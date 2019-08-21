Tech Data Introduces Contracts Exchange Program to Help Partners Better Serve the Public Sector

|By Business Wire
Tech Data (Nasdaq:TECD) today announced a new Contracts Exchange Program (CEP) that will help its public sector customers reduce the cost, resources, time constraints and long procurement cycles typically associated with serving as a primary resource or sub-contractor on a government contract.
Through a unique collaboration with Strategic Communications, LLC and All About the Data (AATD), Tech Data’s Public Sector Solutions team can provide customers access to a variety of U.S. federal, state and local government, and education (SLED) contract vehicles to simplify the process of purchasing goods and services.
A majority of government purchases, at the federal, state and local level, are made through established contracts that have been awarded to a limited number of companies and for a defined set of products and services. Known as contract vehicles, these established contracts are streamlined methods used by government and municipal agencies to simplify the process of purchasing goods and services.
“While designed to ease the procurement process for government agencies, contract vehicles also present challenges if the end user wants to obtain a solution not offered by a contract holder,” said Tim Hannon, vice president of Public Sector Solutions at Tech Data. “Through this partnership, our customers can now use exchange partners’ contract vehicles to expand their opportunities to serve the myriad of government and education organizations that are part of the public sector.”
Tech Data customers interested in working with public sector entities will now have access to some of the most popular vehicles offered in the SLED marketplace, including the following:
- Governmentwide Acquisition Contracts (GWACs)
- Indefinite Delivery / Indefinite Quantity (IDIQs)
- Blanket Purchase Agreements (BPAs)
- National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint
- Government-to-Government (G2G) Marketplace
- Texas Department of Information Resources (DIR)
- Many others
These contract vehicles are complementary to Tech Data’s U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) IT 70 contract (GS-35F-0349S) already in place.
Customers that elect to participate in the CEP will have more flexibility in the way they close deals, as government customers typically use a contract vehicle in order to expedite the close process. The CEP also supports Strategic and AATD by giving both companies an opportunity to grow their contract-related business and increase their market share.
“This partnership with Tech Data will allow us to broaden our contract responses and develop more strategic relationships that will complement our existing status as a diverse, woman- and minority-owned small business,” said Kathy Mills, President and CEO at Strategic Communications.
“As a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business, our participation in this program with Tech Data extends AATD’s reach in leveraging our status, growing our revenues and identifying new opportunities for AATD value-add services,” said Vernon Putnam, chairman and president at AATD.
To learn more about Tech Data’s Public Sector Solutions, including partner qualification criteria, call 800-436-5353, visit our webpage or email [email protected].
