Now Available: Release 6.1 of the COPC Customer Experience Standard for Vendor Management Organizations

|August 22, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
COPC Inc., a global consulting, certification and training firm that helps companies improve operations to transform the customer experience, announces the immediate availability of Release 6.1 of the COPC Customer Experience (CX) Standard for Vendor Management Organizations (VMOs). The COPC CX Standard for VMOs is a comprehensive performance management system designed to help buyers of customer experience services better manage their VMO operations and vendors.
Designed to Improve Outsourced Customer Contact Operations
The COPC CX Standard for VMOs was first developed in 2002 by a group of passionate buyers from a variety of industries seeking to eliminate poor vendor performance and improve customer satisfaction results. The COPC CX Standard for VMOs provides VMOs and vendor partners with a unified vision, greater structure, better defined responsibilities and a shared vocabulary. When correctly deployed, the COPC CX Standard for VMOs has proven to provide substantial and sustained operational performance improvements.
“The COPC CX Standard for VMOs is tailored for the management of CX operations provided via third-party vendors,” said Cliff Moore, Chairman and co-founder, COPC Inc. “By understanding and implementing the best practices delivered in this updated standard, a VMO can ensure the right processes are deployed in their vendor partners’ operations. These changes can dramatically transform a customer’s service journey, improve customer satisfaction and reduce the total costs of VMO-related operations.”
Key updates for Release 6.1 of the COPC CX Standard for VMOs:
- The concept of “service journeys” has been introduced, impacting how brands measure and manage the customer experience; this introduction will benefit customers by encouraging VMOs to analyze the design of interactions and optimize the people, technology and processes that support the customer
- Key Items throughout the Standard have been reworded to bring greater clarity to specific requirements, helping users of the Standard gain a better understanding of how to capture and utilize customer data
Release 6.1 of the COPC CX Standard for VMOs brings the VMO Standard into alignment with the Customer Service Provider (CSP) and Outsource Service Provider (OSP) versions of the COPC CX Standard, which were released earlier in 2019. At the time of release, the COPC CX Standard for VMOs was available in English, with plans for the Standard to be published in other languages in the months to come.
Download and Implement Release 6.1 for Powerful Program Enhancements
The COPC CX Standard for VMOs has been carefully crafted to enhance the consumer service journey by improving ease and speed of service, while also improving the accuracy of the information provided to customers. At the same time, the Standard increases revenue and lowers cost by driving efficiencies, leading to greater profitability for the wider organization. Since its initial release, hundreds of the world’s most successful brands have deployed the management practices contained within the COPC CX Standard, resulting in transformed, highly consistent customer experiences that are uniformly carried out across all channels.
Like all COPC Standards, Release 6.1 of the COPC CX Standard for VMOs is now available at no cost. COPC Inc. encourages practitioners of the COPC CX Standard, as well as any organization interested in improving the service journey experience, to download this latest release. By doing so, VMOs can be assured that they and their vendor partners are incorporating the latest best practice methodologies for improving the customer experience. Organizations can obtain Release 6.1 of the COPC CX Standard by visiting the COPC Inc. website.
About COPC Inc.
COPC Inc. provides consulting, training, certification and the RevealCX™ software solution for operations that support the customer experience. The company created the COPC Standards, a collection of performance management systems for call center operations, customer experience management, vendor management and procurement. Founded in 1996, COPC Inc. began by helping call centers improve their performance. Today, the company is an innovative global leader that empowers organizations to optimize operations for the delivery of a superior service journey. COPC Inc. is headquartered in Winter Park, FL, U.S. and with operations in Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, Latin America, India and Japan. www.copc.com
