Sysdig Hires Kubernetes Expert to Lead Open Source Team as Falco Adoption Increases 240% Over the Last Nine Months

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|August 21, 2019 09:06 AM EDT
Sysdig, Inc., the cloud-native visibility and security company, announced today the hiring of Kris Nova as the company’s Chief Open Source Advocate as adoption of Sysdig’s open source tools continue to surge, including a 240 percent increase in Falco adoption in the last nine months. Trusted by government agencies, financial institutions, Fortune 2000 enterprises, and web-scale companies, along with contributions from Frame.io, Shopify, Snap, and Booz Allen Hamilton, Falco is an open source intrusion and abnormality detection solution tool for cloud-native platforms and a Cloud Native Computing Foundation® (CNCF®) Sandbox project. To keep up with growth, Sysdig has more than quadrupled resources dedicated to the company’s open source projects. With Kris Nova’s leadership, the company will focus on implementing Falco’s governance model, an outline that sets guidelines and standards for both contributors and maintainers in order to ensure the project’s compliance and health as Falco looks to move to the next stage within the CNCF.
“At Sysdig, we provide open source and commercial security and monitoring tools, and we're committed to helping every developer, service owner, and security professional reduce the risk of developing in the cloud – it doesn't matter to us if they have ten nodes or they are a Fortune 500 company, either way, we have a solution,” said Loris Degioanni, Chief Technology Officer and Founder of Sysdig. “As Falco has matured and adoption increased this year, we are allocating more resources – human and financial – to ensure the technology continues to evolve. Kris Nova is a Kubernetes pioneer, and we look forward to continuing to grow Falco and drive adoption together.”
“Sysdig is full of genuine and smart Kubernetes experts, the people you want building the projects used to protect your environments,” said Kris Nova, Chief Open Source Advocate at Sysdig. “Besides helping to lead Sysdig’s open source tools, I look forward to getting to know Falco’s users, both one-on-one and at shows. Falco needs to be in any stack and I look forward to helping people to understand why and how to implement. I am excited to work with Sysdig’s talented team of engineers, and getting to know Falco contributors, as we all work together to solve concrete problems!”
Falco Highlights
Falco joined the CNCF in October 2018 and over the last nine months, Sysdig has backed several open source initiatives, including integration with Extended Berkeley Packet Filter (eBPF). This integration made Falco the only major security and behavioral activity monitoring tool for containers to be powered by eBPF in the Linux kernel, container, and Kubernetes ecosystems.
Other Falco highlights from this year include being one of the first open source projects to tap the then newly launched Kubernetes Audit Policy, which brings more data to light by creating an additional feed of events to monitor. The Falco team also released a Falco Operator, which automates day-to-day workflow, and its inclusion in the OperatorHub.io.
In April, the company announced Falco’s addition to the Google Cloud Platform Marketplace. The Falco team has also focused on supporting other open source projects, including fellow CNCF projects containerd and CRI-O. Both updates were pushed live with the Falco 0.15.0 release, making Red Hat, IBM Cloud, and GKE integrations a reality for users using older versions of certain platforms.
Earlier this month, Sysdig release the Falco rules library, which enables enterprises to adopt rules created by open source community members, without having to spend time building the rules themselves.
Open source roadmap
Today, nearly 30 percent of Sysdig’s engineers regularly contribute to Sysdig’s open source projects, a number that will increase over the next quarter. While focusing on governance and the contributor’s experience, the Falco team will work to automate tasks to reduce the load on the maintainers, give contributors the possibility to execute simple commands for common tasks, rather than a heavy reliance on the GUI, and implement a more fine-grained resource access management. The Falco team is currently in the process of implementing Prow, the Kubernetes created tool popular with other CNCF projects that provides CI features as well as tools to improve developers’ productivity.
Sysdig will continue to take an active role within Security SIG, a group of more than two dozen companies that work together to provide guidance, information, and code that enhances the overall security of the OpenStack ecosystem. Similarly, the company recently joined the Linux Foundation’s Continuous Delivery Foundation (CDF) earlier this year.
