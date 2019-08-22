K-12 Schools Choose Mitel to Enable Seamless Communications and Collaboration

|By Business Wire
|
August 22, 2019
As the new academic year gets underway, K-12 schools around the country are relying on Mitel®, a global leader in business communications, to power connections for the 21st-century learning environment. To keep pace in the digital age, schools are modernizing their communications systems to allow students, faculty and emergency responders to communicate and collaborate seamlessly with more advanced capabilities and essential safety features.
An increasing number of schools are also looking to leverage existing investments and integrate their communications workflows with other technology systems and applications, while ensuring any new solution provides a path forward to leveraging emerging technologies delivered through the cloud.
- Anaheim Union High School District – With a student population of nearly 31,000 and 20 campuses across 46 square miles, the district is one of the largest in the state of California. A staff of 3,000 also makes it the city’s third largest employer. The district’s antiquated, disparate phone systems made management expensive and cumbersome. They also lacked redundancy, scalability and emergency notification capabilities. Mitel worked with the district to deploy a solution that included a centralized, unified communications system, which improves operations and workflow between campuses. The integration of a new emergency notification application also helps facilitate the safety of students and staff.
- Beaverton School District – Beaverton is the third-largest school district in Oregon and serves more than 40,700 students. The district’s decades-old phone system was failing, and replacement parts were no longer available. Needing to modernize, they turned to Mitel. Their Mitel solution is part of a multi-faceted system supporting collaboration and communications across 51 schools and six ancillary sites, including transportation, nutrition services and special education. Comprehensive mass notification features integrate with advanced emergency response applications, assuring students, staff and parents alike of the district’s safety preparedness. Beyond current benefits, the solution can also evolve to meet the district’s future application needs.
- Lovejoy Independent School District – Located 25 miles north of Dallas and ranked #2 in the state of Texas based on student test scores, Lovejoy ISD is a distributed school district in a rural area. Composed of six campuses supporting three elementary schools, an intermediate school, middle school and high school, Lovejoy ISD is a relatively small district with limited IT resources. The district needed to replace an outdated communications system with one that offered greater reliability, more functionality and emergency notification capabilities. Working with Mitel, Lovejoy ISD implemented an easy-to-manage system with an expanded feature set that enhances staff collaboration and productivity. The solution also enables faster communications in emergencies with email and text alerts that can be directed to specific groups or a wider audience.
Mitel’s product portfolio offers a full range of solutions for education customers, including public cloud, private cloud and on-site communications systems, as well as contact center, collaboration and mass notification applications, business phones, devices and accessories. Mitel is also a preferred provider for Sourcewell, a trusted service cooperative representing 50,000 government, education and nonprofit organizations.
“With emergency notification features such as the one-button medical help and lockdown, we’ve been able to simplify and automate how we manage, route and report emergencies,” said Robert Saldivar, Principal, Anaheim Union High School District. “Mitel has enabled our campuses to be more secure for our students and staff, while still being cost-effective.”
“The Mitel solution satisfies our need for a centralized, integrated, and unified system. And, simplicity did not mean we would sacrifice functionality. Mitel has it all – and it’s easy-to-use,” said Erik Greenwood, Chief Technology Officer, Anaheim Union High School District
“Today’s learning environment depends on seamless communications to keep kids safe, parents updated and enable staff to easily connect and collaborate across one or multiple campuses,” said Johan Aasheim, Director - North American Public Sector, Mitel. “Mitel’s education solutions are designed to meet these challenges, along with the resource constraints that schools often face, while setting schools up to grow and embrace the modern applications that are available in the cloud.”
- Mitel is trusted by more than 70 million users each day, including thousands of K-12 organizations, which the company supports through a dedicated team focused on addressing the unique needs of schools.
- Mitel is recognized as a Leader in the 2019 IDC MarketScape for Worldwide Unified Communications & Collaboration. Read more.
