastruktur, die Prozessverbesserung und die Anwendungsbereitstellung bei AnitaB.org leitet und für die strategische Vision und Umsetzung von skalierbaren Systemen und Technologielösungen verantwortlich ist.
- Jo Anne Lee, Chief Financial Officer, eine erfahrene Führungskraft im Finanzbereich, die die Finanzaufsicht für globale Geschäftsbereiche übernommen hat und ein einzigartiges Verständnis für etablierte Unternehmen sowie agile Startup-Umgebungen mitbringt.
- Dr. Stephanie Rodriguez, Vice President von Policy & Engagement, eine ausgebildete Immunologin, die ihren Weg zur MINT-Bildungspolitik und -Fürsprache durch jahrelange MINT-bezogene Öffentlichkeitsarbeit und ihre Tätigkeit als AAAS Science & Technology Policy Fellow bei der National Science Foundation fand.
- DaWana Williamson, Innovation Lead, eine Ingenieurin, die zur Non-Profit-Operations-Führungskraft wurde und nachweislich in der Lage ist, Programme und Dienstleistungen in wachstumsstarken Umgebungen erfolgreich zu leiten, zu innovieren und zu skalieren.
Die Organisation wird vom 1. bis 4. Oktober die jährliche Grace Hopper Celebration (GHC), das weltweit größte Treffen von weiblichen Technologieexpertinnen, in Orlando, Florida veranstalten, an dem über 25.000 überwiegend weibliche Technologieexpertinnen aus über 50 Ländern teilnehmen.
Über AnitaB.org
AnitaB.org ist ein gemeinnütziges soziales Unternehmen, das sich dafür einsetzt, die Repräsentanz von weiblichen Technologieexpertinnen in der weltweiten Arbeitswelt zu erhöhen. AnitaB.org arbeitet mit Zehntausenden von Frauen und führenden Organisationen auf der ganzen Welt zusammen, um vielfältige und integrative Arbeitskulturen aufzubauen. Gegründet 1997 von unserer Namensvetterin, der Informatik-Visionärin Anita Borg, und ihrer Mitbegründerin und Mitinformatikerin Telle Whitney, arbeitet unsere Organisation an einer Zukunft, in der die Teams, welche die Technologie entwickeln, die Menschen und Gesellschaften widerspiegeln, für die sie sie entwickelt haben.
