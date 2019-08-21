Malaysia's Mobile Retail Shopping Market Set to Surpass $12 Billion by 2025 - Key Business & Investment Opportunities (Databook Series) - ResearchAndMarkets.com

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
August 21, 2019 12:55 PM EDT
The "Malaysia Mobile Retail Shopping Business and Investment Opportunities (Databook Series) - Market Size and Forecast, Retail Spend Analysis, and Consumer Attitude & Behaviour" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The retail shopping through mobile in Malaysia is expected to record a CAGR of 25.3% to reach US$ 12,073.8 million by 2025. The mobile wallet payment in retail industry increased at a CAGR of 25.8% during 2018-2025.
This report provides a comprehensive view on retail shopping through mobile payment/mobile wallet, covering market size and growth dynamics, retail spending, and consumer attitude and behaviour in Malaysia. The report focuses on data-centric analysis to help companies understand business and investment opportunities along with risks.
Report Scope
This report provides in-depth market opportunity analysis and growth dynamics of mobile payment across retail shopping segments in Malaysia.
Market Size and Forecast
Mobile payment and mobile wallet market size and forecast across 15+ markets segments on three essential KPIs - mobile payment transaction value, volume and average transaction value.
Malaysia Market Share of Key Mobile Wallet Companies: Provides market share by key players in value terms.
Malaysia Market Share by Mobile Payment Technology: Provides market share by key mobile payment technologies:
- SMS/USSD
- NFC
- Code Based
- Web Based
Malaysia Mobile Proximity Payment Market Size and Forecast: Mobile payment and mobile wallet market size and forecast by mobile proximity payment.
Malaysia Mobile Retail Shopping Market Size and Forecast (2016-2025)
Market opportunity and growth dynamics in retail shopping by mobile payment transaction value, volume and average transaction value across following segments in Malaysia
- In-Store Retail
- Online Retail
- Domestic Online Retail
- International Online Retail
Mobile Wallet Usage Analysis by Consumer Profile: Drawing from proprietary survey results, this report identifies and interprets key mobile payment KPIs, including spend by age, gender, and income level in both value and volume terms.
Retail Spend Analysis through Mobile Wallet: Breaks down retail spend across 10 categories to provide detailed insights on consumer behaviour and changing dynamics of spend through mobile wallet. Retail spend categories tracked include food and grocery, health & beauty, apparel and footwear, books/music/video, consumer electronics, pharmacy and wellness, restaurants & bars, toys, kids & babies, media and entertainment, services.
Reason to Buy
- In-depth Understanding of Mobile Payment Market Dynamics in Retail Shopping: Understand market opportunities and key trends along with forecast (2016-2025) in Malaysia.
- Develop Market Specific Strategies: Identify growth segments and target specific opportunities to formulate mobile payment/mobile wallet strategy; assess market specific key trends, drivers and risks in the mobile payment industry.
- Get Insights into Consumer Attitude and Behaviour: Understand changing consumer attitude and behaviour. Get detailed insights into retail spend through mobile wallet in Malaysia.
