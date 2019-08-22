Conga® Celebrates Opening of New Global Headquarters as Company Surpasses 1M Licenses Worldwide and Exceeds $100M in Recurring Revenue Run Rate

|By Business Wire
|
|August 22, 2019 10:03 AM EDT
Conga®, the leader in end-to-end Digital Document Transformation, today announced tremendous momentum in 2019, highlighted by a large increase in recurring revenue, and the opening of its new global headquarters in Broomfield, Colo, along with a series of company accolades and customer growth. This quarter also marks a historic 161% year-over-year increase in the value of booked software contracts.
Opening of New Global Headquarters Signals Further Company Growth
As Conga exceeds the $100 million milestone in recurring revenue run rate and surpasses 1 million licenses and 11,000 customers, the company also announced the opening of its new global headquarters in Broomfield. The 88,000 square foot facility will provide up to 650 Conga employees with a state-of-the-art campus designed to accelerate innovation, productivity and company culture.
The global headquarters was designed to create a modern, collaborative software company environment aimed at accelerating innovation and ensuring customer care. It features 32 conference rooms, seven scrum areas and hallways that reflect local mountain trails. The newly-constructed campus is a reflection of Conga’s continued rapid growth and ongoing commitment to be an employer of choice in the greater Denver and Boulder area.
Leadership Addition Support Conga’s Plans to Scale
Additionally, Conga has bolstered its leadership team with the strategic appointment of Brad Mirkovich as the company’s new Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Mirkovich joins Conga with more than 20 years of experience in executive sales and general management roles, most recently as Executive Vice President, Chief Revenue Officer at Accolade, where he led the efforts to scale the company’s distribution and service organizations. He has also held executive sales and general management positions at several category leading companies including Glassdoor and Concur.
As Conga continues to rapidly grow and lead the Digital Document Transformation marketplace with more than 500 employees globally, Bob DeSantis will transition from his current role as President & Chief Operating Officer into the newly created role of Chief Strategy Officer (CSO). As CSO, he will continue to identify and lead Conga’s long-term strategic initiatives.
“It’s an exciting time for Conga and I’m thrilled to celebrate our tremendous growth with the opening of our new global campus headquarters,” said Matthew J. Schiltz, CEO of Conga. “Our growth is more than a story of surpassing revenue goals and obtaining new clients -- it’s a testament to our hard-working employees and our commitment to offering our clients a 5-star experience. I’m incredibly proud of our team for the exceptional work they do. We look forward to continuing this momentum into 2020 and beyond.”
Award Recognitions Showcase Dedication to Customer and Employee Success
Conga recently received multiple award recognitions for its notable workplace culture, it’s exceptional products and its leadership team, including:
- Inc. 5000 Conga was recognized for its tremendous growth by the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies, ranking #508 on this year’s list with 858% growth over the past three years.
- 2019 Stevie Award for Business Technology Solutions- Conga received a Silver Award for its artificial intelligence product, AI Analyze, a recently launched product that leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to unlock actionable business insights from digital documents and contracts.
- Inside Indiana Business "Best Places to Work in Indiana”- Conga ranked in the top ten of 23 Indianapolis-based companies on the large company list for workplace culture.
- The Denver Post’s “Top Workplaces of 2019”- Conga ranked number 46 on the 2019 list for its innovative approach to the modern workplace.
- CEO World Awards “CEO of the Year” and “Top CEO of the Year”- Conga CEO Matthew Schiltz was a recipient of both awards in the business services category, recognized for his leadership and facilitating growth at Conga.
For more information on Conga, visit conga.com.
About Conga
Conga is the leader in end-to-end Digital Document Transformation (DDX). The Conga Digital Document Transformation Suite, which includes Conga Composer® Conga Collaborate™, Conga Contracts™, Conga Grid™, Conga Sign™ and Conga Orchestrate™, drives segment-leading ROI by simplifying and automating intelligent data, documents, contracts, signing and reporting. From document collaboration and creation, through contract management and negotiation, to agreement and esignature, the Conga Suite has set the standard for automating business productivity through end-to-end Digital Document Transformation.
As a top global Salesforce Platinum ISV Partner, Conga Composer is the highest volume downloaded paid app on the entire AppExchange. In fact, 11,000 customers in 85 countries across virtually all industries rely on Conga to drive their DDX strategies, including Hilton Worldwide, Schumacher Group, and CBRE.
The company is privately-held and based in Colorado with global operations across North America, in the UK and in Australia. Learn more at conga.com or follow Conga on Twitter: @getconga.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190822005415/en/
