5G as an Enabler of Smart Nations in Asia-Pacific, 2019 Study - ResearchAndMarkets.com

By Business Wire
|
|August 22, 2019 11:10 AM EDT
The "5G as an Enabler of Smart Nations in Asia-Pacific" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Asia-Pacific is on track to become the largest adopter of 5G by 2025. When 5G is implemented, it is typical to focus on smart city applications. Mobile network operators must look at smart cities for initial volume to get 5G at the right price point for the mass market. 5G can address gaps within smart cities, which will open up opportunities for enterprises in terms of new services and business models.
Existing 3G/4G networks may not be able to handle the advanced technologies in use in smart cities. 5G can act as an enabler of smart nations as it can provide the necessary technical support that can boost the efficiency of select smart city projects. Smart city ecosystem applications can support the business case for 5G and drive the growth of 5G networks.
5G requires specific skillset capabilities; system integrators will play an important role in bringing together end-to-end solutions. Industry partnerships are also critical to the development of 5G in smart cities. As a result, 5G represents an opportunity not just for mobile network operators but also for third-party infrastructure providers and ecosystem partners.
The impact of 5G on businesses will depend on how industry ecosystem participants are able to leverage partnerships. From buildings managed by smartphones to self-sustainable elders, the future is what the industry will make of it. Bringing it all together through collaboration is now more feasible than ever.
The study also takes a deep dive into fintech services within smart cities. The publisher anticipates strong growth in B2C payments, especially across retail and transport. Security will be an area of key concern, and this will play a key role in shaping the payments landscape of the future.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
Key Findings
2. Market Overview
Market Definitions
3. Smart Cities-Parameters and Applications
Key Parameters That Will Define Smart Cities in 2025 and Beyond
Variation in Rollout Timeline due to Application-related Complexities
Benefits Drive Revenue, Boost Savings and Improve Quality of Life
4. 5G and Smart Cities in Asia-Pacific
5G-Timeline Updates
Japan Perspective-5G and Smart Cities
South Korea Perspective-5G and Smart Cities
US Perspective-5G and Smart Cities
Malaysia Perspective-5G and Smart Cities
Implementation of Smart Cities - Malaysia versus Singapore
5. 5G Applications for Mobile Operators and Ecosystem Partners in Vertical Industries
Growing Number of Smart Cities-Opportunity for 5G
Smart City Applications in 5G Vertical Industry Trials
5G Applications in Smart Cities
5G as an Enabler of Smart Nations
Smart City Gaps and Opportunities that 5G can Address
6. Deep Dive into Fintech Services within Smart Cities
Impact of Fintech Innovation on Smart Cities
Integrating Payments within Smart Cities
5G Applications in Smart Cities-Smart Homes
5G Applications in Smart Cities-Smart Mobility
5G Applications in Smart Cities-Smart F&B Kiosks
5G Applications in Smart Cities-Smart Healthcare
5G Applications in Smart Cities-Smart Retail
Key Participants' Vision for Payments in Smart Cities
7. Future Outlook
Future Outlook-Smart Cities with 5G
Future Outlook-Payments within Smart Cities
8. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action
Major Growth Opportunities for IoT in 5G and Smart Cities
Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth
9. The Last Word
Companies Mentioned
- Accenture
- AIS
- Amazon
- AT&T
- ATR
- AU
- Celcom
- Digi
- Ericsson
- ETRI
- Grab
- Honda
- Hyundai
- IBM
- Ingenico
- Intel
- KDDI
- KIA
- KT
- LG U+
- M1
- Mastercard
- Maxis
- Microsoft
- NICT
- Nokia
- NTT Communications
- NTT DoCoMo
- Oracle
- PayByPhone
- Qualcomm
- Rakuten
- Reliance Jio
- Samsung
- Schneider Electric
- Servo
- Siemens
- SK Broadband
- SK Telecom
- Softbank
- ST Engineering
- T-Mobile
- Telstra
- TransferWise
- U Mobile
- Verizon
- Visa
- Wireless City Planning
- YoYo Wallet
- ZTE
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6yj2mi
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190822005474/en/
