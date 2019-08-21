ReconaSense Debuts Mobile “Command-and-Control Center” with Crowdsourced Insights

|By Business Wire
|
August 21, 2019 10:01 AM EDT
ReconaSense, a leading provider of innovative physical security intelligence and next-gen access control, today announced the debut of its ReconMobile command-and-control center that lets users lock down facilities, tap into video surveillance systems, and/or report and respond to an emergency from a mobile device.
Managing a large campus or facility means being in charge of a myriad of systems, dynamic populations, and countless points of entry. Lack of reliable data about any of those can lead to expensive, time-consuming problems, if not life-threatening situations.
The ReconMobile app suite enables security teams to “see” and take action across multiple facilities without having to be stationed at a security desk behind a monitor. This ensures better decision-making, shorter response times, and improved outcomes -- whether in an active shooter situation, an urgent life safety matter, or another critical security condition.
ReconMobile works on iOS and Android tablets, smartphones, and smart watches, empowering teams on the ground to respond and react faster, and engage their community and the people they protect more easily. The solution also allows employees and students to notify staff and security when they need help or an emergency situation arises.
“Situational awareness is a critical success factor in any large, complex security operation,” said Clayton Brown, executive vice president, ReconaSense. “That success depends on systems that speak a common language, and people to feed those systems with data that sensors can’t capture. The ReconMobile app suite offers command-and-control capabilities and crowdsourced inputs that are the force-multiplier and glue between security operators and data.”
ReconMobile features include:
- WatchCommander: Use the wearable iWatch application to initiate lockdown or respond to a threat as quickly as it is observed.
- EmergenSEE: Share surveillance data with first responders to hasten and improve response times while protecting individual privacy during standard operations.
- See Something, Say Something: Empower staff to centrally manage incoming reports of suspicious activities or situations as well as initiate emergency responses, so no early warnings are ignored.
- MobileMuster: Send security response requests to employees, students, and staff so they can provide safe/not safe updates and GPS locations in real time during an incident.
- MobileSOS: Enable employees and students to report a safety issue or emergency to security teams or 911 with the touch of a button.
- Operational Response and Command Applications (ORCA): Provide teams on the ground with on-the-go situational awareness and control.
ReconaSense will feature demos of its ReconMobile app suite at the Global Security Exchange (GSX) conference in Chicago, Sept. 8-12, in Booth 2024.
In addition, executive vice president Clayton Brown will participate in two panel discussions at the show:
- Tues., Sept. 10 at 12:30 pm: Is Intelligence a Human Function? Synthetic Intelligence at Scale, exploring the role of AI in security, and the challenges and opportunities created in synthesizing intelligent operations into comprehensive security operations.
- Wed., Sept. 11 at 11:30 am: Change Driver: Artificial Intelligence (AI), examining how AI has the ability to look at thousands of data points simultaneously and process data in ways humans would never be able to.
To learn more and request a demo, visit: www.reconasense.com.
About ReconaSense
ReconaSense helps protect people, assets, buildings and cities with its next-gen access control and security and risk intelligence platform. By leveraging artificial intelligence (AI), ReconaSense identifies and mitigates potential threats and attacks before they happen, giving security teams the ability to go beyond managing data and individual alerts to achieving true situational awareness and rapid response capabilities.
Jun. 15, 2019 01:00 PM EDT