Vote Now for Phunware’s South by Southwest Panel

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN), a fully-integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides products, solutions, data and services for brands worldwide, today announced its participation in the 2020 SXSW PanelPicker®, the official user-generated session proposal platform for the SXSW Conference.

Phunware brings on Cambridge Analytica whistleblower as advisory member. https://panelpicker.sxsw.com/vote/103093

Phunware’s session proposal details not only the misuse and exploitation of user data by tech giants, but also a unique solution that leverages Phunware's proven technology.

“People are waking up to the fact that their freewill is an illusion being curated for them by a handful of technology companies through the exploitation of data that is being collected and used without informed consent or compensation,” said Randall Crowder, Phunware’s Chief Operating Officer and panelist. “Fortunately, major brands want consumers empowered and in control of their data because verifiable data like Phunware's helps to reduce fraud and improve engagement."

Phunware Advisory Board Member Brittany Kaiser's new documentary The Great Hack is now available on Netflix and details her experience as a whistleblower at Cambridge Analytica, which led to the creation of the Digital Asset Trade Association (DATA) and #OwnYourData campaign.

"We believe that you should have full transparency into all of the data you are producing, all of the data that is held on you and what that is going to be used for. It should be your choice whether you consent to sharing those data sets or keeping your privacy, but if you do decide to share, you should be able to monetize the data you're producing,” said Ms. Kaiser, who will also be a panelist at the event.

SXSW PanelPicker® is intended to encourage community input and involvement in the conference. Community voting accounts for 30% of the selection process for SXSW programming. In addition to community voting, the SXSW advisory board provides feedback on all proposals and SXSW staff members work to fill gaps in relevant subject matters, balancing between both new and veteran speakers.

"PanelPicker connects us with the thousands of creative professionals, experienced experts and informed consumers that make up the global SXSW community,” said Hugh Forrest, SXSW Chief Programming Officer. “This interface helps us identify the most compelling new ideas within the many different industries we serve and, in so doing, keeps SXSW exciting, timely, and relevant."

The SXSW Conference features interactive, film and music industries. It runs from March 13 – March 22, 2020 in Austin, Texas.

About Phunware, Inc.

Everything You Need to Succeed on Mobile — Transforming Digital Human Experience

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN), is the pioneer of Multiscreen-as-a-Service (MaaS), an award-winning, fully integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides companies the products, solutions, data and services necessary to engage, manage and monetize their mobile application portfolios and audiences globally at scale. Phunware’s Software Development Kits (SDKs) include location-based services, mobile engagement, content management, messaging, advertising, loyalty (PhunCoin & Phun) and analytics, as well as a mobile application framework of pre-integrated iOS and Android software modules for building in-house or channel-based mobile application and vertical solutions. Phunware helps the world’s most respected brands create category-defining mobile experiences, with more than one billion active devices touching its platform each month. For more information about how Phunware is transforming the way consumers and brands interact with mobile in the virtual and physical worlds, visit https://www.phunware.com, https://www.phuncoin.com, https://www.phuntoken.com, and follow @phunware, @phuncoin and @phuntoken on all social media platforms.

About SXSW

SXSW dedicates itself to helping creative people achieve their goals. Founded in 1987 in Austin, Texas, SXSW is best known for its conference and festivals that celebrate the convergence of the interactive, film, and music industries. An essential destination for global professionals, the event features sessions, showcases, screenings, exhibitions, and a variety of networking opportunities. SXSW proves that the most unexpected discoveries happen when diverse topics and people come together. SXSW 2020 will take place March 13 - 22, 2020. For more information, please visit sxsw.com. To register for the event, please visit sxsw.com/attend beginning August 1, 2019.