Companies Mentioned
- Vcash
- Samsung Pay
- AliPay
- Visa Checkout
- MasterPass
- PayPal
Key Topics Covered
1 About this Report
2 Malaysia Mobile Payment Industry Attractiveness
2.1 Malaysia Mobile Payment - Transaction Value Trend Analysis, 2016-2025
2.2 Malaysia Mobile Payment - Average Transaction Value Trend Analysis, 2016-2025
2.3 Malaysia Mobile Payment - Transaction Volume Trend Analysis, 2016-2025
2.4 Mobile Payment Market Share by Application - Emerging Avenues and Future Growth Prospects
2.5 Malaysia Mobile Wallet - Transaction Value Trend Analysis, 2016-2025
2.6 Malaysia Mobile Wallet - Average Transaction Value Trend Analysis, 2016-2025
2.7 Malaysia Mobile Wallet - Transaction Volume Trend Analysis, 2016-2025
2.8 Malaysia Mobile Wallet - Load Value Analysis by Payment Instrument, 2018
2.9 Analysis of Mobile Payment User Base
2.9.1 Malaysia Number of Mobile Phone Users, 2016-2025
2.9.2 Malaysia Number of Smartphone Users, 2016-2025
2.9.3 Malaysia Number of Mobile Payment Users, 2016-2025
3 Malaysia Mobile Wallet Competitive Landscape and Market Share Analysis
3.1 Mobile Wallet Market Share Analysis by Key Players
3.2 Mobile Wallet Market Share Analysis by Business Model
4 Malaysia Analysis of Mobile Wallet Market Share by Technology Channel
5 Malaysia Mobile Payment in Retail Shopping: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025
5.1 Market Share Analysis in Retail Shopping Segment by Payment Instrument
5.2 Mobile Payment in Retail Shopping: Market Size and Forecast by Transaction Value, 2016-2025
5.3 Mobile Wallet Payment in Retail Shopping: Market Size and Forecast by Transaction Value, 2016-2025
5.4 Mobile Wallet Payment in Retail Shopping: Market Size and Forecast by Average Transaction Value, 2016-2025
5.5 Mobile Wallet Payment in Retail Shopping: Market Size and Forecast by Transaction Volume, 2016-2025
6 Malaysia Mobile Payment in Retail In-Store Shopping: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025
6.1 Market Share Analysis in Retail In-Store Shopping Segment by Payment Instrument
6.2 Mobile Wallet Payment in Retail In-Store Shopping: Market Size and Forecast by Transaction Value, 2016-2025
6.3 Mobile Wallet Payment in Retail In-Store Shopping: Market Size and Forecast by Average Transaction Value, 2016-2025
6.4 Mobile Wallet Payment in Retail In-Store Shopping: Market Size and Forecast by Transaction Volume, 2016-2025
7 Malaysia Mobile Payment in Retail Online Shopping: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025
7.1 Market Share Analysis in Retail Online Shopping Segment by Payment Instrument
7.2 Mobile Payment in Retail Online Shopping: Market Size and Forecast by Transaction Value, 2016-2025
7.3 Mobile Wallet Payment in Retail Online Shopping: Market Size and Forecast by Transaction Value, 2016-2025
7.4 Mobile Wallet Payment in Retail Online Shopping: Market Size and Forecast by Average Transaction Value, 2016-2025
7.5 Mobile Wallet Payment in Retail Online Shopping: Market Size and Forecast by Transaction Volume, 2016-2025
8 Malaysia Mobile Payment in Retail Online Domestic Shopping: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025
8.1 Market Share Analysis in Retail Online Domestic Shopping Segment by Payment Instrument
8.2 Mobile Payment in Retail Online Domestic Shopping: Market Size and Forecast by Transaction Value, 2016-2025
8.3 Mobile Wallet Payment in Retail Online Domestic Shopping: Market Size and Forecast by Transaction Value, 2016-2025
8.4 Mobile Wallet Payment in Retail Online Domestic Shopping: Market Size and Forecast by Average Transaction Value, 2016-2025
8.5 Mobile Wallet Payment in Retail Online Domestic Shopping: Market Size and Forecast by Transaction Volume, 2016-2025
9 Malaysia Mobile Payment in Retail Online International Shopping: Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments, 2016-2025
9.1 Market Share Analysis in Retail Online International Shopping Segment by Payment Instrument
9.2 Mobile Payment in Retail Online International Shopping: Market Size and Forecast by Transaction Value, 2016-2025
9.3 Mobile Wallet Payment in Retail Online International Shopping: Market Size and Forecast by Transaction Value, 2016-2025
9.4 Mobile Wallet Payment in Retail Online International Shopping: Market Size and Forecast by Average Transaction Value, 2016-2025
9.5 Mobile Wallet Payment in Retail Online International Shopping: Market Size and Forecast by Transaction Volume, 2016-2025
10 Malaysia Mobile Payment Analysis by Consumer Attitude and Behaviour
10.1 Mobile Payment Spend Analysis by Age Group in Value and Volume Terms
10.1.1 Trend Analysis by Age Group in Value Terms
10.1.2 Trend Analysis by Age Group in Volume Terms
10.2 Mobile Payment Transaction Value and Volume Analysis by Income Group in Value and Volume Terms
10.2.1 Trend Analysis by Income Group in Value Terms
10.2.2 Trend Analysis by Income Group in Volume Terms
10.3 Mobile Payment Transaction Value Analysis by Gender
10.4 Spend Analysis by Retail Categories, Value
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wng4b7
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190821005616/en/
