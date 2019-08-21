ePlus Scores Exclusive, Presenting Sponsorship of New Golf Digest Series: My Game: Tiger Woods

|By Business Wire
|
August 21, 2019 02:58 PM EDT
ePlus inc. (NASDAQ NGS: PLUS – news) today announced that it has secured the exclusive, presenting sponsorship of a new Golf Digest Schools series entitled: My Game: Tiger Woods.
The series, produced in conjunction with his Discovery Golf partnership, will be airing on Golf Digest in the US and GOLFTV powered by PGA TOUR internationally. Spanning 12 digital episodes, audiences will be given a rare, up-close look at Tiger’s game as the biggest name in golf shares the secrets of his approach, technique and how his game has evolved during his record-breaking career.
From pre-round mental preparation to his detailed putting practice, the formative influences on his game and the latest workout techniques he employed as he returned to his peak powers, My Game: Tiger Woods is the definitive guide to Tiger’s game that established golfers, beginners and fans alike have been waiting for.
“It takes hard work, preparation, dedication, commitment, next-level focus and perseverance to be at the top of your game,” said Mark Marron, CEO and President of ePlus inc. “These traits, which clearly have been exhibited by Tiger Woods throughout his career, are also traits that ePlus brings to our business and what sets us apart from our competition. We are honored to be the exclusive presenting sponsor of My Game: Tiger Woods, because like Tiger, ePlus is a big believer in readiness. We help organizations prepare today for big changes ahead so they can keep winning tomorrow.”
“We are thrilled ePlus has joined us to present the unique story of Tiger’s game to fans and players around the world. The exclusive series offers never-before-seen insights into Woods’ mind and game, as he shares his innermost thoughts on everything from his mental-game approach to his strategy for all aspects of the game. With preparation and dedication key themes across the series, it’s clear ePlus was a perfect partner,” said Alex Kaplan, President and General Manager, Discovery Golf.
In the first episode, launched on Tuesday, August 20, on GolfDigest.com/schools in the US and GOLFTV internationally, Tiger reveals his practice methods and the intensity and detail-oriented nature of his preparations, and how this enables him to feel positive when it comes to competition. View the episodes at https://www.golfdigest.com/story/my-game-tiger-woods
About ePlus inc.
ePlus is a leading consultative technology solutions provider that helps customers imagine, implement, and achieve more from their technology. With the highest certifications from top technology partners and lifecycle services expertise across key areas including security, cloud, data center, collaboration, networking, AI and emerging technologies, ePlus transforms IT from a cost center to a business enabler. Founded in 1990, ePlus has more than 1,500 associates serving a diverse set of customers in the U.S., Europe, and Asia-Pac. The Company is headquartered at 13595 Dulles Technology Drive, Herndon, VA, 20171. For more information, visit www.eplus.com, call 888-482-1122, or email [email protected]. Connect with ePlus on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/eplus-technology/ Facebook at www.facebook.com/ePlusinc and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/ePlus. Where Technology Means More®.
About Golf Digest:
Golf Digest is the No. 1 most widely read golf publication in the world and the authority on how to play, what to play, and where to play. Golf Digest’s aim is to enhance the enjoyment of all facets of the game – making its readers better players, smarter consumers and more discerning travelers, while also offering the kind of informative and provocative stories that fuel the unending conversation that is golf.
ePlus®, Where Technology Means More®, and ePlus products referenced herein are either registered trademarks or trademarks of ePlus inc. in the United States and/or other countries. The names of other companies, products, and services mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.
Statements in this press release that are not historical facts may be deemed to be “forward-looking statements.” Actual and anticipated future results may vary materially due to certain risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, exposure to changes in, interpretations of, or enforcement trends in legislation and regulatory matters; managing a diverse product set of solutions in highly competitive markets with a number of key vendors; adapting to meet changes in markets and competitive deployments; maintaining and increasing advanced professional services by recruiting and retaining highly skilled, competent personnel, and vendor certifications; increasing the total number of customers who use our managed services and professional services and continuing to enhance our managed services offerings to remain competitive in the marketplace; performing professional and managed services competently; maintaining our proprietary software and updating our technology infrastructure to remain competitive in the marketplace; reliance on third parties to perform some of our service obligations to our customers; changes in the Information Technology (“IT”) industry and/or rapid changes in product offerings, including the proliferation of the cloud, infrastructure as a service (“IaaS”), and software as a service (“SaaS”); our dependence on key personnel to maintain certain customer relationships, and our ability to hire, train, and retain sufficient qualified personnel; disruptions or a security breach in our or our vendors’ IT systems and data and audio communication networks; our ability to secure our own customers’ electronic and other confidential information, and remain secure during a cyber-security attack; our ability to protect our intellectual property rights and successfully defend any challenges to the validity of our patents or allegations that we are infringing upon any third-party patents, and the costs associated with those actions, and, when appropriate, license required technology; and other risks or uncertainties detailed in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information set forth in this press release is current as of the date of this release and ePlus undertakes no duty or obligation to update this information.