About Kris Nova
Kris Nova, Chief of Open Source at Sysdig, focuses on security, intrusion detection, and the Linux kernel with Kubernetes and eBPF. As an active advocate for open source, Nova is an ambassador for the CNCF and the creator of kubicorn, a successful Kubernetes infrastructure management tool. Nova joins Sysdig from Heptio/VMWare, where she was a Senior Developer Advocate. Prior to VMWare, Nova was at Deis/Microsoft, where she was a developer advocate and an engineer on Kubernetes. Nova has a deep technical background in the Go programming language and has authored many successful open source tools in Go. Nova has organized many special interest groups in Kubernetes. She is a leader in the community. She understands the frustration with running cloud-native infrastructure via a distributed cloud-native application and authored an O’Reilly book on the topic, Cloud Native Infrastructure. Nova lives in Seattle and spends her free time climbing mountains.
Open source history
Sysdig has always believed in the power of open source, launching in 2013 with sysdig, the company’s eponymous open source monitoring project, and then creating two additional open source projects – Falco and Sysdig Inspect. To date, the three Sysdig open source projects have attracted a community of millions of developers, administrators, and other IT professionals, along with three industry awards in the past twelve months.
Beyond the company's own technology, Sysdig has embraced several open source projects, including Kubernetes, Anchore, and Prometheus.
Join the Falco community
To get started with Falco, visit its Falco GitHub page and to join the discussion, join the Falco Slack channel.
Connect with Falco
About Sysdig
Sysdig is the cloud-native visibility and security company. Our data platform gives enterprises insight and control as they transition to dynamic modern architectures, allowing them to see the benefits of cloud-native faster, with less risk. Our open source technologies have attracted a community of millions of developers, administrators, and other IT professionals. The Sysdig Cloud-Native Visibility and Security Platform allows DevOps, security professionals, and service owners to get context-rich information to dig deeper into their containerized environments and reliably build, run and respond to issues in millions of containers across hundreds of enterprises, including Fortune 500 companies, government agencies, and web-scale properties. Learn more at www.sysdig.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190821005225/en/
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT
In his general session at 21st Cloud Expo, Greg Dumas, Calligo’s Vice President and G.M. of US operations, discussed the new Global Data Protection Regulation and how Calligo can help business stay compliant in digitally globalized world. Greg Dumas is Calligo's Vice President and G.M. of US operations. Calligo is an established service provider that provides an innovative platform for trusted cloud solutions. Calligo’s customers are typically most concerned about GDPR compliance, application p...
Jun. 16, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 5,566
Modern software design has fundamentally changed how we manage applications, causing many to turn to containers as the new virtual machine for resource management. As container adoption grows beyond stateless applications to stateful workloads, the need for persistent storage is foundational - something customers routinely cite as a top pain point. In his session at @DevOpsSummit at 21st Cloud Expo, Bill Borsari, Head of Systems Engineering at Datera, explored how organizations can reap the bene...
Jun. 16, 2019 06:00 PM EDT Reads: 4,361
"NetApp's vision is how we help organizations manage data - delivering the right data in the right place, in the right time, to the people who need it, and doing it agnostic to what the platform is," explained Josh Atwell, Developer Advocate for NetApp, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 20th Cloud Expo, held June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY.
Jun. 16, 2019 04:15 PM EDT Reads: 7,166
Druva is the global leader in Cloud Data Protection and Management, delivering the industry's first data management-as-a-service solution that aggregates data from endpoints, servers and cloud applications and leverages the public cloud to offer a single pane of glass to enable data protection, governance and intelligence-dramatically increasing the availability and visibility of business critical information, while reducing the risk, cost and complexity of managing and protecting it. Druva's...
Jun. 15, 2019 08:15 PM EDT
Kubernetes as a Container Platform is becoming a de facto for every enterprise. In my interactions with enterprises adopting container platform, I come across common questions: - How does application security work on this platform? What all do I need to secure? - How do I implement security in pipelines? - What about vulnerabilities discovered at a later point in time? - What are newer technologies like Istio Service Mesh bring to table?In this session, I will be addressing these commonly asked ...
Jun. 15, 2019 08:00 PM EDT
BMC has unmatched experience in IT management, supporting 92 of the Forbes Global 100, and earning recognition as an ITSM Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for five years running. Our solutions offer speed, agility, and efficiency to tackle business challenges in the areas of service management, automation, operations, and the mainframe.
Jun. 15, 2019 01:00 PM EDT