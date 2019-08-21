Dr. Imran S. Haque, Biology Machine Learning Expert, Joins Recursion as VP of Data Science

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|August 21, 2019 09:01 AM EDT
Imran S. Haque, Ph.D., a computer scientist by training, has made a name for himself at the intersection of machine learning and biology by maintaining a high standard of critical thinking and rigor when approaching data science in the medical field. Dubbed the “grounded data scientist” by Forbes contributor David Shaywitz, Dr. Haque has held roles of increasing importance in machine learning at cancer diagnostics company Freenome and clinical genomics company Counsyl. And today, Recursion, a tech-first biopharma company combining automated, experimental biology with artificial intelligence to discover and develop drugs at scale, became Dr. Haque’s new home.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190821005075/en/
Dr. Imran S. Haque, Recursion's new VP of Data Science, standing with members of the data science team, including CTO/CPO Mason Victors and Data Scientist Dr. Jes Ford. (Photo: Business Wire)
Dr. Haque joins Recursion as Vice President of Data Science, bringing his penchant for clinical standards and rigor to the high-growth area of machine learning for drug discovery and development.
“After years of leading research teams in machine learning-powered genomics and diagnostics, I became interested in combining my experience in large-scale biology with my research in chemical machine learning -- motivating a return to therapeutics. While many therapeutics companies are doing interesting work, most do not have defined data strategies. These companies are either too focused on the wet lab rather than the dry lab or are building datasets piecemeal from historical literature,” said Dr. Haque. “Recursion is different. They have built a massive dataset from scratch and an experimental infrastructure tailored to the particular problem they aim to solve -- mapping human biology and deriving new treatments from it. It’s an audacious bet and ambitious vision that is ripe for the best minds in machine learning to come together to tackle it.”
Dr. Haque received his Ph.D. in Computer Science from Stanford where he studied large-scale machine learning algorithms for drug discovery under luminaries Drs. Vijay Pande and Daphne Koller. He then went on to join the engineering team at Counsyl, managing automated, high-throughput clinical genetic testing. He later became Counsyl’s VP of Scientific Affairs, helping set the direction for Counsyl’s entire research program, with a focus on technology development and population-scale genomic data mining. In 2016 Dr. Haque joined Freenome as Chief Scientific Officer, helping develop tests for cancer detection based on next-generation sequencing, machine learning and functional genomics. At Freenome, he hired and led a multidisciplinary team of machine learning scientists and engineers and molecular and computational biologists.
Like many other senior leaders at Recursion, including Chief Operating Officer Tina Larson, Chief Scientific Officer Dr. Sharath Hegde and Chief People Officer Heather Kirkby, Dr. Haque has relocated from the San Francisco Bay Area to join Recursion’s 150-plus team in Salt Lake City.
The growing field of machine learning for biology is not without its challenges, technically and culturally. With Imran’s appointment, Recursion aims to address both head-on.
Said Dr. Jes Ford, a member of Recursion’s data science team, about Dr. Haque’s appointment: “It’s exciting to welcome a leader like Imran who has worked in this area for many years, knows how challenging it can be, and remains both realistic and results-oriented. We’re also excited about Imran’s experience in computational chemistry as it will help accelerate the development of our predictive pharmacology modeling and our ability to discover new medicines more quickly.”
Added Recursion’s Chief Technology and Product Officer Mason Victors: “There is an understandably huge amount of hype around AI and machine learning today. People are skeptical not only of AI’s ability to radically transform industry but also, increasingly, the associated risks and biases that can, if unfettered, come with it.
“In Imran we quickly identified someone who not only has a lot of experience building world-class data science teams but is also incredibly grounded and committed to developing new machine learning methods that are validated from every angle. With Imran on board, we are poised to establish new ML standards for the biotech industry that improve the success rate in drug discovery.”
For more information on Recursion’s unique approach to applying artificial intelligence and machine learning to drug discovery and development, visit www.recursionpharma.com.
To apply for a job in data science at Recursion, visit www.recursionpharma.com/careers-home/.
About Recursion
Recursion is a next-generation, clinical-stage biopharma company combining experimental biology and automation with artificial intelligence in a massively parallel system to discover and develop drugs at scale, including rare disease, inflammation, immuno-oncology, and infectious disease. Recursion’s rich, relatable database of over 3 petabytes of biological images generated in-house on the company’s robotics platform enables advanced machine learning approaches to reveal drug candidates, mechanisms of action and potential toxicity, with the eventual goal of decoding biology and advancing new therapeutics to radically improve lives. Recursion is headquartered in Salt Lake City and in 2019 was designated a Fast Company “Most Innovative Company.” Learn more at www.recursionpharma.com, or connect on Twitter and LinkedIn.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190821005075/en/
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT
In his general session at 21st Cloud Expo, Greg Dumas, Calligo’s Vice President and G.M. of US operations, discussed the new Global Data Protection Regulation and how Calligo can help business stay compliant in digitally globalized world. Greg Dumas is Calligo's Vice President and G.M. of US operations. Calligo is an established service provider that provides an innovative platform for trusted cloud solutions. Calligo’s customers are typically most concerned about GDPR compliance, application p...
Jun. 16, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 5,566
Modern software design has fundamentally changed how we manage applications, causing many to turn to containers as the new virtual machine for resource management. As container adoption grows beyond stateless applications to stateful workloads, the need for persistent storage is foundational - something customers routinely cite as a top pain point. In his session at @DevOpsSummit at 21st Cloud Expo, Bill Borsari, Head of Systems Engineering at Datera, explored how organizations can reap the bene...
Jun. 16, 2019 06:00 PM EDT Reads: 4,361
"NetApp's vision is how we help organizations manage data - delivering the right data in the right place, in the right time, to the people who need it, and doing it agnostic to what the platform is," explained Josh Atwell, Developer Advocate for NetApp, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 20th Cloud Expo, held June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY.
Jun. 16, 2019 04:15 PM EDT Reads: 7,166
Druva is the global leader in Cloud Data Protection and Management, delivering the industry's first data management-as-a-service solution that aggregates data from endpoints, servers and cloud applications and leverages the public cloud to offer a single pane of glass to enable data protection, governance and intelligence-dramatically increasing the availability and visibility of business critical information, while reducing the risk, cost and complexity of managing and protecting it. Druva's...
Jun. 15, 2019 08:15 PM EDT
Kubernetes as a Container Platform is becoming a de facto for every enterprise. In my interactions with enterprises adopting container platform, I come across common questions: - How does application security work on this platform? What all do I need to secure? - How do I implement security in pipelines? - What about vulnerabilities discovered at a later point in time? - What are newer technologies like Istio Service Mesh bring to table?In this session, I will be addressing these commonly asked ...
Jun. 15, 2019 08:00 PM EDT
BMC has unmatched experience in IT management, supporting 92 of the Forbes Global 100, and earning recognition as an ITSM Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for five years running. Our solutions offer speed, agility, and efficiency to tackle business challenges in the areas of service management, automation, operations, and the mainframe.
Jun. 15, 2019 01:00 PM EDT