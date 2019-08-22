$3.2 Billion Magnetic Sensor Market Analysis (2019-2025): TMR Projected to Emerge as the Fastest Growing Technology Segment - ResearchAndMarkets.com

|By Business Wire
The "Magnetic Sensor Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Technology (Hall Effect, AMR, GMR, TMR), By Application (Automotive, Consumer Electronics), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global magnetic sensor market size is expected to reach USD 3.2 billion by 2025, exhibiting a 6.8% CAGR over the forecast period.
Growing emphasis on automobile safety, coupled with steadily declining prices of sensors, has supported product demand. Integration of sophisticated technology in consumer electronics is also expected to drive the magnetic sensor market.
In addition to smartphones, magnetic sensors are being increasingly integrated into wearables such as fitness bands and smartwatches. The trend of embedding these components with giant magnetoresistance (GMR) films has gained a lot of importance. This procedure aids in detecting and reading data from microelectromechanical systems (MEMS), such as MRAMs, temporary memory processing units, and hard drives.
Sensors are being increasingly incorporated in automobiles to achieve fuel efficiency and ensure the safety and convenience of the occupants. Governments in several European countries are encouraging customers to adopt electric vehicles (EVs) to address the issue of air pollution. This, in turn, is driving demand for magnetic sensors, since they are integrated into EVs' power systems for monitoring supplementary motor inverters.
The Hall Effect technology is quite mature as compared to other sensing technologies. However, in spite of this, its application base continues to witness a steady increase, which can be attributed to continuous developments that still make it a preferred choice in several industry verticals.
Further key findings from the report suggest:
- TMR is projected to emerge as the fastest growing technology segment over the forecast years, owing to high sensitivity, efficiency, and usability in a wide range of end-use industries
- The automotive segment is expected to keep driving the market over the forecast period, which can be attributed to high demand for safety equipment and high-quality sensors in automobiles
- Rapidly growing demand for smartphones and automobiles in Asia Pacific is expected to support the market in the region
- Key industry players include NXP Semiconductors, NVE Corporation, MultiDimension Technology Co. Ltd, Microdevices Corporation, Memsic Corporation, Magnetic Sensors Corporation, and Honeywell International, Inc.
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
Chapter 3. Magnetic Sensors Industry Outlook
3.1. Market Segmentation & Scope
3.2. Market Size and Growth Prospects, 2014 - 2025
3.3. Value Chain Analysis
3.4. Market Dynamics
3.4.1. Market driver analysis
3.4.2. Market restraint analysis
3.5. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping
3.6. Business Environment Analysis
3.6.1. PEST Analysis
3.6.1.1. Political Landscape
3.6.1.2. Economic Landscape
3.6.1.3. Social Landscape
3.6.1.4. Technology Landscape
3.6.2. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
3.6.2.1. Threat of New Entrants
3.6.2.2. Bargaining Power of Supplier
3.6.2.3. Bargaining Power of Buyers
3.6.2.4. Threat of Substitutes
3.7. Competitive Rivalry
3.8. Key Company Ranking Analysis, 2018
3.9. PEST Analysis
Chapter 4. Magnetic Sensors Technology Estimates & Trend Analysis
4.1. Market Size Estimates & Forecasts, and Trend Analysis, 2014 - 2025 (Million Units)
4.2. Technology Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2018 & 2025 (Million Units)
4.3. Hall Effect
4.4. AMR
4.5. GMR
4.6. TMR
4.7. Others
Chapter 5. Magnetic Sensors Application Estimates & Trend Analysis
5.1. Market Size Estimates & Forecasts, and Trend Analysis, 2014 - 2025 (Million Units)
5.2. Application Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2018 & 2025 (Million Units)
5.3. Automotive
5.4. Consumer Electronics
5.5. Industrial
5.6. Others
Chapter 6. Magnetic Sensors Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis
6.1. Market Size Estimates & Forecasts, and Trend Analysis, 2014 - 2025 (Million Units)
6.2. Regional Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2018 & 2025 (Million Units)
6.3. North America
6.4. Europe
6.5. Asia-Pacific
6.6. Latin America
6.7. Middle East & Africa (MEA)
Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape
7.1. Allegro Microsystems Inc.
7.2. Alps Electric Co. Ltd.
7.3. Asahi Kasei Microdevices Corporation
7.4. AMS AG
7.5. Baumer Ltd.
7.6. Crocus Technology
7.7. Elmos Semiconductor AG
7.8. Honeywell International Inc.
7.9. iC-Haus
7.10. Infineon Technologies AG
7.11. Magnetic Sensors Corporation
7.12. Melexis Corporation
7.13. Memsic Corporation
7.14. Micronas Semiconductor Holding AG
7.15. Microsemi Corporation
7.16. MultiDimension Technology Co. Ltd.
7.17. NVE Corporation
7.18. NXP Semiconductors
7.19. Robert Bosch GmbH
7.20. Rotary and Linear Motion Sensor (RLS)
7.21. Sensitec GmbH
7.22. TDK Corporation
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/p1hqr4
