ubisys, an infrastructure provider for building automation and a leading supplier of Zigbee stacks, integrates maintenance-free Green Power switches and sensors into its network infrastructure with intelligent routing mesh, thereby creating the ideal basis for connected buildings and smart homes based on open, international standards. Here, the self-powered PTM 216Z switch module from EnOcean is a main element, which complies with the generic switch standard in the Green Power feature of Zigbee PRO. The ubisys smart building platform is already in use at Vivawest Wohnen GmbH and in projects of the Swedish lighting manufacturer Nokalux.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190821005488/en/

More comfort in smart buildings: ubisys relies on new, self-powered EnOcean switch module for Zigbee 3.0 (Photo: Business Wire)

An extension of the Zigbee standard was adopted in 2018 to better support energy harvesting switches and sensors. The new standard was defined by the members of the Zigbee Alliance Green Power Technical Work Group, which includes ubisys and EnOcean amongst others. The work group's objective was to define flexible and energy-optimized switch and sensor models for the Zigbee Green Power Framework.

The Zigbee solution from ubisys

As one of the first companies ubisys technologies GmbH has integrated maintenance-free solutions based on the extended Zigbee standard into its platform for comfortable building controls. The Düsseldorf-based company is actively working to further develop the Zigbee 3.0 standard and has already received multiple "Golden Unit" awards for its efforts. With its smart components and flexibly usable platform, ubisys has created an optimal infrastructure for the newest generation of maintenance-free Green Power devices. Above all, the seamless integration of self-powered switches and sensors into the intelligent routing mesh creates the ideal platform for comprehensive connectivity in smart buildings.

Self-powered wireless switch for Zigbee

The self-powered PTM 216Z switch module from EnOcean, which meets the criteria of the new generic switch standard, is part of the ubisys solution. It integrates the established energy harvesting technology from EnOcean and enables battery-free switches that communicate via the Zigbee wireless standard on the 2.4 GHz band (IEEE 802.15.4). Data is securely transmitted using AES 128 authentication. The PTM 216Z uses only the pushbutton's kinetic energy, meaning that it requires no cables or batteries.

“ubisys shows how our established energy harvesting technology can be seamlessly integrated into a comprehensive Zigbee system solution. Thus, the company taps into new applications and can meet customer demands much more flexible,” says Matthias Kassner, Vice President Product Marketing, EnOcean GmbH.

Powerful platform for Green Power products

Both the G1 gateway and all the actuators from ubisys directly support Green Power devices. A self-powered pushbutton that complies with the generic switch profile can, for example, be connected to the gateway in order to dim lights, operate blinds, shutters or awnings, control power outlets or even activate complex scenarios such as "Leave building" or "Movie time". The pushbutton can also be connected directly to universal dimmers, shutter controllers or switch actuators and can function both with and without a gateway. For example, a starter package containing a dimmer and self-powered pushbutton based on the PTM 216Z can be offered as a bundle.

For Zigbee devices that still do not support Green Power directly or sufficiently, the G1 gateway can also translate – making it possible to operate standard smart bulbs from major brands using maintenance-free switches. The in-wall components from ubisys are compatible with many of the standard brand switch portfolios, thus permitting end users to choose from their favorite line of switches.

Flexible solution for residential and commercial buildings

Vivawest Wohnen GmbH, one of the largest residential providers in North Rhine-Westphalia, is already using the Zigbee solution from ubisys with self-powered switches in retrofit projects and new buildings in the Bochum residential quarter Hermannshöhe. Dr. Rainer Fuchs, Head of Strategy at Vivawest Wohnen GmbH, “As an innovative housing company, we did not just want to talk about the smart home of the future. Together with ubisys, the smart home will become reality in rented multi-floor residential buildings in the second half of 2019. In advance, we tested three flats in Essen with the ubisys smart home system to ensure its use in existing properties. Both sides have learned a lot, especially with regard to mapping the processes of a smart apartment’s renting and management. The battery-free EnOcean switches enabled us with little effort to provide scenes such as "all lights off" or "coming home" for the tenants in the apartments’ entrance area using maintenance-free switches. For us, the latter is an advantage not to be underestimated for the long-term management.”

Commercial properties, including offices, warehouses and production halls, as well as hotels, schools, hospitals and other public buildings also benefit from the extensive range of solutions that can be implemented using Zigbee components from ubisys and EnOcean – with or without connection to the cloud, whether decentralized and locally mounted or centrally managed and globally connected. The solution is easily scalable and usable worldwide, thanks to the license-free 2.4 GHz band.

„At Nokalux, we have had the opportunity to test the ubisys gateway and the EnOcean switch in connection with new wireless sensors from Signify in the commercial lighting space,” says Håkan Jordanson, Technical Manager at Nokalux. ”The system was easy to set up and group, making it usable by average endcustomers. They remain in full control of their project. We see this as a nice fit for small offices and schools, with the clear potential to scale to large deployments later on.“

The switches are available from the ubisys online store at www.smarthome-store.de/en with special rates for installation companies, system integrators, OEM customers and wholesalers.

About ubisys

As one of the leading companies in the Internet of Things (IoT) sector, Düsseldorf-based ubisys technologies GmbH develops smart products and solutions for connected building technology and helps manufacturers to prepare their products for the digital age. ubisys has made a considerable contribution to key aspects in the development of the Zigbee standard and has been honored with multiple "Zigbee Golden Unit" awards for its efforts. The company's own products include roller shade controllers, dimmers, smart power outlets and heating controllers, apps for iOS and Android, gateways and cloud services with APIs for integration in third-party services. Its broad customer and partner base includes well-known lighting manufacturers, real estate companies, telecommunications providers, chip manufacturers, electrical and heating installation companies, architects, system integrators, wholesalers and private end customers.

www.ubisys.de/en

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190821005488/en/