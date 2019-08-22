Former Novartis CEO and Eli Lilly’s Drug Development Leader are Featured Keynote Speakers at Veeva R&D Summit

|By Business Wire
Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) today announced that Joe Jimenez, former CEO of Novartis, and Rob Metcalf, vice president of medicines development at Eli Lilly and Company, are featured keynote speakers at the 2019 Veeva R&D Summit. As visionaries at the forefront of breakthrough treatments in life sciences, they will discuss opportunities to speed product development throughout the industry.
Mr. Metcalf will speak on Monday, Sept. 9, about the complexities and learnings in running a major pharmaceutical research and development organization. He will discuss how to speed the delivery of breakthrough science and get the right medicines to the right people safely and efficiently.
Tuesday will feature a fireside chat with Mr. Jimenez, whose commitment to research and development led Novartis to create one of the largest pipelines of self-originated drugs in the industry. Paul Sehkri, CEO of eGenesis, a leading-edge biotech focused on xenotransplantation, will discuss with Mr. Jimenez the impact of innovations such as gene therapy on patients and life sciences R&D.
More than 55 biopharmaceutical and medical device and diagnostics professionals will share best practices using Veeva’s unified suite of applications in clinical, regulatory, and quality to speed product development. Featured sessions include:
- AstraZeneca discussing approaches to improve collaboration and simplify trial conduct at research sites.
- Vertex Pharmaceuticals highlighting best practices to make clinical data management teams more agile and speed database builds up to 50%.
- Samsung BioLogics sharing its vision for modernizing manufacturing quality to meet the highest global standards and diverse customer demands.
- GSK discussing its RIM transformation journey to improve efficiency, maintain compliance, and gain greater internal alignment across regulatory operations.
The 2019 Veeva R&D Summit takes place Sept. 8-10, 2019 in Philadelphia, PA and is expected to draw 1,700 life sciences professionals and industry experts. The annual event will include more than 75 sessions with leading life sciences companies:
- Agios, Alkermes, Allergan, Amgen, Amicus Therapeutics, Bioforum, BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Blueprint Medicines, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Cara Therapeutics, Celularity, Daiichi Sankyo, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Eisai, Eli Lilly and Company, Foamix Pharmaceuticals, Gilead, Global Blood Therapeutics, Insmed, Janssen, Lotus Pharmaceutical, Melinta Therapeutics, Merck Healthcare KGaA, Myovant Sciences, Penumbra, PRA Health Sciences, REGENXBIO, Roche Diagnostics, Sarah Cannon Research Institute, TESARO a GSK Company, University of Louisville, Vericel, Xencor, and Xeris Pharma.
2019 Veeva R&D Summit platinum sponsors include Accenture, Amazon Web Services, Kinapse, NNIT, PWC, and Valiance. Gold sponsors include C3i Solutions, CGI, Daelight Solutions, Deloitte, Eagle Productivity, FME, GenPact, Ideagen PLC, LMK Clinical, LPW Training Services, MuleSoft, SDL, and Trifecta. Silver sponsors include AppBus, Base Life Sciences, OnTheMove, Pyxa Solutions, and Suvoda.
Veeva R&D Summit is a complimentary event for Veeva customers and invited guests. Learn more, register, and view the full agenda at veeva.com/R&DSummit.
About Veeva Systems
Veeva Systems Inc. is the leader in cloud-based software for the global life sciences industry. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva serves more than 750 customers, ranging from the world's largest pharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. Veeva is headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, with offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. For more information, visit veeva.com.
Forward-looking Statements
This release contains forward-looking statements, including the market demand for and acceptance of Veeva’s products and services, the results from use of Veeva’s products and services, and general business conditions, particularly in the life sciences industry. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon Veeva’s historical performance and its current plans, estimates, and expectations, and are not a representation that such plans, estimates, or expectations will be achieved. These forward-looking statements represent Veeva’s expectations as of the date of this press announcement. Subsequent events may cause these expectations to change, and Veeva disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking statements in the future. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. Additional risks and uncertainties that could affect Veeva’s financial results are included under the captions, “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations,” in the company’s filing on Form 10-Q for the period ended April 30, 2019. This is available on the company’s website at veeva.com under the Investors section and on the SEC’s website at sec.gov. Further information on potential risks that could affect actual results will be included in other filings Veeva makes with the SEC from time to time.
