Domio Enters Third Year with Expansion into Five New Markets

August 21, 2019
Domio, the New York-based technology-powered apartment-hotel brand, is marking its third anniversary by expanding into five new markets. With new builds in Miami, Charlotte, Houston, Philadelphia and Phoenix, Domio now offers more than 2,000 rooms across 15 U.S. markets and has delighted over 150,000 guests since launch.
Launched in August 2016 with a founders-only staff, Domio has grown its team to more than 125 full-time employees while expanding their upscale hospitality operations and creating more delightful guest experiences. Domio apartment-hotel rooms are sized about 40 percent larger than traditional hotel rooms, making them perfect for groups, families and business travelers, and cost 25% less than traditional hotels.
Domio has established a strong presence in several major U.S. cities and is now growing its footprint in five new markets, including:
- Miami – Domio is situated in the heart of Miami Beach where bustling nightlife meets sun-soaked outdoor activities along with a culturally diverse environment that provides art, entertainment, food and sports with events such as Art Basel and the Miami Open.
- Charlotte – Domio properties are nestled right downtown – better known as Uptown – a district lively with the 7th Street Public Market, the NASCAR Hall of Fame, assorted art museums, and vibrant nightlife from dance floors to comedy clubs.
- Houston – Domio offers travelers entrée to the city’s very walkable Downtown near major attractions including the Houston Aquarium and the Hobby Center for the Performing Arts, and offering everything from The Museum of Fine Arts to the Houston Zoo to explore in its nearby area.
- Philadelphia – Domio joins the city of brotherly love in one of Philadelphia’s most popular districts, Rittenhouse Square, filled with cultural attractions, locally-owned boutiques, and lots of bars and restaurants. Domio also has a stronghold in the heart of Old Town, renowned for Colonial-era sites including Independence Hall, the Liberty Bell, and cute colonial homes for the perfect Instagram.
- Phoenix / Tempe – Domio spaces open into Central City, a family-friendly urban village surrounding downtown Phoenix, with plenty of bars, restaurants, parks, and even the home of the Arizona Diamondbacks to go around. Additional apartment-hotels are located in nearby Tempe and are convenient to the main campus of Arizona State University for family graduation trips and alumni reunions.
“Domio’s growth and success is a result of staying focused on its original promise to give travelers a better hospitality experience,” said Jay Roberts, Co-founder and CEO of Domio. “We are excited to expand our offering into five new markets as we continue to invest in our guests and evolve as a brand. Three years marks an important milestone for a startup like Domio and we’re just getting started.”
Domio properties are located in trendy and upcoming neighborhoods, configured as studios or as big as four-bedrooms, and offer amenities and services designed to appeal to the next generation of travelers: from keyless entry to full kitchens, stacked with the best in kitchenware, interior scents that remind you of home (in a good way), WiFi internet, and 24/7 concierge and customer relations via text. Interiors are arrayed with Domio-designed wallpapers, vibrant artworks, best-in-class towels, linens, bedding and furniture conceived by the in-house design team, who also create Domio’s branded swag, art and vibe.
About Domio
Domio offers upscale apartment-hotels and vacation rentals that provide plenty of space for groups at an affordable price. Elevating the way people travel with a curated end-to-end experience. Driven by technology and data, our mission is to connect the world through travel and craft the most delightful stay for all of our guests. To book or for more information on Domio, visit staydomio.com, or follow the brand on Instagram (@domio), Facebook (@staydomio) and Twitter (@staydomio).
